Itanhangá House / Cadas Arquitetura

Itanhangá House / Cadas Arquitetura

© MCA Estudio © MCA Estudio © MCA Estudio © MCA Estudio + 21

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses
Itanhangá, Brazil
  • Arquitetos: Cadas Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 350.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2016
  • Photographs Photographs: MCA Estudio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Don Artesano, Fibra Nativa, Marmoraria Guandu, Serpa, Stoneboxx

  • Engineering

    Laer Engenharia

  • Lightning

    Maneco Quinderé
© MCA Estudio
© MCA Estudio

Text description provided by the architects. With this astonishing view and all this shades of green, it doesn´t feel like you´re in Rio de Janeiro! This is about arriving home and not wanting to leave. The house, even with huge proportions, lacked a leisure area better suited to the couple´s lifestyle. Then we designed this annex. On our first meeting, the clients told us that they have friends over all the time, but when there is a big party, they need to cover the pool and put a canopy over it.

© MCA Estudio
© MCA Estudio

We decided to fill the pool and create an open living room, moving the pool further down, taking advantage of the steep slope. This allowed us to create a stunning infinity pool. After all, they kept the pool and gained a huge social area that includes gourmet kitchen with barbecue and pizza oven. It also has a gym, steam room and changing rooms build within a metal structure and glass and rooftop gardens.

© MCA Estudio
© MCA Estudio
Plan
Plan
© MCA Estudio
© MCA Estudio

All this are forming around the pool. Because of the topography, you get the impression that water is running under building and everything is flying.

© MCA Estudio
© MCA Estudio
Cadas Arquitetura
Office

