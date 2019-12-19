Itanhangá House / Cadas Arquitetura

+ 21

Engineering Laer Engenharia

Lightning Maneco Quinderé

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. With this astonishing view and all this shades of green, it doesn´t feel like you´re in Rio de Janeiro! This is about arriving home and not wanting to leave. The house, even with huge proportions, lacked a leisure area better suited to the couple´s lifestyle. Then we designed this annex. On our first meeting, the clients told us that they have friends over all the time, but when there is a big party, they need to cover the pool and put a canopy over it.

We decided to fill the pool and create an open living room, moving the pool further down, taking advantage of the steep slope. This allowed us to create a stunning infinity pool. After all, they kept the pool and gained a huge social area that includes gourmet kitchen with barbecue and pizza oven. It also has a gym, steam room and changing rooms build within a metal structure and glass and rooftop gardens.

All this are forming around the pool. Because of the topography, you get the impression that water is running under building and everything is flying.