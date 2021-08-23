10 Off-Grid Kitchens With Wood-Burning Stoves

Save this picture! House in Cunha / Arquipélago Arquitetos. Photo: © Federico Cairoli

A wood-burning stove (or wood burner or log burner in the UK) is a heating appliance used for cooking. Food cooked on a wood-burning stove tends to have a more intense flavor since it requires a slow, artisanal process that results in more complex dishes. For this reason, these stoves are becoming a popular choice for people who want to create a unique environment for family and friends to gather at home for a delicious meal.

A wood-burning stove can add a personal touch to kitchens, outdoor areas, or even living rooms since it can also provide heating to indoor spaces bringing comfort on cold days. We have selected 10 examples of houses, especially country homes and farmhouses, illustrating different ways of using this appliance.

Save this picture! Barista’s Kitchen / Estúdio Mineral + Cynthia Silva. Photo: © Bárbara Dutra

Save this picture! Vila Rica House / BLOCO Arquitetos. Photo: © Haruo Mikami

Save this picture! House in Cunha / Arquipélago Arquitetos. Photo: © Federico Cairoli

Save this picture! Eaves House / Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design. Photo: © Maíra Acayaba

Save this picture! Acaiacá House / Gui Paoliello Arquiteto. Photo: © Manuel Sá

Save this picture! Águas Claras Residence / Rodrigo Simão Arquitetura. Photo: © André Nazareth

Save this picture! House on the Mountains / Sabella Arquitetura. Photo: © Maíra Acayaba