World
10 Off-Grid Kitchens With Wood-Burning Stoves

10 Off-Grid Kitchens With Wood-Burning Stoves
House in Cunha / Arquipélago Arquitetos. Photo: © Federico Cairoli
Acaiacá House / Gui Paoliello Arquiteto. Photo: © Manuel SáNaila House / BAAQ'. Photo: © Edmund SumnerEaves House / Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design. Photo: © Maíra AcayabaHammock House / Javier Corvalán + Laboratorio de Arquitectura. Photo: © Andrea Parisi

A wood-burning stove (or wood burner or log burner in the UK) is a heating appliance used for cooking. Food cooked on a wood-burning stove tends to have a more intense flavor since it requires a slow, artisanal process that results in more complex dishes. For this reason, these stoves are becoming a popular choice for people who want to create a unique environment for family and friends to gather at home for a delicious meal.

A wood-burning stove can add a personal touch to kitchens, outdoor areas, or even living rooms since it can also provide heating to indoor spaces bringing comfort on cold days. We have selected 10 examples of houses, especially country homes and farmhouses, illustrating different ways of using this appliance.

Barista’s Kitchen / Estúdio Mineral + Cynthia Silva

Vila Rica House / BLOCO Arquitetos

Vila Rica House / BLOCO Arquitetos. Photo: © Haruo Mikami
Naila House / BAAQ'

Naila House / BAAQ'. Photo: © Edmund Sumner
House in Cunha / Arquipélago Arquitetos

House in Cunha / Arquipélago Arquitetos. Photo: © Federico Cairoli
Eaves House / Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design

Eaves House / Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design. Photo: © Maíra Acayaba
Acaiacá House / Gui Paoliello Arquiteto

Acaiacá House / Gui Paoliello Arquiteto. Photo: © Manuel Sá
Águas Claras Residence / Rodrigo Simão Arquitetura

Águas Claras Residence / Rodrigo Simão Arquitetura. Photo: © André Nazareth
Vineyard Pavilion / gru.a

Vineyard Pavilion / gru.a. Photo: © Federico Cairoli
House on the Mountains / Sabella Arquitetura (in Portuguese)

House on the Mountains / Sabella Arquitetura. Photo: © Maíra Acayaba
Hammock House / Javier Corvalán + Laboratorio de Arquitectura

Hammock House / Javier Corvalán + Laboratorio de Arquitectura. Photo: © Andrea Parisi
