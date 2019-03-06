Venice House / Walker Workshop

+ 19

Text description provided by the architects. This two-story home is our first in Venice and our two young clients gave us one simple directive: “don't f*ck it up”. Given such freedom, we approached the project aiming to create a space that would make the most of its tight Venice lot. We designed a solid mass punctuated by welcoming voids, providing a sense of both privacy and openness.

We tucked the stair to the side, allowing an uninterrupted void to run through the center of the house from the front yard all the way to the rear of the property.

This cedar-clad volume contains a long, vaulted kitchen and extends between indoor and outdoor spaces, blurring the boundary between them. Upstairs, three bedrooms and an open office sit amongst two outdoor decks and a void overlooking the kitchen below.

The 2,700 sf house also features a fire pit and seating area at the front yard, a small plunge pool, guest cabana, covered dining area with grill and pizza oven, and outdoor fireplace at the back yard, and a roof deck above.