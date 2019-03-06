World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. United States
  5. Walker Workshop
  6. 2016
  7. Venice House / Walker Workshop

Venice House / Walker Workshop

  • 17:00 - 6 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Venice House / Walker Workshop
Save this picture!
Venice House / Walker Workshop, © Noah Walker
© Noah Walker

© Noah Walker © Noah Walker © Noah Walker © Noah Walker + 19

Save this picture!
© Noah Walker
© Noah Walker

Text description provided by the architects. This two-story home is our first in Venice and our two young clients gave us one simple directive: “don't f*ck it up”. Given such freedom, we approached the project aiming to create a space that would make the most of its tight Venice lot. We designed a solid mass punctuated by welcoming voids, providing a sense of both privacy and openness.

Save this picture!
© Noah Walker
© Noah Walker

We tucked the stair to the side, allowing an uninterrupted void to run through the center of the house from the front yard all the way to the rear of the property.

Save this picture!
© Noah Walker
© Noah Walker
Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan
Save this picture!
© Noah Walker
© Noah Walker

This cedar-clad volume contains a long, vaulted kitchen and extends between indoor and outdoor spaces, blurring the boundary between them. Upstairs, three bedrooms and an open office sit amongst two outdoor decks and a void overlooking the kitchen below.

Save this picture!
© Noah Walker
© Noah Walker

The 2,700 sf house also features a fire pit and seating area at the front yard, a small plunge pool, guest cabana, covered dining area with grill and pizza oven, and outdoor fireplace at the back yard, and a roof deck above.

Save this picture!
© Noah Walker
© Noah Walker

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Walker Workshop
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Buildings Residential United States
Cite: "Venice House / Walker Workshop" 06 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/912628/venice-house-walker-workshop/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream