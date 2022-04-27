We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Casa Vecina / Moszoro Pucci Arquitectos

Casa Vecina / Moszoro Pucci Arquitectos

© Walter Salcedo

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Rosario, Argentina
  • Architects: Moszoro Pucci Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  120
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Walter Salcedo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  GRAPHISOFT, Arneg, Blangino, Brown ST, Cormay, Euro Aberturas
  • BIM : Florencia Barreto, Yanina Pucci
  • Lighting : Camila Pedemonte
  • Structure : Gustavo Caggiano
  • City : Rosario
  • Country : Argentina
© Walter Salcedo
© Walter Salcedo

Text description provided by the architects. The refurbished and expanded property was part of a single-family housing complex built in 1939. Front-facing houses were replaced by a high-rise apartment building, while the back plots underwent various independent schemes of refurbishment and expansion. The cornerstone decision of our project was to return to the house's original concept by reverting a series of interventions and enlargements that had rendered the spaces locked in, and deprived the whole property both of natural light and ventilation. New house owners requested an increase in the living surface which required demolition work.

© Walter Salcedo
© Walter Salcedo
© Walter Salcedo
© Walter Salcedo
© Walter Salcedo
© Walter Salcedo

The main structure was preserved, including bearing walls and brick and joist vaulted ceilings. The main entrance door and the wooden floor were also maintained. The remaining elements from this type of building had already been replaced in previous renovation projects or were in a major state of disrepair. After stripping the house of all partitions, plastering, and finishings, the refurbishing work began. Every preserved element was re-purposed and a new function was assigned to it. The original yard was transformed into a hub, a 2-level “lung” fusing the upstairs and downstairs areas. The attic became the bathroom. The staircase, which was originally for service use, was restructured to access the 1st floor. Part of the joist vaulted ceilings was strategically torn down to give place to a new yard facing North so that the ground floor spaces could receive plenty of sunlight and natural air.

© Walter Salcedo
© Walter Salcedo
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
© Walter Salcedo
© Walter Salcedo
Plan - Upper floor
Plan - Upper floor
Section - B
Section - B
© Walter Salcedo
© Walter Salcedo

Once the refurbishing of the original structure had been completed, the expansion stage was done with a dry-construction method. We installed a prefab tubular structure covered with a sandwich panel with PUR (polyurethane). To finalize the project, a big metal wraparound prefab ceiling was assembled to house the upstairs bedrooms. This renewed material expression shines through stronger than the previous version of the building, reinforcing the open spaces and highlighting new areas. Structures, materials, and textures intertwine in conversation to bring about a renewed space filled with purpose. The old house becomes a home once again.

© Walter Salcedo
© Walter Salcedo

Project gallery

Moszoro Pucci Arquitectos
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "Casa Vecina / Moszoro Pucci Arquitectos" 27 Apr 2022. ArchDaily.
