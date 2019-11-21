House on the Hill / Abdenur Arquitectos

+ 27

Lead Architect Abdenur Pablo, Abdenur Juan Pablo, Alejandro Rodriguez, Agustin Castagneris, Facundo Ferreyra

Design Team Abdenur Arquitectos - Interiores Bap

Structural Calculation Ing. Gustavo Garcia

Text description provided by the architects. La Casa en La Loma is a detached house located in the town of Sinsacate, about 55 km from the city of Córdoba. It sits on the Camino Real-trail, an old area for horse exchange and resting place for travellers heading to Peru at the time of the Viceroyalty of the Río de la Plata. Over the years it began to be used by some families in Córdoba for their holidays during the summer months.

The lot where the house is implanted has a natural elevation generating a podium where the house perches in a sculptural way and gives exceptional visuals from the interior of the house. The main premise was to prioritise the landscape and visuals, so the house is materialised by framing a natural postcard where the surrounding landscape completely motivated its conception.

The spaces have a linear development and are contained by a concrete skin, with stone details and glass enclosures, all austere, noble and maintenance-free materials.

The social area is in the center of the strip, while the private areas, that is to say, the bedrooms are arranged at the open ends facing the views. The suite with a bathroom and dressing room are separated by the social area from the other three bedrooms with direct entry from the outside, thus granting privacy to each of the members of the family.

The social areas are located in the centre of the strip. Linked to the entrance hall is the living room, followed by the dining room, which is directly linked to the kitchen with a marble bar, which is not only used when cooking but also, every morning at each breakfast.

Continuing with the concept of visually linking the spaces, next to the dining room, separated by a sliding glass curtain is the barbecue. This meeting space turns out to be the heart of the house, the place with more use and dynamism of the entire project. These mobile glass skins give the house the ability to be flexible and to adapt according to the uses and requirements of its occupants.

The pool is located outside as a recreational space and playing the role of a water mirror and link between the living spaces and the natural horizon. The gallery of the entire length of the house works as a connecting link between the landscape and each of the interior spaces.

As for the materialisation, a harmony between the house and the surrounding environment was sought for. The purity of the concrete and porphyry skins give the sensation of a large rock on the hill, in which you can seek refuge, calm and tranquillity while always maintaining the connection with nature.