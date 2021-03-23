We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Z House / Laura Zink

Z House / Laura Zink

© Javier Agustín Rojas

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
San Miguel del Monte, Argentina
  • Architects: Laura Zink
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2045 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Javier Agustín Rojas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: EDFAN, Porcelanosa Grupo, AutoCAD, CERBELU, Deca piazza, FV, Hydro, Illustrator, JOHNSON, Photoshop, Piazza, Porcelanosa, Roca, Tromen, Ñuke
  • Project Manager:Laura Zink
  • Construction Managers:Marita Rizzoli, María Virginia Hours
  • City:San Miguel del Monte
  • Country:Argentina
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Text description provided by the architects. This weekend house is located in the outskirts of San Miguel del Monte, a rural town in the Province of Buenos Aires. The massing is defined by a cross-shaped plan that connects the project to its open surroundings: it has no front and no back and no side prevails over the others. This generates a strong interaction between the interior space and the surrounding landscape, which is maximized by the incorporation of voids within the massing.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
Plan
Plan
© Javier Agustín Rojas
The multiplication of the perimeter allows each space in the interior of the house to open itself to the rural landscape. It also defines the image and the façades of the house.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
Living spaces within the house are divided into four building blocks organized in two axes around a small internal patio. This cross layout enables the project to define different areas: to the North, the public area includes an access gallery, living room, dining room, kitchen, and a protected dining terrace. To the South, a more intimate area accommodates the bedrooms.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
The house is conceived as a gathering place for family and friends. For this purpose, the public area can work as one large space. The kitchen is integrated to the living areas and it is directly connected to the protected dining terrace through a large window that slides to one side in order to create an unobstructed opening in the summer.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
Sections
Sections
© Javier Agustín Rojas
The house also incorporates a pool area shifted off east along with one of the axes, and a small volume pulled away from the main dwelling with the garage and tool storage.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
