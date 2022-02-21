We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. House Tronador 2165 / Colle-Croce

House Tronador 2165 / Colle-Croce

House Tronador 2165 / Colle-Croce
© Federico Kulekdjian
© Federico Kulekdjian

© Federico Kulekdjian

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Architects : Colle-Croce
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Federico Kulekdjian
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Patagonia Flooring, Aluminor, Buso Revestimientos
  • Lead Architect : Sebastián Colle, Rodolfo Croce
More SpecsLess Specs
© Federico Kulekdjian
© Federico Kulekdjian

Text description provided by the architects. This project contemplates the construction of a family house between party walls at the residential area of the Belgrano R neighborhood in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

© Federico Kulekdjian
© Federico Kulekdjian

Due to the limited dimension plot, and their three-level party wall, it was decided to locate the house at the back.

© Federico Kulekdjian
© Federico Kulekdjian

Every first category space ventilates to a yard whose proportion and orientation allow excellent conditions. The backyard allows natural lighting at the services spaces, providing cross-ventilation. 

© Federico Kulekdjian
© Federico Kulekdjian

On the ground floor, the living room, dining room, and kitchen expand to the garden. 

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Sección
Sección

On the first and second floor, the bedrooms are located, leaving the last floor as a lookout terrace.

© Federico Kulekdjian
© Federico Kulekdjian

Project gallery

About this office
Colle-Croce
Office

