House Tronador 2165 / Colle-Croce

Houses • Buenos Aires, Argentina Architects : Colle-Croce

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 150 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2019

Photographs Photographs : Federico Kulekdjian

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Patagonia Flooring Aluminor , Buso Revestimientos Manufacturers :

Lead Architect : Sebastián Colle, Rodolfo Croce

Collaborator : Christian Paez Lopez, Lucas Bruno

Builder : Javier Said

City : Buenos Aires

Country : Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. This project contemplates the construction of a family house between party walls at the residential area of the Belgrano R neighborhood in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Due to the limited dimension plot, and their three-level party wall, it was decided to locate the house at the back.

Every first category space ventilates to a yard whose proportion and orientation allow excellent conditions. The backyard allows natural lighting at the services spaces, providing cross-ventilation.

On the ground floor, the living room, dining room, and kitchen expand to the garden.

On the first and second floor, the bedrooms are located, leaving the last floor as a lookout terrace.