House Tronador 2165 / Colle-Croce

-
Architects : Colle-Croce
- Area : 150 m²
- Year : 2019
-
Photographs :Federico Kulekdjian
-
Manufacturers : Patagonia Flooring, Aluminor, Buso Revestimientos
-
Lead Architect : Sebastián Colle, Rodolfo Croce
- Collaborator : Christian Paez Lopez, Lucas Bruno
- Builder : Javier Said
- City : Buenos Aires
- Country : Argentina
Text description provided by the architects. This project contemplates the construction of a family house between party walls at the residential area of the Belgrano R neighborhood in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Due to the limited dimension plot, and their three-level party wall, it was decided to locate the house at the back.
Every first category space ventilates to a yard whose proportion and orientation allow excellent conditions. The backyard allows natural lighting at the services spaces, providing cross-ventilation.
On the ground floor, the living room, dining room, and kitchen expand to the garden.
On the first and second floor, the bedrooms are located, leaving the last floor as a lookout terrace.