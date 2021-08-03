We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Talacasto House / Estudio 2(A) DosArquitectas

Talacasto House / Estudio 2(A) DosArquitectas

Save this project
Talacasto House / Estudio 2(A) DosArquitectas

© Ramiro Sosa© Ramiro Sosa© Ramiro Sosa© Ramiro Sosa+ 25

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Roldán, Argentina
  • Architects: Estudio 2(A) DosArquitectas
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1055 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ramiro Sosa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Robert McNeel & Associates
  • Project And Construction Management:Guillermina Iglesia, María Eva Contesti
  • Driving Technique:Claudio Solari
  • Design Team:Ramiro Serra, Eugenia Citterio, Rodrigo Herrera Muñiz
  • Engineering:Luciano López
  • City:Roldán
  • Country:Argentina
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

Text description provided by the architects. The casa y quincho Talacasto is a suburban dwelling. As such, it is located loosely in the lot and arranged longitudinally, opening mainly to the north to receive the sun. The position of the volumes divides the lot, achieving two gardens of different qualities and uses.

Save this picture!
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

The house is thought of as a linear path that introduces the subject from the most public to the most private in a sequence of identical spaces, although with subtle variations according to the relationship with sunlight. The sun's rays penetrate more or less directly depending on the degree of privacy of the enclosure.

Save this picture!
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

The complete project is a 196 sqm house for permanent residence and consists of four different spatial units according to their use. In order to facilitate construction in stages, the design proposes a single spatial unit that will be repeated and rotated according to programmatic requirements. The first two units built are the garage, which will also serve as a winter barbecue, and the gallery or open barbecue.

Save this picture!
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa
Save this picture!
Diagram - Built and To Build
Diagram - Built and To Build
Save this picture!
Diagram - Module
Diagram - Module
Save this picture!
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa
Save this picture!
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

Alien to this system of repetition and rotation is the nucleus that integrates the grill, countertop, and toilet, which by means of volumetric juxtapositions is located suggesting directions of circulation and stay. Likewise, the stones and slabs that cover the volumes materially differentiate the container and content, evidencing the interplay of fills and voids.

Save this picture!
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Estudio 2(A) DosArquitectas
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "Talacasto House / Estudio 2(A) DosArquitectas" [Casa y quincho Talacasto etapa I / Estudio 2(A) DosArquitectas] 03 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/966093/talacasto-house-estudio-2-a-dosarquitectas> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream