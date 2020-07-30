The Catalan Vault in Spanish Architecture: 15 Projects that Are Breathing New Life into An Old Technique

In some cases, a roof can become the shining centerpiece in a work of architecture. Catalan vault, also known as Valencian timbrel vault, became a fixture in Spanish architecture in the 19th century, popularized thanks to its low cost and ease of sourcing and assembly. With the ability to span over 30m per module, this technique is currently making a comeback, establishing itself as a go-to construction method in industrial architecture and can be seen in everything including workshops, factories, and warehouses.

In the 1950s, the focus on architectural language and the expressiveness of materials drove the development of research dedicated to the Catalan vault technique.

Many architects found their inspiration in this movement and quickly incorporated the traditional method's techniques and materials into their own projects. Antonio Bonet's La Ricarda and Le Corbusier's Maisons Jaoul are just some of the most famous examples. Today, even more architects are researching the technique and giving it a modern twist as they integrate it into their work.

In this article, we feature 15 Spanish projects that feature Catalan vault in their construction:

Save this picture! Casa Tomás / LAB + Pepe Gascon. Image © José Hevia

Save this picture! Beats / Nook architects + byn studio. Image © Nieve | Productora Audiovisual

Save this picture! Rehabilitación Masía / Hernández Arquitectos. Image © Mayte Piera

Save this picture! Recaredo Tasting Area / Francesc Rifé studio. Image © Fernando Alda

Save this picture! Valldaura Labs Rehabilitation / Guallart Architects. Image © Adrià Goula Sardà

Save this picture! Refurbishment of an Apartment in Barcelona / Allaround Lab. Image © José Hevia

Save this picture! Casa JASB / Alessia Scardamaglia. Image © Nuria Vila

Save this picture! Empordà House / Núria Selva Villaronga. Image © Adrià Goula Sardà

Save this picture! House Rehabilitation in Villanueva de Duero / Arias Garrido Arquitectos. Image © Roberto Ruiz

Save this picture! Refurbishment in Sarrià / Sergi Pons architects. Image © Adrià Goula Sardà

Save this picture! House of Mirrors / Nook architects. Image © Nieve | Productora Audiovisual

Save this picture! Tyche Apartment / CaSA + Margherita Serboli. Image © Roberto Ruiz

Save this picture! Ca Peter & Lisa / David Estal. Image © Mariela Apollonio