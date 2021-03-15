Rammed Earth Construction: 15 Exemplary Projects

Save this picture! Ajijic / Tatiana Bilbao. Image © Iwan Baan

This week, we're highlighting a selection of the best images of projects built using rammed earth. These 15 works show the attractive aesthetic finish created by the superposition of multiple layers of compressed soil. Despite having been neglected as a construction technique for years, this type of construction is now experiencing a renaissance in architecture. Read on for a selection of images from prominent photographers such as Filip Dujardin, João Morgado, and Nic Lehoux.

