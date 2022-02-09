Clos Romanile Winery / Touton Architectes

+ 17

Winery • Saint-Émilion, France Architects : Touton Architectes

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 68 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Denis Lacharme

Lead Architects : Edouard Touton

Text description provided by the architects. This first winery building in the region to be made of rammed earth, this low-budget project integrates a small agricultural shed and a professional tasting room adjacent to the winery of this independent winemaker.

The large central wall is therefore built using an age-old construction technique: rammed earth. The earth is compressed manually in layers directly on-site, giving it materiality of rare intensity. Here the eye is not the only sense stimulated by the architecture.

Other simple but dignified, natural, and bio-based materials are kept to a minimum: stone for the foundations, untreated raw wood for the structure, a lime/hemp mixture that insulates the corrugated iron roof.

Thanks to the thermal inertia of this south-facing wall, the north-facing light intake and roof, and a small stove serving as a back-up in the depths of winter, tastings can take place all year round without the slightest energy consumption.