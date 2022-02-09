We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Clos Romanile Winery / Touton Architectes

Clos Romanile Winery / Touton Architectes
© Denis Lacharme
Winery
Saint-Émilion, France
  Architects : Touton Architectes
  Year :  2021
    Photographs :Denis Lacharme
  Lead Architects : Edouard Touton
© Denis Lacharme
Text description provided by the architects. This first winery building in the region to be made of rammed earth, this low-budget project integrates a small agricultural shed and a professional tasting room adjacent to the winery of this independent winemaker.

© Denis Lacharme
© Denis Lacharme
© Denis Lacharme
The large central wall is therefore built using an age-old construction technique: rammed earth. The earth is compressed manually in layers directly on-site, giving it materiality of rare intensity. Here the eye is not the only sense stimulated by the architecture.

© Denis Lacharme
© Denis Lacharme
Other simple but dignified, natural, and bio-based materials are kept to a minimum: stone for the foundations, untreated raw wood for the structure, a lime/hemp mixture that insulates the corrugated iron roof.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Section
Section

Thanks to the thermal inertia of this south-facing wall, the north-facing light intake and roof, and a small stove serving as a back-up in the depths of winter, tastings can take place all year round without the slightest energy consumption.

© Denis Lacharme
Project location

Address:Saint-Émilion, France

Touton Architectes
