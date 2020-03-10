Witklipfontein Eco Lodge / GLH Architects

+ 31

Houses • Vredefort, South Africa Architects: GLH Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 400.0 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018

Photographs Photographs: Damien Huyberechts

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: ABE, Battery center Potchestroom, Kaytech, Preplan, Staalbeer, Tass Engineering, Vaalplass, Water Brother, York Timber

Architect In Charge: Xavier Huyberechts, Damien Huyberechts

Design Team: Xavier Huyberechts, GLH Architects, Damien Huyberechts

Clients: Xavier Huyberechts, Carine Huyberechts, Bwakira

Quantity Surveying: Xavier Huyberechts, GLH Architects

Project Manager: Damien Huyberechts

Civil Engineering: Craig Thompson, PURE Engineers

Mechanical Engineering : Xavier Huyberechts, GLH Architects

Principal Contractor: Damien Huyberechts

Electrical Engineering: Damien Huyberechts

Landscape : Xavier Huyberechts, GLH Architects, Damien Huyberechts

Green/ Sustainable Consultants : Xavier Huyberechts, GLH Architects, Damien Huyberechts

Content Curators: Kathleen Western, Luciana Cooke, GLH Architects

Spanish Translator: Luciana Cooke, GLH Architects

Text description provided by the architects. The lodge is designed to blend and disappear into the surrounding nature. The ground carpet of the hill has just been lifted a little to slip the house under it. The architecture is a unique combination of traditional vernacular building techniques with modern minimalist design. Overlooking the plains, panoramic views blur the boundaries between the interior and the surrounding nature allowing for a unique bush living experience. The climate in the Free State region with its large thermal daily variance of 20 degrees lends itself to the use of the principle of Thermal Mass instead of mechanical air-conditioning. The thermal mass flattens the temperatures throughout the year by using thick stone walls, earth walls (rammed earth, adobe and sandbag) and the green roof.

Other innovations and unique features include: Almost full cement-free construction, shutter system regulating heat, recycled granite off-cut floors, subterranean dome, natural pools, waste water treatment plant, solar water heating and photovoltaic electrical production, homemade Swedish paint, scaffolding planks floors and earth and straw plaster. The result is a unique home that breathes the surrounding nature and blends into it. The aim was to rethink the concept of house/lodge afresh by returning to the use of vernacular building techniques that are more respectful of the environment while re-interpreting them in a modern way. Many of these techniques have been lost to easy and fast cement-based building techniques.

The main innovation is the combination of large open-able glazing, protective shutters and the heavy thermal mass walls, floors and roof. The raw use of materials brings a warm feeling to the house and re-connects its occupants to nature and the essentials of life. Witklipfontein Lodge aims to embody modern sustainability and is packed with simple and forgotten basic design and building techniques making it a showcase project in the field of green building. The house disappears into and is in full harmony with the surrounding nature, fauna and flora. - Innovation aplenty and showcased to spread these sound sustainable principles.