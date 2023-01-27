Submit a Project Advertise
  Thirteenth Beach House / MGAO

Thirteenth Beach House / MGAO

Thirteenth Beach House / MGAO - Exterior Photography, WindowsThirteenth Beach House / MGAO - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeThirteenth Beach House / MGAO - Interior Photography, Table, ChairThirteenth Beach House / MGAO - Interior Photography, Facade, DeckThirteenth Beach House / MGAO - More Images+ 20

  • Architects: MGAO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  220
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Dan Preston
  • Lead Architect : Matt Goodman
Thirteenth Beach House / MGAO - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Dan Preston
Thirteenth Beach House / MGAO - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Dan Preston

Text description provided by the architects. This project is a private residence located in the links Golfcourse development in Thirteenth Beach, a small coastal town located along the Victorian Coastline. Being located in a fairly ‘residential’ housing development, we responded to the client's brief by creating an inward-focused, Courtyard house. Providing the residents with a sense of seclusion within a rapidly developing housing estate.

Thirteenth Beach House / MGAO - Interior Photography
© Dan Preston
Thirteenth Beach House / MGAO - Interior Photography, Chair
© Dan Preston
Thirteenth Beach House / MGAO - Image 21 of 25
Plan

From the exterior, the house is clad in black-stained timber, creating a simple, solid form when viewed from the street. Internally, the form is broken down into distinct sections through the use of a pinwheel of rammed earth walls. The 600mm thick rammed earth walls define the various zones/functions of the house, and wrap around the large internal courtyard, containing a pool, and covered and uncovered outdoor living areas.

Thirteenth Beach House / MGAO - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Dan Preston
Thirteenth Beach House / MGAO - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Dan Preston

ZONE 1: The entry hall and Guest zone - contain 2 bedrooms, wet areas, and a second living space. ZONE 2: The living zone - containing the living/dining/kitchen and pantry. ZONE 3: The Family zone - contains the main bedroom and kids' bedroom, each with its own ensuite. ZONE 4: The service zone - containing the garage, store, and services

Thirteenth Beach House / MGAO - Interior Photography, Facade, Deck
© Dan Preston

MGAO
Cite: "Thirteenth Beach House / MGAO" 27 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995551/thirteenth-beach-house-mgao> ISSN 0719-8884

