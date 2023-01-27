Thirteenth Beach House / MGAO

+ 20

Houses • Australia Architects: MGAO

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 220 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Dan Preston

Lead Architect : Matt Goodman

Text description provided by the architects. This project is a private residence located in the links Golfcourse development in Thirteenth Beach, a small coastal town located along the Victorian Coastline. Being located in a fairly ‘residential’ housing development, we responded to the client's brief by creating an inward-focused, Courtyard house. Providing the residents with a sense of seclusion within a rapidly developing housing estate.

From the exterior, the house is clad in black-stained timber, creating a simple, solid form when viewed from the street. Internally, the form is broken down into distinct sections through the use of a pinwheel of rammed earth walls. The 600mm thick rammed earth walls define the various zones/functions of the house, and wrap around the large internal courtyard, containing a pool, and covered and uncovered outdoor living areas.

ZONE 1: The entry hall and Guest zone - contain 2 bedrooms, wet areas, and a second living space. ZONE 2: The living zone - containing the living/dining/kitchen and pantry. ZONE 3: The Family zone - contains the main bedroom and kids' bedroom, each with its own ensuite. ZONE 4: The service zone - containing the garage, store, and services