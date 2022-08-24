Rammed Earth Yoga Studio / Invisible Studio

+ 33

Text description provided by the architects. The new Yoga Studio at the Newt Hotel in Somerset is the third building at the Hotel completed by Invisible Studio and is a complementary building to both the Gym (Room in a Productive Garden) (to which it sits adjacent) and the Beezantium.

While the Gym had a single view of the vegetable garden via its enormous window, the Yoga Studio has a single view of the sky via its enormous 11m roof light, made from a single insulated double-glazed unit. The yoga studio is lined entirely with beech slats, providing a warm and immersive sanctuary-like space.

The need for the yoga studio grew out of carrying out informal and impromptu yoga classes in the Beezantium while the hotel was waiting for the exhibition fit out to be carried out, and the hotel asked for a similar top-lit space but located behind the Gym.

The Yoga studio uses the same rammed stone as the Gym, made from local limestone that gives it its distinctive red color. The copper detailing also borrows from the family of materials established by the Beezantium.