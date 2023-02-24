Golden Vale House / J Mammone Architecture

+ 24

Project Architect : Cassandra Nicomede

Architect : Alfred Arcuri

Engineer : Greenview Consulting

Joinery : Banksia Joinery

City : Megalong Valley

Country : Australia

Text description provided by the architects. Megalong Valley is characterized by immense escarpments, sandstone bluffs, and uninterrupted views of the Blue Mountains bushland. The journey to the site is always memorable - the continually shifting light, dancing on the rocks, creates a unique experience each time you visit.

Inspired by the very site it sits on, the built form holds an exceptional duality – it is bold in architectural expression yet grounded to the site by its materiality.

Primarily consisting of rammed earth, concrete, charred timber, and glass; the darker-toned materials allow the house to recede into the landscape, while the large glass openings can ­filter the golden light into internal spaces.

Golden Vale is an inspiring piece of architecture that has a lasting impact on all. The site, the people, and the local community have been transformed by this project, becoming a memorable point of reference in Megalong Valley.