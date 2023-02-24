Submit a Project Advertise
Golden Vale House / J Mammone Architecture

Golden Vale House / J Mammone Architecture - Exterior Photography, FacadeGolden Vale House / J Mammone Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, BeamGolden Vale House / J Mammone Architecture - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink, Windows, BathtubGolden Vale House / J Mammone Architecture - Interior PhotographyGolden Vale House / J Mammone Architecture - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Megalong Valley, Australia
Golden Vale House / J Mammone Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Tom Ferguson

Text description provided by the architects. Megalong Valley is characterized by immense escarpments, sandstone bluffs, and uninterrupted views of the Blue Mountains bushland. The journey to the site is always memorable - the continually shifting light, dancing on the rocks, creates a unique experience each time you visit.

Golden Vale House / J Mammone Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Tom Ferguson
Golden Vale House / J Mammone Architecture - Image 25 of 29
Floor Plan
Golden Vale House / J Mammone Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Beam
© Tom Ferguson

Inspired by the very site it sits on, the built form holds an exceptional duality – it is bold in architectural expression yet grounded to the site by its materiality.

Golden Vale House / J Mammone Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Tom Ferguson
Golden Vale House / J Mammone Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Tom Ferguson

Primarily consisting of rammed earth, concrete, charred timber, and glass; the darker-toned materials allow the house to recede into the landscape, while the large glass openings can ­filter the golden light into internal spaces.

Golden Vale House / J Mammone Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Tom Ferguson
Golden Vale House / J Mammone Architecture - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink, Windows, Bathtub
© Tom Ferguson
Golden Vale House / J Mammone Architecture - Image 29 of 29
South Elevation
Golden Vale House / J Mammone Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Tom Ferguson

Golden Vale is an inspiring piece of architecture that has a lasting impact on all. The site, the people, and the local community have been transformed by this project, becoming a memorable point of reference in Megalong Valley.

Golden Vale House / J Mammone Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Tom Ferguson

Project gallery

About this office
J Mammone Architecture
Office

Material

Glass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Golden Vale House / J Mammone Architecture" 24 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/996948/golden-vale-house-j-mammone-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

