Lina Ghotmeh’s Bahrain Pavilion Wins Gold Award for Best Architecture and Landscape at Expo 2025 Osaka

Save this picture! Bahrain Pavilion Osaka Expo 2025 . Image © Iwan Baan

The Kingdom of Bahrain's Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, designed by Lina Ghotmeh – Architecture, titled "Connecting Seas," has been awarded the Gold Award for Best Architecture and Landscape in the self-built pavilions under 1,500 square meters category. Presented by the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the award recognizes architectural excellence in spatial design, creativity, and sustainability. The announcement was made at an official award ceremony in Osaka, Japan, attended by commissioners general and representatives from participating nations. Commissioned by the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (BACA), this marks the country's fourth participation in a World Expo and reflects an ongoing commitment to expressing national identity through architecture and cultural dialogue.

Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, President of the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (BACA) and Commissioner General of the Bahrain Pavilion, expressed his pride in the award, highlighting the collective effort of Team Bahrain in bringing the Kingdom's vision to life. "This recognition reflects Bahrain's role as a creative hub for architecture and culture in the region," he stated. "The Pavilion is a testament to sustainable design and offers a profound visitor experience, immersing audiences in Bahrain's rich history and cultural depth."

Led by Lebanese-French architect Lina Ghotmeh, the design draws from Bahrain's maritime heritage, referencing the traditional dhow boats that once defined the country's shipbuilding industry. Constructed primarily from timber, with an outer aluminum skin, the pavilion reinterprets historical boat-building techniques into a contemporary architectural language. The structure is designed to be demountable and recyclable, incorporating sustainable strategies such as passive ventilation and natural cooling via the sea breeze, which minimizes the need for mechanical systems. Situated in the "Empowering Lives" zone, the pavilion occupies 995 square meters and rises to 13.7 meters across four levels overlooking the sea, establishing a direct relationship between its form, materiality, and coastal context.

The interior exhibition, developed in collaboration with Shepherd Studio and under Ghotmeh's artistic direction, offers a multi-sensory experience exploring Bahrain's historic role as a maritime crossroads in the Gulf. Themes of connectivity are explored through contributions from artists and researchers, including Sissel Tolaas, Hassan Hujairi, and La Méduse, addressing trade, craft, pearling, and ecological narratives.

The exhibition at Expo 2025 Osaka aligned with the central theme, "Designing Future Society for Our Lives." As the event draws to a close on October 13, 2025, the global showcase has brought together a diverse array of national pavilions, each reflecting the innovative visions of their respective countries. Renowned architectural firms have contributed to this dialogue, including Coledfy and CRA-Carlo Ratti Associati, who designed the French Pavilion, Trahan Architects with the USA Pavilion, Kengo Kuma & Associates for the Portugal Pavilion, Atelier Brückner for the Uzbekistan Pavilion, and Foster + Partners, who led the design of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Pavilion, among many others.

