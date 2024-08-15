Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Atelier Brückner Reveals Design for the Uzbekistan Pavilion at Expo Osaka 2025

Atelier Brückner Reveals Design for the Uzbekistan Pavilion at Expo Osaka 2025

Save

Uzbekistan has just revealed its pavilion for Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan. Designed by Atelier Brückner and realized by NUSSLI, the pavilion aims to showcase the country’s vision for the future under the Expo’s broader theme, “Designing the Future Society for Our Lives.” Composed of modular, reusable wooden elements, the pavilion’s architecture will later be reconstructed in Uzbekistan, serving as a studio, workshop, or school.

The pavilion's design integrates three key elements: a garden, a forest of columns, and a central sculptural connection. The ground floor garden symbolizes Uzbekistan's rich cultural landscape, offering a space for interaction and encounters. The forest of columns, reflecting traditional timber craftsmanship, emphasizes modularity and innovation. Finally, the sculptural connection physically unites the roof and garden, seeking to provide a coherent experience for visitors.

Save this picture!
Atelier Brückner Reveals Design for the Uzbekistan Pavilion at Expo Osaka 2025 - Image 3 of 3
Courtesy of ATELIER BRÜCKNER

The 840 m² structure contains one holistic exhibition, featuring the Garden of Stories and the Field of Knowledge. Serving as a symbol for Uzbekistan’s journey towards a modern, sustainable society, the garden blends the country’s historical richness with a transformative energy. In fact, it invites visitors to engage in discussions and share ideas about Uzbekistan’s future.

Related Article

Unbuild Together: In Conversation with Studio KO, the Curators of the Uzbekistan National Pavilion at the 2023 Venice Biennale

The exhibition itself focuses on empowerment, highlighting Uzbekistan's openness to innovation and its commitment to preparing for the future. These include measures to improve education, the development of sustainable infrastructure, the promotion of innovation and projects for the use of renewable energies. Designed as a social and educational center, the pavilion aims to inspire visitors to enhance their lives and contribute positively to society. Responding to the question of “how to live in the future and how to be happy,” the Pavilion explores different facets of the country’s reality in order to propose a new future vision.

Save this picture!
Atelier Brückner Reveals Design for the Uzbekistan Pavilion at Expo Osaka 2025 - Image 2 of 3
Courtesy of ATELIER BRÜCKNER

In other similar news, Switzerland recently unveiled its Pavilion for Expo Osaka 2025 in Kansai, designed by the winning team of Manuel Herz Architekten, NUSSLI, and Bellprat Partner. Additionally, the concept "Doki-Doki – The Luxembourg Heartbeat," designed by Luxembourg-based STDM architectes urbanistes in collaboration with Japanese office MIKAN, has won the competition for the Luxembourg pavilion. Finally, Qatar has unveiled its Expo Osaka 2025 pavilion design by Kengo Kuma & Associates and Qatar Museums, which aims to blend traditional Qatari and Japanese craftsmanship and highlights their shared maritime heritage.

We invite you to check out ArchDaily's comprehensive coverage of the Expo Osaka 2025.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Nour Fakharany
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Nour Fakharany. "Atelier Brückner Reveals Design for the Uzbekistan Pavilion at Expo Osaka 2025" 15 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020085/atelier-bruckner-reveals-design-for-the-uzbekistan-pavilion-at-expo-osaka-2025> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags