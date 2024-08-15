Atelier Brückner Reveals Design for the Uzbekistan Pavilion at Expo Osaka 2025

Uzbekistan has just revealed its pavilion for Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan. Designed by Atelier Brückner and realized by NUSSLI, the pavilion aims to showcase the country’s vision for the future under the Expo’s broader theme, “Designing the Future Society for Our Lives.” Composed of modular, reusable wooden elements, the pavilion’s architecture will later be reconstructed in Uzbekistan, serving as a studio, workshop, or school.

The pavilion's design integrates three key elements: a garden, a forest of columns, and a central sculptural connection. The ground floor garden symbolizes Uzbekistan's rich cultural landscape, offering a space for interaction and encounters. The forest of columns, reflecting traditional timber craftsmanship, emphasizes modularity and innovation. Finally, the sculptural connection physically unites the roof and garden, seeking to provide a coherent experience for visitors.

The 840 m² structure contains one holistic exhibition, featuring the Garden of Stories and the Field of Knowledge. Serving as a symbol for Uzbekistan’s journey towards a modern, sustainable society, the garden blends the country’s historical richness with a transformative energy. In fact, it invites visitors to engage in discussions and share ideas about Uzbekistan’s future.

The exhibition itself focuses on empowerment, highlighting Uzbekistan's openness to innovation and its commitment to preparing for the future. These include measures to improve education, the development of sustainable infrastructure, the promotion of innovation and projects for the use of renewable energies. Designed as a social and educational center, the pavilion aims to inspire visitors to enhance their lives and contribute positively to society. Responding to the question of “how to live in the future and how to be happy,” the Pavilion explores different facets of the country’s reality in order to propose a new future vision.

In other similar news, Switzerland recently unveiled its Pavilion for Expo Osaka 2025 in Kansai, designed by the winning team of Manuel Herz Architekten, NUSSLI, and Bellprat Partner. Additionally, the concept "Doki-Doki – The Luxembourg Heartbeat," designed by Luxembourg-based STDM architectes urbanistes in collaboration with Japanese office MIKAN, has won the competition for the Luxembourg pavilion. Finally, Qatar has unveiled its Expo Osaka 2025 pavilion design by Kengo Kuma & Associates and Qatar Museums, which aims to blend traditional Qatari and Japanese craftsmanship and highlights their shared maritime heritage.

We invite you to check out ArchDaily's comprehensive coverage of the Expo Osaka 2025.