Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavilion
  4. Japan
  5. Expo Osaka 2025 Portugal Pavilion / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Expo Osaka 2025 Portugal Pavilion / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Save

Expo Osaka 2025 Portugal Pavilion / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Exterior PhotographyExpo Osaka 2025 Portugal Pavilion / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Interior PhotographyExpo Osaka 2025 Portugal Pavilion / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Image 4 of 10Expo Osaka 2025 Portugal Pavilion / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Image 5 of 10Expo Osaka 2025 Portugal Pavilion / Kengo Kuma & Associates - More Images+ 5

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Pavilion
Osaka, Japan
  • Category: Pavilion
  • Design Team: Rita Topa, Andrea Toccolini, Roger Acosta, Romeo Chang, Yohei Mochizuki (CG), Raquel Coelho de Matos, Tommaso Pardini, Yoo Shiho (Graphic), Jorge Soares Mendes
  • City: Osaka
  • Country: Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Expo Osaka 2025 Portugal Pavilion / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Exterior Photography
© Tuğçe Arı

Text description provided by the architects. Portugal, like Japan, is a country of the sea, with a deep connection to the ocean. During the Age of Discovery, Portuguese explorers sailed the world's oceans, bringing Western civilization to Tanegashima and opening Japan to the West.

Save this picture!
Expo Osaka 2025 Portugal Pavilion / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Interior Photography
© Tuğçe Arı
Save this picture!
Expo Osaka 2025 Portugal Pavilion / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Image 8 of 10
© Tuğçe Arı

We aimed to create a pavilion that reflects this connection, where visitors could feel the maritime presence on the Expo site, which sits on an island of the Seto Inland Sea. Unlike mountains, the sea has no form, so it is not easy to express it as architecture, but it was a goal worth tackling. We came up with the idea of creating an actual place – not a form – where one could experience the nature of the sea as a physical sensation. We used boat lines that were one of the main tools for sailing ships during the Age of Discovery. The wind blows through the myriad of lines that vary in thickness, causing them to sway slowly or vibrate minutely. Light filters through and reflects off the lines, creating a shifting pattern. Together, these elements evoke the essence of the sea – an ever-changing space shaped by waves and vibrations.

Save this picture!
Expo Osaka 2025 Portugal Pavilion / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Image 9 of 10
© Tuğçe Arı
Save this picture!
Expo Osaka 2025 Portugal Pavilion / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Image 5 of 10
© Tuğçe Arı

Architecture is perceived as a heavy, solid volume that is firmly fixed in site, but this Portugal Pavilion is an unprecedented kind of architecture that continues to move and vibrate. It is an architecture that is as free and light as a living creature, which replaces the lumps made of heavy concrete and steel structures that have conquered the world since the 19th century. By bridging Portugal and Japan, the two marine countries, we wanted to create a new, free, and humane architecture.

Save this picture!
Expo Osaka 2025 Portugal Pavilion / Kengo Kuma & Associates - Image 4 of 10
© Tuğçe Arı

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Yumeshima, Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Kengo Kuma & Associates
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionJapan
Cite: "Expo Osaka 2025 Portugal Pavilion / Kengo Kuma & Associates" 13 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029833/embargo-expo-osaka-2025-portugal-pavilion-kengo-kuma-and-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Check the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media Stands

Top #Tags