Trahan Architects Unveils Design for USA Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

Trahan Architects has just unveiled the design of the USA Pavilion for Expo 2025 Osaka-Kansai in Japan. During the six-month expo, the proposal aims to showcase American architecture, innovation, culture, and industry. The display will be focused on celebrating contemporary American achievements in various fields, featuring exhibitions focused on sustainability, space exploration, education, and entrepreneurship.

+ 6

The USA Pavilion is situated between the East Entrance Plaza and the Forest of Tranquilly, making it a significant feature of the Expo 2025 site. Open and simple in form, the Pavilion features a large plaza with LED screens that display panoramic views of various American landscapes. The plaza's architecture, which takes inspiration from Japanese footbridges, aims to establish balance, leading guests to “an unforgettable experience.”

Gathering across cultures and world regions to share ideas and learn from each other is essential to building a more understanding and human world. The USA Pavilion at Expo 2025 offers a rare opportunity to explore these critical issues and engage in a global conversation on the future of our environment and our cities. -- Trey Trahan, Founder and CEO of Trahan Architects.

Inspired by traditional Japanese footbridges, a translucent cube suspended overhead serves as the centerpiece of the Pavilion, encouraging communal reflection about the interplay between humans, the built environment, and the environment. The interior of the Pavilion boasts immersive displays and narratives that take guests to various urban and natural settings across the country and outer space. Under the direction of Trahan Architects, the design team uses future-looking materials to integrate sustainability principles, such as repurposed steel and tensile fabric from dismantled Tokyo Olympic structures.

Designed in collaboration with ES Global, BRC Imagination Arts, Alchemy International, HOOD Design Studio, Ricca, Dot Dash, and Studio Loutsis, the USA Pavilion merges guidelines with Expo 2025. The pavilion aims to use sustainable materials, aligning with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, and supporting Expo 2025’s commitment to these objectives.

The World Expo will commence in Osaka, Japan, from 13 April 2025 to 13 October 2025. Many other countries have announced their participation at the Expo under the overarching theme “Designing Future Society for our Lives,” with a master plan led by architect Sou Fujimoto. Last week, Coledfy and CRA-Carlo Ratti Associati revealed their project for France’s national pavilion at Expo Osaka 2025. Additionally, Buchan unveiled its design for the Australian Pavilion at Expo 2025. Finally, the Nordic Countries Pavilion at Expo Osaka has revealed its proposal designed by AMDL Circle. Their proposal takes a sustainable and circular approach, as the structure is purposely designed for disassembly and reuse.