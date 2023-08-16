First Look at Expo 2025 Osaka: Previewing Sou Fujimoto's Masterplan and the Initial National Pavilion Designs

The city of Osaka, Japan, has won the bid to organize the 2025 World Expo, an international event expected to draw in millions of visitors. Set to commence on April 13, 2025, and conclude on October 13, 2025, this marks Japan's second occasion as host, the prior instance being in 1970. Throughout their history, World Expos have been the place where new technologies and products are showcased and popularized, leading to technological advancements and innovative designs. For this event, Osaka has chosen the overarching theme of "Designing Future Society for Our Lives," with three subthemes further developing the concept: Saving Lives, Empowering Lives, and Connecting Lives. Architect Sou Fujimoto was selected as the Expo Site Design Producer, taking on the responsibility of creating the master plan and providing guidance to designers from participating countries.

Sou Fujimoto has revealed the first images of his proposed masterplan for 2025 EXPO in Osaka, Japan, developed in collaboration with TOHATA ARCHITECTS & ENGINEERS and Azusa Sekkei Co., Ltd. The design includes a 60,000 sqm timber structure that encircles the exhibition grounds. Featuring an accessible green roof, the Ring Roof draws inspiration from traditional Japanese timber craftsmanship seen in iconic structures like Kyoto's Kiyomizu Temple stage. Spanning between 12m and 22m in height and approximately 600m in diameter, it forms a key part of the Expo's circulation, offering both weather protection and a captivating experience. Accessible to visitors, the rooftop features an observatory deck granting panoramic ocean views.

Expo 2025 Osaka will host more than 150 nations and several international organizations, each developing pavilions and installations to showcase their own interpretation of the exhibition’s theme. According to Sou Fujimoto, young designers and architects will have the opportunity to receive commissions for small-scale buildings across the site in an effort to drive innovation and experimentation. Read on to discover some of the first national pavilion concepts revealed for Expo 2025 Osaka.

The China Pavilion, designed by China Architecture Design Group (CADG), blends traditional bamboo building techniques with the expression of Chinese characters and ancient books, symbolizing China’s cultural essence. Titled "Inscribed Slips of China," the pavilion aims to emphasize harmony between humanity and nature and the country's commitment to sustainable development in the modern era.

The Czech Republic Pavilion / Apropos Architects

Apropos Architects have won the competition to design the Czech Republic Pavilion design for Expo Osaka 2025 with a proposal that emphasizes movement and spirituality. Situated by the coastal promenade, the pavilion's glass exterior pays tribute to Czech glassmaking heritage. A dynamic spiral ramp guides visitors through exhibitions, culminating in a sea-viewing terrace with a restaurant.

Led by architect Marcio Kogan, the Brazilian Pavilion is signed by professionals from MK27 and Magnetoscope in collaboration with architects Renata Furlanetto and Marcello Dantas as co-authors. Notable features include accessible ramps and an open front space. The pavilion serves as a platform to showcase Brazil's identity and promote investment. Expo Osaka 2025's theme, "Designing Future Society for Our Lives," guides the Pavilion's presence in the "Empowering Lives" district.

Architecture and design firms Néstor Montenegro (EXTUDIO), Enorme Studio, and Smart and Green Design have been selected through a public competition by the Spanish Cultural Action (AC/E) to design the Spanish Pavilion at Expo Osaka 2025. Named "The Kuroshio Current," the pavilion pays homage to Spain's enduring cultural and commercial link with Japan. Its design further emphasizes this link by using natural and environmentally low-impact materials.