Seven International Design Teams Shortlisted for Museum of Jesus’ Baptism in Jordan

Save this picture! Baptism Site. Image Courtesy of Malcolm Reading Consultants

Seven international design teams have been shortlisted for the "Museum of Jesus' Baptism" at Bethany, Jordan, a cultural and spiritual landmark scheduled to open in 2030 to mark the bimillennial of Christ's baptism. Endorsed by His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein and led by the Foundation for the Development of the Lands Adjacent to the Baptism Site, the project is managed by London-based Malcolm Reading Consultants (MRC). The museum will be situated adjacent to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of "Bethany Beyond the Jordan" on the east bank of the Jordan River, a place of Christian pilgrimage for centuries.

+ 9

As part of the Baptism Development Zone (BDZ) master plan, the museum aims to enhance the visitor experience with spaces for reflection, learning, and cultural engagement. It is expected to welcome between 400,000 and 450,000 visitors annually. The design phase invites the shortlisted teams to respond to the site's historical resonance and unique landscape, translating these qualities into contemporary architectural form. Concept designs will be unveiled in Fall 2025, with the winning proposal to be announced later in the year.

The shortlist comprises seven internationally recognized practices, each with an approach shaped by its cultural and geographical context. AAU Anastas, based in Palestine, France, and Jordan, works at the intersection of architecture, design, and cultural production, exploring material intelligence and local craftsmanship, with a particular focus on stone construction and its potential for sustainable, low-carbon structures. heneghan peng architects, from Ireland, is known for delivering cultural buildings in historically sensitive contexts, including the Grand Egyptian Museum and the Palestinian Museum, combining forensic design thinking with interdisciplinary collaboration. Níall McLaughlin Architects, from the United Kingdom and recipients of the 2022 RIBA Stirling Prize, are recognized for crafted projects in heritage-rich settings, integrating natural materials and artisanal techniques to create contemporary architecture rooted in context. Studio Anne Holtrop, operating between Bahrain and the Netherlands, has developed a body of work in public and cultural buildings, blending material experimentation with interventions in UNESCO-listed heritage sites such as The Pearling Path in Bahrain.

Also among the list is Tatiana Bilbao ESTUDIO, from Mexico, a practice integrating community engagement, analog processes, and sustainability into context-specific designs, and recipient of the Golden Lion's Special Mention for National Participation at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale with Holy See Pavilion. Toshiko Mori, based in the United States, brings nearly four decades of experience in contextually responsive and environmentally sensitive projects for cultural, educational, and civic programs. Trahan Architects, also from the United States, completes the list with a sculptural and environmentally attuned approach to cultural and spiritual spaces, often emphasizing themes of peace, healing, and continuity.

In other major architecture competitions that have announced their shortlists, the Aga Khan Award for Architecture (AKAA) revealed 19 projects for its 2025 cycle, with the Master Jury reviewing on-site evaluations later this summer to select the winners. The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City unveiled six shortlisted designs for its expansion, including proposals from Kengo Kuma & Associates, Renzo Piano Building Workshop, Selldorf Architects, Studio Gang, Weiss/Manfredi, and WHY Architecture. The World Architecture Festival (WAF) also released its 2025 shortlist, showcasing projects across buildings, interiors, and urban landscapes ahead of the festival's first United States edition in Miami this November, where finalists will present their work.