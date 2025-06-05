Aga Khan Award for Architecture 2025 Announces 19 Shortlisted Projects from 15 Countries

Save this picture! The Arc at Green School. Image © Andreas Perbowo Widityawan with Courtesy of Aga Khan Trust for Culture

The Aga Khan Award for Architecture (AKAA) has announced the 19 shortlisted projects for its 2025 cycle. Selected from a pool of 369 nominations, these projects will compete for a share of the USD 1 million prize, one of the most significant awards in the field. The shortlist was determined by an independent Master Jury composed of nine members: Azra Akšamija, Noura Al Sayeh-Holtrop, Lucia Allais, David Basulto, Yvonne Farrell, Kabage Karanja, Yacouba Konaté, Hassan Radoine, and Mun Summ Wong. The Jury will meet later this summer to review on-site evaluations and select the final recipients of the 16th Award Cycle (2023–2025).

Established in 1977 by His Late Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV, the Aga Khan Award for Architecture (AKAA) aims to recognise architectural approaches that address the needs and aspirations of communities with a significant Muslim presence. Over the past 48 years, the Award has honoured 128 projects and documented nearly 10,000 buildings. The selection process prioritises works that not only meet social, economic, and functional requirements but also engage with cultural and contextual values.

For the 2025 Award cycle, eligible projects had to be completed between January 1, 2018, and December 31, 2023, and must have been in use for at least one year. The Award highlights notable contributions to contemporary design, social housing, community development, historic preservation, adaptive reuse, landscape architecture, and environmental improvement.

Bangladesh

Khudi Bari, in various locations, by Marina Tabassum Architects

Designed in response to climate-induced displacement in Bangladesh, this lightweight space frame, constructed from bamboo and steel connectors, offers a modular and cost-effective solution that can be assembled or dismantled by three people using simple tools.

China

West Wusutu Village Community Centre, Hohhot, Inner Mongolia, by Zhang Pengju

This multifunctional community centre supports a rural village with a strong historical and cultural identity. It serves three main purposes: offering communal spaces for elderly residents, children, and returning youth; providing exhibition and social areas for artists; and accommodating the religious practices of the Hui Muslim community, who live at a distance from the main mosque.

Egypt

Revitalisation of Historic Esna, by Takween Integrated Community Development

The Esna Revitalisation Project responds to the challenges of cultural tourism in Upper Egypt by prioritising inclusive growth and heritage preservation. Led by Takween, the initiative combines physical restoration, socioeconomic programs, and urban strategies to support the transformation of Esna, from a site primarily known for the Temple of Khnum, into a vibrant historic city.

Indonesia

The Arc at Green School, in Bali, by IBUKU / Elora Hardy

The result of 15 years of bamboo experimentation at the Green School Bali, the Arc is a new community wellness centre built on the foundations of a former temporary gymnasium. The structure brings together high-precision engineering and local craftsmanship.

Islamic Centre Nurul Yaqin Mosque, in Palu, Central Sulawesi, by Dave Orlando and Fandy Gunawan

Built on the site of a mosque destroyed by the 2018 tsunami, the new Islamic Centre functions as both a gathering and worship space. Designed to engage with the surrounding landscape, it is bordered by a shallow reflective pool that can be drained to create additional capacity when needed.

Microlibraries in various cities, by SHAU / Daliana Suryawinata, Florian Heinzelmann

The Microlibraries are a network of environmentally conscious reading spaces, each under 250 square meters, located in kampung (urban village) and park settings across Indonesia. They aim to foster community identity and provide accessible public gathering places. Six have been built so far, and 100 are envisioned by 2045.

Iran

Majara Complex and Community Redevelopment, in Hormuz Island by ZAV Architects / Mohamadreza Ghodousi

Known as the "Rainbow Island" for its vibrant, multicolored mountains, Hormuz was once a key trading port but suffered extensive damage from conflict. The Majara Complex and Community Redevelopment project adopts a bottom-up approach to regeneration, combining a series of architectural interventions that actively involve the local community while prioritizing environmental preservation.

Jahad Metro Plaza in Tehran, by KA Architecture Studio

Designed to replace the poor-quality existing structures, the project transforms the site into a valued pedestrian-friendly landmark. Clad in locally handmade brick, the arched vaults vary in height, allowing natural light and ventilation to reach the sheltered spaces beneath.

Israel

Khan Jaljulia Restoration in Jaljulia by Elias Khuri

An economical intervention located within the remains of a 14th-century Khan, the project reconnects the community with its cultural heritage by transforming the abandoned historic site into an active public space for communal use.

Kenya

Campus Startup Lions, in Turkana by Kéré Architects

Serving as an educational and entrepreneurial hub, the project offers spaces for technology-focused learning, business incubation, and community engagement. Constructed from local volcanic stone, the design incorporates rainwater harvesting, solar power, and tall ventilation towers inspired by the nearby termite mounds.

Morocco

Revitalisation of Lalla Yeddouna Square in the medina of Fez, by Mossessian Architecture and Yassir Khalil Studio

The revitalization of Lalla Yeddouna Square in the medina of Fez seeks to reconnect the site to the riverfront while enhancing pedestrian circulation throughout the area. Preservation of existing structures was prioritized alongside the introduction of new spaces intended to benefit local residents, artisans, and visitors from around the world.

Pakistan

Vision Pakistan, in Islamabad by DB Studios / Mohammad Saifullah Siddiqui

Accommodates a tailoring training centre run by Vision Pakistan, a charity focused on empowering disadvantaged youth. Situated in a dense urban area, the multistory facility reflects the city's 1960s architectural style while featuring ornate jaalis inspired by Pakistani and Arab craftsmanship.

Denso Hall Rahguzar Project, in Karachi by Heritage Foundation Pakistan / Yasmeen Lari

Created as a heritage-led eco-urban enclave, the project employs low-carbon materials to respond to Karachi's harsh climate, characterized by floods and heatwaves. Handcrafted terracotta cobbles absorb rainwater to irrigate newly planted "forests," which help cool and purify the surrounding air.

Palestine

Wonder Cabinet, in Bethlehem by AAU Anastas

Established as a multi-purpose, non-profit exhibition and production space in Bethlehem, the three-story concrete building was constructed with the collaboration of local artisans and contractors. It is rapidly emerging as a vital hub for craft, design, innovation, and learning.

Qatar

The Ned Hotel, in Doha by David Chipperfield Architects

Originally housing the Ministry of Interior, this Middle Eastern brutalist building has been thoughtfully transformed into a 90-room boutique hotel, contributing to the area's architectural regeneration.

Saudi Arabia

Shamalat Cultural Centre, in Riyadh, by Syn Architects / Sara Alissa, Nojoud Alsudairi

Located on the outskirts of Diriyah, this cultural space was developed from an old mud house transformed by artist Maha Malluh. By juxtaposing old and new, the centre provides a thoughtful approach to heritage conservation, seeking to integrate historic spaces into everyday life in the region.

Senegal

Rehabilitation and Extension of Dakar Railway Station, in Dakar by Ga2D

Designed to accommodate passengers of a new express railway line, the project creates a deliberate contrast between old and new structures. Vehicular circulation is directed to the rear of the site, allowing the forecourt to serve as a dedicated pedestrian space.

Türkiye

Rami Library, by Han Tümertekin Design & Consultancy

The largest library in Istanbul occupies the former Rami Barracks, an 18th-century, large single-storey building characterized by high ceilings. A minimal intervention approach was adopted to preserve the original spatial qualities while integrating the new library functions.

United Arab Emirates

Morocco Pavilion Expo Dubai 2020, by Oualalou + Choi

Designed with a post-Expo lifespan in mind, the pavilion is intended to be converted into a cultural facility. It advances large-scale rammed earth construction techniques and has achieved LEED Gold certification for its use of passive cooling strategies, significantly reducing reliance on mechanical air-conditioning.

Info via the Aga Khan Development Network.