Colombia Pavilion at Expo Osaka 2025 Presents a Dynamic "Ice Cube" Playing With Form and Light

Save this picture! Colombia Pavilion at Expo Osaka 2025. Image © Susumu Matsui

The Colombia Pavilion at the Expo Osaka 2025 adopts the theme "ICE CUBE," inspired by the scene in Gabriel García Márquez's One Hundred Years of Solitude where a young boy encounters ice for the first time. Translating this literary reference into built form, the pavilion presents a facade of translucent cubes set at varying angles, creating a sense of movement and articulation. Designed by MORF Inc., with Karim Chahal as Project Director and Ko Oono as Principal Architect, the exterior is composed of semi-transparent polycarbonate panels integrated with color-controlled lighting, allowing the facade to transform in appearance throughout the day and night.

+ 9

The facade's composition establishes an unusual association between Colombia and ice, which is gradually revealed as visitors progress through the pavilion. Inside, the entrance hall opens with a coffee bar serving Colombian coffee, offering a sensory introduction to the country alongside the exhibitions. The interior layout is defined by a prefabricated light steel frame system, chosen for its efficiency, adaptability, and sustainability. Resting on a floating foundation to address challenging soil conditions, the structure accommodates flexible exhibition arrangements. Part of the excavated space from the foundation has been repurposed as a mezzanine level for back-of-house operations, optimizing the available footprint.

The project's approach responds directly to the temporary nature of Expo architecture, emphasizing a short construction period, cost-effectiveness, and the use of recyclable materials. The modular steel system not only facilitated rapid assembly but was also designed with a view toward the pavilion's future beyond the Expo. Its adaptable structure allows for disassembly, relocation, and reassembly in a different context, with discussions already underway for its next setting.

Expo Osaka 2025 has reached its midpoint and will continue until October 13, 2025. Among the national pavilions, the UAE Pavilion titled "Earth to Ether" offers an immersive, multisensory journey that narrates the country's cultural heritage, core values, and forward-looking innovations. The Singapore Pavilion revolves around the theme "Where Dreams Take Shape," providing visitors with insight into the nation's culture and impactful technological advancements. Meanwhile, the Indonesia Pavilion embodies the philosophy of "Diversity in Unity." Inspired by Indonesia's rich maritime history, its structure takes the form of a stylized boat hull, symbolizing progress and resilience.