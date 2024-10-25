Indonesia Pavilion Reveals Boat-Inspired Design at Expo 2025 Osaka

The Indonesia Pavilion at Expo 2025, Osaka, showcases a combination of tradition and forward-looking vision, aligned with the Expo's theme, "Designing Future Society for Our Lives," and symbolizes the philosophy of "Diversity in Unity." Drawing inspiration from Indonesia's rich maritime history, the pavilion's structure takes the form of a stylized boat hull, representing progress and resilience. The rising shape of the design reflects Indonesia's optimistic outlook—moving forward, facing challenges with determination, and striving to achieve ambitious goals.

Central to the pavilion's concept is the idea of balance, a crucial element in boat design for stability and efficiency. This notion extends beyond the physical structure, representing a future vision where sustainability, innovation, and harmony are key to national growth. The pavilion's towering form further embodies the pride of a nation that is continually advancing while staying true to its cultural roots.

Reflecting Indonesia's commitment to environmental sustainability, the pavilion is constructed with eco-friendly materials, most notably Plana wood, a groundbreaking composite made of 60% rice husks, 30% recycled plastic, and 10% additives. This choice of material aligns with the 10R principles: Rethink, Retrieve Energy, Reorganize, Replace, Reduce, Recycle, Reuse, Replant, Recover, and Repair, emphasizing the country's dedication to minimizing environmental impact. In addition, the pavilion is designed to maximize natural lighting. By utilizing renewable and recycled resources, the Indonesia Pavilion highlights its message of sustainable development in harmony with nature.

At its core, the boat motif serves as a powerful cultural symbol, deeply rooted in Indonesia's history. Boats have long been instrumental in connecting diverse communities, supporting trade, and shaping daily life across the archipelago. To that end, the pavilion's design serves as a bridge between Indonesia's past and its aspirations for the future, aiming to represent of the nation's journey at Expo 2025.

