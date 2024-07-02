DP Architects Unveils “The Dream Sphere,” Singapore’s National Pavilion at Expo Osaka 2025

Save this picture! Singapore Pavilion - Designed by DP Architects group in collaboration with Kingsmen Exhibits. Image Courtesy of Singapore Pavilion

DP Architects group, in collaboration with Kingsmen Exhibits, unveiled the Singapore Pavilion design for the Expo Osaka 2025. The concept centers around the tagline ”Where dreams take shape,” aiming to offer an insight into the country’s culture and impactful innovations. The pavilion, taking the shape of a 17-meter-high sphere clad in recycled disks, creates a multi-sensorial exhibition showcasing actions and innovations that encourage a more sustainable future.

Located on a 900-square-meter plot on Yumeshima Island, the pavilion will measure 17 meters in height. Inside, the installations are organized on three levels, offering visitors an immersive exhibition of interactive multimedia art installations by recognized Singapore artists, including Ashley Yeo, Jerrold Chong, Melissa Tan, and Zul Mahmod. The display also aims to provide an introduction to Singapore’s culinary traditions, as well as innovations in the built environment.

The ”Dream Sphere” is clad in thousands of Dream Disks in vibrant red hues. Made of recycled materials, these represent the collective spirit of Singapore, according to the architects. The country is the first to break ground and begin the construction of its representing pavilion. The shape of the installation also aims to represent the good diplomatic relationship between Singapore and Japan.

Inspired by the ‘Little Red Dot’, the genesis of the design is a physical manifestation of this term of endearment, into a larger-than-life experiential sphere, nestled in a dream-like cloudscape. A Dream Sphere, enveloped by thousands of Dream Discs made of recycled material, presents a beacon of collective aspiration, where we invite the global community on a multi-sensorial journey to imagine a wondrous world of endless possibilities, powered by dreams and the determination to positively shape the lives of people and the planet. - Seah Chee Huang, CEO, DP Architects

Continuing in the tradition of World Expos, the events commencing on April 13th, 2025, strive to highlight new technologies and innovations and open up debates on pressing themes surrounding the built environment. Several other national pavilion designs have been revealed, including Lina Ghotmeh’s proposal for the National Pavilion of the Kingdom of Bahrain, LAVA Architects’ circular economy-inspired design for the German Pavilion, and Aleatek Studio’s concept of a “Floating Forest” for the Serbia Pavilion. The masterplan of the exhibition site is led by Sou Fujimoto, who is also leading the design of the main pavilion, a 60,000 sqm timber structure that encircles the exhibition grounds.