David Chipperfield Architects Presents Plan to Restore and Enhance a Roman Theater in Brescia, Italy

Save this picture! Scaenae view render. Image Courtesy of David Chipperfield Architects

The preliminary design for the architectural restoration and functional redevelopment of the Roman Theatre was presented on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at the Auditorium of the Santa Giulia Museum in Brescia. The project was developed by the Milan office of David Chipperfield Architects, commissioned by the Fondazione Brescia Musei in collaboration with the Municipality of Brescia and the Brescia Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Handicraft, and Agriculture. Chipperfield was tasked with identifying the essential architectural elements to guide future design phases, leading to the drafting of the Technical-Economic Feasibility Project (PFTE) and the final project, including the necessary authorizations. This initiative is financially supported by the Italian Chamber of Commerce under a 2019 ministerial decree prioritizing cultural heritage, especially where it enhances tourism.

The site occupied by the Theatre was likely included in the urban planning of Roman Brixia from the city's earliest stages. Located near the sacred area and Colle Cidneo hill, the Roman Theatre was probably built in the Augustan period and renovated during the Severan period (late 2nd-early 3rd century CE). The main elements of the building included: the cavea, resting against the hill and divided into three sections of seating connected by staircases and concentric corridors, typical of Roman theatres; the pulpitum (stage), still clearly visible today; the scaenae frons, a three-level structure decorated with columns, arches, statues, and extensive use of polychrome marble combined with local Botticino limestone; two aditus positioned to the east and west providing access to the lower seating rows; and the vomitoria (entrance galleries) connected to the upper levels of the cavea.

The Milan office of David Chipperfield Architects began with archival research in collaboration with the Brescia Museums Foundation. The analysis focused on the events of the 20th century that led to the gradual and ongoing recovery of the archaeological remains and the emergence of civic awareness about the site. The work also involved laser scanning and photogrammetric surveys conducted with technical sponsor Tracciatori srl. With these tools, the design was developed in respect of the Theatre's threefold identity as an archaeological site, a historical structure, and a performance venue. According to the architects, starting from an understanding of the Theatrum's complex and layered history, the project's goal has been to continue the rediscovery process initiated in the 21st century, "balancing absence with presence, past with present, understanding with interpretation in a delicate and refined equilibrium."

In pursuit of this vision, the architectural proposal embraces two main objectives: first, to continue excavations and reveal the western part of the cavea, thereby improving the readability of the Theatre's geometry and form, lost over time; and second, to move beyond archaeology and, through a reconstruction of the pulpitum and scaenae, make the site accessible and functional for both citizens and visitors. The design integrates the outcomes of the study, restoration, and inclusive repurposing of the Roman Theatre and Palazzo Maggi Gambara, emphasizing accessibility and temporary solutions for visiting the site during ongoing excavations. In the design, the southern portion of Palazzo Maggi Gambara, of medieval origin, serves as both a gateway to the archaeological area and a technical space for theatre activities.

The proposal seeks to ensure spatial continuity between the different parts of the Theatre, preserving its essence as a place of gathering and performance. A key goal of the rehabilitation plan is seasonal use for live performances. Part of the cavea is projected to host audiences once again, and the stage area is to be restored to its original function. A combination of permanent and temporary structures will evoke the ancient scaenae frons (stage backdrop), likely lost to an earthquake. New visitor paths will allow access through all levels of the theatre, culminating in a panoramic view of the entire archaeological site. Once completed, the Theatre is expected to accommodate up to 1,000 spectators. Further development will depend on archaeological discoveries led by the regional heritage authority, with excavations projected to be completed by 2028. The aim is to foster public engagement and ensure that the site remains open throughout the restoration process, serving both educational and cultural purposes.

David Chipperfield, recipient of the 2023 Pritzker Prize, is widely recognized for his work in preserving and reinterpreting heritage architecture in context-sensitive ways. Notable restoration projects by his firm include the Mies van der Rohe-designed Neue Nationalgalerie in Berlin and the Procuratie Vecchie in St. Mark's Square in Venice. This year, his office is also building one of the venues for the Milan 2026 Winter Olympics, a sports arena in Milano Santa Giulia. Other major architectural developments currently underway in Italy include a new stadium in the municipality of Venice, designed by Populous, and the "CityWave" project in Milan, designed by BIG.