“Unforgiving and Tough:” David Chipperfield on Living by the Sea in Louisiana Channel Interview

In this short video interview from the Louisiana Channel, Marc-Christoph Wagner interviews architect David Chipperfield in Galicia in April 2024, exploring his connection to the sea. The 2023 Pritzker Prize laureate speaks of his experience living for 30 years in a fishing village in Spain, delving into his connection to the place and the people’s attitude towards the strength of the natural elements surrounding them.

David Chipperfield’s deep connection to nature, particularly the sea, is rooted in both his personal experiences and his professional endeavors. In an interview, Chipperfield reflects on his time spent in a small fishing village along the rugged coast of Galicia, Spain. His fascination with the sea is not merely an abstract concept but a lived reality shaped by the unforgiving nature of the ocean and its profound impact on the local culture. The sea, for Chipperfield, is not just a picturesque element of the landscape but a powerful force that shapes the lives and identities of those who live by it.

Save this picture! The Hepworth Wakefield / David Chipperfield. Image © Iwan Baan

Chipperfield’s personal connection to the Galician coast has also influenced his professional work, particularly in his efforts to preserve and celebrate the local culture. In 2017, he founded the Fundación RIA, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the sustainable development of Galicia's Atlantic estuaries. Through this foundation, he seeks to protect the delicate balance between the natural environment and the cultural and economic practices that define the region. His initiatives in Galicia, such as the opening of Bar do Porto in Corrubedo, a coastal town where he and his wife reside, are part of a broader commitment to preserving the local way of life while fostering a deep respect for the natural landscape.

Clearly, having spent 30 years in this little fishing village, you see the sea not only as a physical thing but nearly as a cultural thing. The people here are shaped by their relationship to the sea. - David Chipperfield

Chipperfield’s architectural practice reflects this appreciation of nature, particularly the sea. Notable projects such as the Turner Contemporary in the seaside town of Margate, United Kingdom, the Hepworth Wakefield in West Yorkshire, and the America's Cup Building. Valencia, Spain, demonstrates this sensitivity to the environment, where the built form coexists harmoniously with the natural world.

