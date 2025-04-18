Architecture Now: Recent Proposals by BIG, Foster + Partners, and More Shape the Future of Urban Living

In recent weeks, a number of architecture firms have unveiled new projects that reflect an ongoing shift toward integrated, environmentally responsive urban planning. From Europe to the Middle East and North America, these proposals balance spatial innovation with long-term sustainability, whether through car-free living, passive performance strategies, or adaptive modular construction. While some projects reimagine infrastructure and public institutions, others explore how urban density can coexist with natural ecosystems. This edition of Architecture Now highlights a selection of recently announced masterplans, cultural buildings, and residential communities that offer new models for ecological and social resilience in the built environment.

BIG's "CityWave" Tops Out in Milan with One of the World's Largest Urban Solar Roofs

In Milan, Bjarke Ingels Group has topped out its CityWave project during Salone del Mobile 2025, marking a major milestone for the final development phase of the CityLife masterplan. Designed in collaboration with Atelier Verticale, the 73,000 m² project consists of two office buildings connected by a 140-meter-long photovoltaic timber canopy, one of the world's largest rooftop solar installations in an urban context. Located on the former Fiera Milano fairgrounds, the new structures reach 105 and 53 meters in height and replace existing infrastructure with a shaded public plaza and green space. Rather than introducing additional towers to the skyline, BIG proposed a unified structure with courtyards, shaded loggias, and a rooftop terrace, referencing both Italy's portico tradition and Milan's architectural history. Certified WiredScore Platinum and pre-certified for WELL and LEED Platinum, CityWave integrates passive strategies such as groundwater cooling and thermal storage to reduce energy demand by up to 40%. Completion is expected in 2026.

Olson Kundig Designs New Museum of Art for Seattle University, Opening in 2028

Seattle University has revealed plans for a new Museum of Art designed by Olson Kundig, with groundbreaking set for August 2026 and completion expected before the fall 2028 academic term. Located at the campus's main entrance, the museum is envisioned as both a cultural landmark and an educational space supporting the university's mission. Led by principal Tom Kundig, the project emphasizes active learning through flexible galleries that can host visual art, performances, and interdisciplinary programming. It will also house the Hedreen collection, donated in 2024 by philanthropist Richard Hedreen, which includes over 200 works spanning from Renaissance to contemporary art, with pieces by Pontormo, Gainsborough, de Kooning, Lichtenstein, and Warhol. Designed to serve both the university and broader Seattle community, the museum aims to strengthen connections between the campus and surrounding neighborhood.

Foster + Partners Unveils Residential Island Development for The Red Sea in Saudi Arabia

Foster + Partners has revealed the design for Laheq, the first residential-led development at The Red Sea in Saudi Arabia. Developed by Red Sea Global, the 400-hectare island is envisioned as a luxury green community shaped by a sustainable design concept called 'Forever Garden.' Central to the masterplan is an 800-meter-wide circular structure known as 'The Ring,' which surrounds a manmade lagoon and white sand beaches, preserving the island's outer ecosystems. The elevated ring will house residences, two hotels, and a souk, and is designed with integrated greenery and shading to promote wellbeing. Additional amenities across the island include a 115-berth marina, beach club, racket and fitness facilities, watersports schools, and an 18-hole golf course. A series of villa communities are distributed across the island's south, center, and north, unified by a common architectural language of layered geometric timber frames. Grounded in ecological sensitivity, the development aims to balance luxury living with environmental stewardship.

DLR Group Reveals Site-Responsive Master Plan for Ogami on Egypt's North Coast

DLR Group has unveiled the master plan and architectural vision for Ogami North Coast, a 440-acre mixed-use development in Ras El Hekma, Egypt, commissioned by SODIC. Recently announced as the focus of a major investment deal between Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, Ras El Hekma is ready to become a key site for large-scale coastal development along the Mediterranean. The project utilizes the firm's "State of Optimal Flow" strategy, integrating architecture, public space, and circulation to support human-scale interaction and long-term adaptability. Public areas are organized along green corridors and swimmable lagoons, linking wellness, retail, and recreational zones. Designed with a restrained architectural language, the master plan emphasizes low-profile, rhythmic massing that follows the site's natural contours. Residential units prioritize passive performance and contextual material palettes. With only 15% of the land built upon, the plan allocates 24% to open space and 5.6% to water networks.

Beta Realities Designs Sustainable, Car-Free Neighborhood in Neuendettelsau, Germany

Beta Realities has developed the masterplan for Oberer Schaltengarten Neuendettelsau, a 6.4-hectare car-free residential neighborhood in Germany, commissioned by the City of Neuendettelsau. The concept blends urban density with surrounding natural landscapes through a block structure inspired by existing developments, promoting energy efficiency, modular wooden construction, and integrated green infrastructure. The neighborhood features a gradual transition to the adjacent forest, with a green belt that also serves as a noise buffer. Central to the plan is a mobility hub made from modular timber, offering flexible use and supporting shared and public transport. Buildings utilize modular wooden blocks, which isolate CO2 and can be disassembled or repurposed. A sponge city strategy manages rainwater through a network of green trenches and retention systems, while energy self-sufficiency is achieved through a combination of biogas-powered CHP and rooftop photovoltaics. The masterplan emphasizes community interaction, sustainable living, and long-term adaptability.

