EUmies Awards for Young Talent 2025 Unveils the Finalist Projects at the Venice Architecture Biennale

The exhibition "Intelligens. Talent. EUmies Awards. Young Talent 2025" has officially opened as a Collateral Event of the 19th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia. Organized by Fundació Mies van der Rohe with the support of the Creative Europe Programme of the European Union, the exhibition presents the Shortlist and Finalist projects of the EUmies Awards in the Young Talent category. It brings together 12 master's thesis projects from 11 architecture schools across 7 countries, offering a comprehensive insight into emerging voices in architecture, urban planning, and landscape design.

On 19 June 2025, the exhibition will expand to include models of the three winning proposals, which will be announced during the EUmies Awards Day 2025 at Palazzo Michiel in Venice. This event will also unveil the winners of the Young Talent Open, which extends the awards' reach beyond the Creative Europe countries to include participants from the Council of Europe member states and the Asia-Pacific region. All selected works will be documented in a publication and incorporated into the EUmies Awards Archive, contributing to a growing repository of architectural experimentation and discourse.

Read on to discover the 12 finalist projects of the EUmies Awards Young Talent 2025.

Beyond Demolition / Toni Lee Marie Bethäuser, Kimberly Rahn

Leibniz Universität Hannover, Germany

The project explores adaptive reuse by integrating materials from buildings set for demolition into new structures. This approach considers a method for reusing resources while addressing both practical and aesthetic aspects of construction. The process contributes to the ongoing conversation around efficient material use in the built environment.

Brave New Axis / Spyridon Loukidis, Markos Georgios Sakellion, Georgios Thalassinos

National Technical University of Athens, Greece

The project investigates the concept of the axis, an imaginary line that both connects and divides, shaping space and movement. This exploration reinterprets a rigid 19th-century line, reimagining it as a defining element that interacts with the complex, organic form of ancient Athens.

Forest & Phoenix / Carolina von Hammerstein, Vera Kellmann

Technical University of Berlin, Germany

The project addresses the increasing frequency of forest fires, emphasizing the need for multidisciplinary approaches to develop effective measures. Position architecture as a mediator, making these connections visible. The design introduces hybrid infrastructures as mediation spaces, focusing on the prevention of forest fires.

Hotel Interim / Andreas Stanzel

Bauhaus-Universitaet Weimar, Germany

The project reassesses the material and immaterial value of a hotel in Halle, soon to be demolished. It explores the potential of the vacant space as an interim for the University of Arts, viewing the building as a resource, the space as a site for experimentation, and its current state as a stage.

Other Monuments / Guillermo de Alfonso Sánchez

Polytechnic University of Catalonia, Spain

The project explores Montcada, a place characterized by infrastructural, natural, and mixed 'monuments'. It considers how these elements might be integrated into the landscape and everyday life, emphasizing a return to the human scale to allow for a more direct experience of their presence, value, and impact. This approach seeks to highlight their relevance in the context of the modern world.

People and Outlaws / Karla Hvidsten

Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Norway

The project offers a critical response to the Norwegian prison model, exploring its alignment with legal principles and humanistic values. It envisions a typology constructed with local, eco-friendly materials, where young offenders serve their sentences in close proximity to both society and nature.

Rescripted Neapolitan Realities / Kieran Maye, James Pearce

University College Cork & Munster Technological University, Ireland

The project examines the Vele di Scampia, once a modernist vision, now symbolizing decay and erasure. Shaped by both architecture and myth, they carry a contested identity. The project reimagines them as cultural archives, utilizing participatory filmmaking to reshape their narrative and reestablish their connection with Naples.

Ruining the Ruinous Ruin / Jeanne Azemar, Solena Espelt, Nathalie Godon

Free University of Brussels, Belgium

The project explores ruin as a means of urban transformation, navigating the space between ruinous and ruined. It seeks to establish a "good ruin" that invites reappropriation. Through the dismantling of pavements and facades to capture and redistribute water, an evolving landscape unfolds, gradually reshaping public space over time.

Sacred / María De Sotto Martín

Polytechnic University of Madrid, Spain

The project, Sagrado, proposes an atomized cemetery within La Palma's new lava landscape. It explores this evolving environment through a dynamic ritual and a sequence of sacred spaces, where nature, materials, and atmospherics reflect the island's transformation and collective memory.

Street Runners: Supporting Infrastructure for the Workforce of the Supply Chain / Marios Gerontas

Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece

The project addresses the precarious conditions of urban delivery workers in Thessaloniki, proposing worker-centric infrastructure across the city. By integrating adaptable support spaces into the urban fabric, it aims to enhance dignity, care, and collective agency within last-mile logistics.

Tabacalera / Irene Calero Pages

Polytechnic University of Madrid, Spain

The project focuses on Tabacalera, an 18th-century tobacco factory located on Paseo de las Artes, once a cultural landmark and symbol of free expression for Madrid's residents, but now largely overlooked. It reimagines the building's industrial heritage, transforming it into a multifunctional arts center that reflects its historical significance.

Three Chimneys Archipelago / Valentina Ciancaglini, Giulio Giannico

IUAV University of Venice, Italy

This thesis examines the regeneration of industrial heritage at Les Tres Xemeneies in Sant Adrià de Besòs. It investigates the urban voids left by deindustrialization and proposes reuse strategies that integrate the site into the broader Barcelona periphery, while preserving its historical and social significance.

The EUmies Awards Young Talent 2025 is expanded with the addition of a parallel award, the Young Talent Open. This award is open to schools from Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and Council of Europe members not part of Creative Europe.

Read on to discover the 5 finalist projects of the EUmies Awards Young Talent Open 2025.

Bridging the Maribyrnong / Santiago Bordo

Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, Australia

The project, BRIDGING, explores the space between a science fiction utopia and a plausible future. Three interventions are integrated with existing bridges, guiding the river's future through adaptive infrastructure, phytoremediation, floating habitats, and repurposed materials. It aims to highlight the potential for community agency in shaping this transformation.

Dynamics of an Overexploited Territory / Aloysius Goh Jun De

The National University of Singapore, Singapore

The project presents a multi-program scheme that adapts to the seasonal needs of tin mining and fishing. It explores the creation of spatial markers that facilitate the coexistence of both industries, evolving from the use of local timber and redundancy through vernacular building techniques by non-architects, guided by ancestral knowledge of the sea.

Poolside Politics / James Langlois

University of Westminster, United Kingdom

The project brings together a collective of marginalized citizens at the water's edge of Piscine Luminy, united by a shared vision to restore this once vibrant civic space. Through construction-driven Radical Municipalism, they seek to reimagine and reclaim the municipal pool, returning it to the people of Marseille.

Reimagining Urban Vernacular / Pierre Dalais

University of Sydney, Australia

The project reflects on how technological progress has led to the homogenization of architecture, detaching it from local climates and identities. It envisions a post-crisis world where AI-driven cities collapse, and squatters reclaim high-tech ruins, creating low-tech shelters and reshaping an urban vernacular that transcends technology.

The Belmonte Tomato Farmers Cooperative / Jim Wyatt-Gosebruch

London Metropolitan University, United Kingdom

The project focuses on reinvigorating the agricultural production of a Calabrian regional specialty through the establishment of a Farmer's Cooperative. The proposed building will serve as a community hub, aiming to inspire a shift in mentality that transforms individual challenges into collective regional solutions.

The exhibition, Intelligens. Talent. EUmies Awards. Young Talent 2025 can be visited in Palazzo Mora now until the 23rd November 2025, during the 19th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia. In other recent competition announcements, reSITE revealed the winners of the Young Designers Open Call for Manifesto Market, the results of the third annual Architect's Chair Competition by Buildner have been announced, and the project Trace won the Peja Culture Pavilion competition.