In Pursuit of Health: How Medical Concerns Shaped Modernist Architecture

The intersection of architecture and medicine profoundly shaped modernist design, where transparency, light, and air became essential tools in the pursuit of health. Emerging from the tuberculosis crisis of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the sanatorium evolved beyond a medical facility into a testing ground for architectural innovation. The necessity of fresh air, sunlight, and sterility transformed these spaces into prototypes for modernist principles, influencing spatial organization, material choices, and design philosophies that extended far beyond healthcare.

More than sites of treatment, sanatoriums embodied contemporary medical theories in built form. At a time when tuberculosis — often called the white plague — devastated populations worldwide, medical professionals prescribed environmental exposure as the primary therapy. Architecture adapted accordingly, producing buildings with expansive terraces, large windows, and streamlined interiors designed to optimize ventilation and maximize natural light.

These strategies facilitated recovery and redefined architectural ideals, demonstrating how the medicalization of space could inform broader modernist thought.

Air, Light, and Healing

As tuberculosis sanatoriums spread across Europe and beyond, their architecture became more refined, emphasizing the role of space and environment in therapeutic design. These institutions were conceived not merely as medical facilities but as holistic spaces where architecture itself played an active role in recovery. Sanatoriums were strategically located in remote natural settings, often in forests or on mountainsides, reinforcing the belief that isolation, tranquility, and pure air contributed to healing.

One of the most iconic examples is Alvar Aalto's Paimio Sanatorium (1933). Aalto's vision was profoundly patient-centered, treating the building itself as a medical instrument. Every aspect of the sanatorium's design was conceived to maximize healing potential: the orientation ensured optimal exposure to sunlight, while expansive balconies allowed patients to rest outdoors, immersed in fresh air. Inside, Aalto carefully considered the psychological and physical comfort of patients. Ceilings were painted in soft, non-reflective hues to minimize glare for those bedridden for long periods.

Equally pioneering, the Zonnestraal Sanatorium (1931), designed by Jan Duiker and Bernard Bijvoet, embodied modernist ideals of transparency and lightness. Originally conceived as a temporary facility due to the prevailing belief that tuberculosis would soon be eradicated, the building was constructed using lightweight materials and an extensive glass framework, enhancing sunlight penetration and ventilation.

Zonnestraal's radical openness, both visually and structurally, reflected the modernist aspiration of architecture as an agent of health and progress. Patients were encouraged to spend time outdoors on its open terraces, reinforcing the sanatorium's integration with its surrounding landscape. Its design, with stark white surfaces and minimalist detailing, epitomized the belief that cleanliness and modernity were intrinsically linked to well-being.

The sanatorium typology was not exclusive to Northern Europe. In Britain, the Benenden Sanatorium, designed by Augustus William West, demonstrated a parallel shift towards modernist principles in healthcare architecture. Built with an emphasis on functional design, it featured wide-open spaces, generous access to fresh air, and an emphasis on hygiene, reflecting the transition from traditional medical institutions to a more rational, patient-centric approach. This evolution not only served the medical needs of tuberculosis patients but also contributed to the broader acceptance of modernist aesthetics in the UK.

Beyond Europe, sanatoriums adapted to regional climates and cultural contexts. In China, facilities like the Hongqiao Sanatorium (1934) integrated modernist principles with traditional elements, unlike European counterparts, such as partitioned terraces for individual patient spaces providing individual outdoor spaces, and enhancing patient privacy. The facility boasted advanced amenities for its time, including reflecting China's commitment to modernization through architectural expression.

In tropical regions, sanatoriums prioritized natural ventilation, with open-air corridors and verandas ensuring airflow. Facilities such as Tiluania Sanatorium (India) and Topes de Collantes (Cuba) optimized passive cooling strategies, while Kibumbu Sanatorium (Burundi) demonstrated how these ideas extended into African contexts. These variations highlight the universal applicability of sanatorium architecture while reflecting local conditions.

The Impact of Material Choices on Healing

Sanatorium architecture was not only defined by spatial openness and environmental integration but also by a rigorous approach to material innovation. With hygiene as a primary concern, architects explored new materials and construction techniques that could minimize bacterial transmission, simplify maintenance, and enhance psychological comfort. These developments extended beyond mere functionality; they transformed the sensory experience of space, influencing modernist architecture's material palette and leaving a lasting imprint on healthcare design.

Early 20th-century sanatoriums prioritized non-porous, easily sanitized materials, a radical departure from the heavy, dust-accumulating surfaces of 19th-century medical facilities. Floors were often covered in linoleum, a material prized for its antimicrobial properties and seamless finish, eliminating cracks where bacteria could accumulate. Enameled steel became a popular choice for furniture and fixtures, particularly in patient rooms and operating spaces, due to its durability and resistance to corrosion. Glazed ceramic tiles lined walls and washbasins, not only for hygiene but also for their reflective qualities, which amplified natural light within interiors.

Alvar Aalto's Paimio Sanatorium exemplified material innovation by designing furniture that felt warmer to the touch than traditional hospital equipment, using bent plywood instead of cold metal for patient beds and chairs. The famous Paimio Chair was not just ergonomic — it was an experiment in material tactility, engineered to be lightweight, supportive, and easy to clean. The design of silent washbasins, which reduced splashing noises that could disturb patients, reflected a keen awareness of the psychological impact of materials in healing environments.

Zonnestraal Sanatorium pushed material experimentation further, employing reinforced concrete as a central element in its lightweight, modular construction. The building's skeletal framework, characterized by thin steel window frames and expansive glass panels, was a modernist aesthetic choice and a strategic response to tuberculosis treatment.

Beyond Europe, sanatoriums in tropical regions had to reconcile modernist material efficiency with local environmental conditions. In Cuba, India, and Africa, where high humidity and heat posed challenges to sanitation, architects adapted their material strategies to local climates. Stone and brickwork, though heavier, were often preferred for their durability and thermal regulation properties. In some cases, polished plaster and whitewashed walls were chosen over tiled surfaces, creating seamless finishes that resisted mold while reflecting light to enhance brightness in patient rooms.

These material experiments in sanatoriums established precedents that extended well beyond their original function. In the following decades, many innovations pioneered in tuberculosis hospitals — linoleum flooring, antimicrobial finishes, seamless surfaces, and ergonomic furniture — became industry standards for hospitals, clinics, and wellness centers.

X-Ray Architecture: Visibility as a Healing Element

Historian Beatriz Colomina introduced the concept of X-Ray Architecture to describe how medical imaging technologies, particularly the X-Ray, influenced modernist design. The invention of the X-Ray in the late 19th century transformed medicine by exposing the hidden structures of the human body, reshaping how people understood transparency and visibility. This technological breakthrough paralleled a shift in architectural thinking, where openness, lightness, and exposure became guiding principles. Modernist architects, much like radiologists, sought to strip away ornamentation, reveal structural logic, and create environments defined by clarity, air, and light.

Sanatoriums played a key role in advancing these ideas. With tuberculosis treatment emphasizing sunlight, ventilation, and hygiene, sanatoriums embraced transparency as both a medical necessity and an architectural ideal. The extensive use of large windows, open-air terraces, and minimal barriers between the interior and exterior reflected the belief that architecture could act as an instrument of health. This transparency improved physical well-being and redefined how buildings interacted with their occupants, reinforcing the connection between visibility, openness, and healing.

One of the most evident manifestations of X-Ray Architecture outside of sanatoriums is Richard Neutra's Lovell Health House (1929) in Los Angeles. Commissioned by Philip Lovell, a physician and advocate for health-conscious living, the house integrates vast glass façades, open interiors, and direct connections to outdoor spaces. Neutra's design demonstrates how modernist principles of transparency and exposure extended beyond medical facilities, influencing residential architecture. The house functioned as a prototype for a new kind of living environment — one where air, light, and structure worked together to enhance human vitality.

Colomina argues that this shift toward architectural transparency was not merely an aesthetic preference but a cultural transformation shaped by medical advancements. Just as the X-Ray allowed doctors to see inside the human body, modernist architects sought to reveal and expose the inner workings of buildings. Le Corbusier's Villa Savoye (1931) embodies this approach with its ribbon windows, raised pilotis, and open-plan layout that maximizes airflow and daylight. Much like an X-Ray image, the house eliminates traditional enclosures, making its structural elements legible in a way that defies the opacity of earlier domestic architecture.

Similarly, Mies van der Rohe's Farnsworth House (1951) pushes these principles even further. As a glass pavilion suspended in nature, the house dissolves conventional boundaries between interior and exterior, immersing its occupant in a seamless flow of light and air. This radical openness reflects the same medical rationale that shaped sanatoriums — allowing natural forces to circulate freely to enhance both physical and mental well-being. The rejection of solid walls aligns with Colomina's argument that modernist architecture emerged in response to an era obsessed with hygiene, visibility, and the elimination of concealed spaces.

This architectural transparency also redefined privacy. Just as X-rays exposed the human body in unprecedented ways, modernist buildings laid bare their interiors, challenging conventional notions of enclosure and domestic intimacy. The sanitized aesthetic of modernist architecture — smooth, wipeable surfaces, hygienic materials, and minimal ornamentation — was not just stylistic; it was deeply rooted in a desire to promote both physical cleanliness and psychological well-being. The modern home, much like the sanatorium, became a controlled environment where space, light, and materiality could be optimized for health. The influence of medical imaging on architecture serves as a reminder that the built environment is deeply intertwined with scientific and technological advancements, shaping how we live and how we heal.

