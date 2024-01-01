Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Vinyl Flooring: An Affordable and Versatile Option for Your Construction

  • Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

One of the most popular choices in the construction market, vinyl flooring has various characteristics that have elevated it to this level. Composed mainly of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) - and with other additives, depending on its production, such as plasticizers, fiberglass, resins, and/or minerals - it is a durable, affordable, and easily installable material that can be applied in a variety of environments.

Vinyl Flooring: An Affordable and Versatile Option for Your Construction - Image 3 of 7Vinyl Flooring: An Affordable and Versatile Option for Your Construction - Image 5 of 7Vinyl Flooring: An Affordable and Versatile Option for Your Construction - Image 4 of 7Vinyl Flooring: An Affordable and Versatile Option for Your Construction - Image 6 of 7Vinyl Flooring: An Affordable and Versatile Option for Your Construction - More Images+ 2

Vinyl flooring is available in tiles, planks, and rolls, which can be installed either as floating (without adhesive) or directly glued to the floor surface - be it concrete subfloors, plywood, or other existing floor types - as long as it is leveled and smooth, which ensures a quick and cost-effective installation process.

Save this picture!
Vinyl Flooring: An Affordable and Versatile Option for Your Construction - Image 6 of 7
Vila do Conde Apartment / Raulino Silva Arquitecto. Image: © João Morgado

Depending on the quality of the material, vinyl tends to exhibit good resistance to impacts, stains, and scratches. These qualities enhance its cost-effectiveness compared to other flooring options such as porcelain tiles or wooden planks. Ensuring enduring durability and optimal performance requires a focus on the quality of the material and a meticulous installation process.

Regarding comfort, vinyl flooring offers a warmer and softer feel underfoot compared to other flooring types like tiles or stones. Additionally, it tends to absorb sound, reducing noise and providing a quieter acoustic experience. Another noteworthy aspect is its water resistance, allowing for use in kitchens and bathrooms. However, it's important to note that these areas should have good ventilation and natural light to prevent the material from molding.

Save this picture!
Vinyl Flooring: An Affordable and Versatile Option for Your Construction - Image 2 of 7
Campestre House / LEIVA arquitetura. Image: © Roko Pictures (Gabriel Konrath + Emílio Rothfuchs)

Moreover, vinyl offers a variety of styles, patterns, and colors, allowing it to simulate the appearance of natural materials such as wood, stone, or ceramic, and even various graphic designs, which provide numerous options to complement the environment and create a unique atmosphere.

Save this picture!
Vinyl Flooring: An Affordable and Versatile Option for Your Construction - Image 5 of 7
Escritório LZ / LADRILHARIA arquitetura. Image: © Haruo Mikami

For sustainable purposes, it is essential to investigate the specific type of vinyl flooring chosen and its production methods. The production of PVC, its main component, may involve chemicals and processes that raise environmental concerns. Nevertheless, recycling options for the product exist, although they may not be widely accessible or straightforward at present. Therefore, it is crucial to seek manufacturers with environmental certifications and ensure that the material has good durability and a long lifespan, reducing the need for frequent replacements.

Save this picture!
Vinyl Flooring: An Affordable and Versatile Option for Your Construction - Image 3 of 7
Casa Cabo de Vila / spaceworkers. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

