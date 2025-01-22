Promenade Architecturale: How the Modernist Concept Continues to Inspire Contemporary Architecture

Save this picture! Casa Canal / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Lair Reis © Fran Parente

In modernist architecture, promenade architecturale emerged as a key design strategy, embodying the principles of functionality, aesthetics, and integration with the urban context. Le Corbusier’s iconic projects, such as Villa La Roche (1925) and Villa Savoye (1929), exemplify this idea by guiding visitors through an ascending journey that culminates in the rooftop garden—a space where the building and nature seamlessly interact. A century later, this concept remains influential, continuing to shape contemporary designs that explore the relationship between movement and space in various architectural typologies, including houses, museums, libraries, and parks.

Le Corbusier’s focus on the relationship between time and architecture led him to create the term promenade architecturale, referring to the experience of moving through a built environment. The intention was for users to engage with architecture through a journey, offering multiple perspectives and emphasizing all architectural elements, as if following instructions to understand the work. The promenade begins at the building's entrance and unfolds as a path to be experienced by the body, gradually revealing the architectural richness of the structure. This approach fosters a dynamic and sensory spatial experience, where the full impact of the journey exceeds the sum of the individual perceptions formed by isolated elements of the building.

Architecture is walked through, it is traversed, and it is not, as certain principles suggest, a purely graphic illusion organized around an abstract central point where man is meant to be—a chimerical man—equipped with a fly's eye, whose vision would be circular. – Le Corbusier, 1961

In practice, Villa Savoye exemplifies the application of promenade architecturale, with its central ramp symbolizing a smooth, continuous vertical transition that connects the house's three levels. This design not only reduces physical effort but also brings a sense of linearity to the journey, guiding the body along both horizontal and vertical axes. The ramp, composed of two mirrored, opposite sections, creates a cyclical movement, allowing visitors to return to the starting point at a higher level, offering fresh perspectives and viewpoints. This strategy was later expanded when Le Corbusier incorporated it into large public projects, such as the Centrosoyus Building (1936) in Moscow, which features helical ramps. In doing so, Le Corbusier reinforced his bold—and at the time, controversial—view: "Architecture is circulation."

By emphasizing time and movement in architecture, Le Corbusier introduced a new perspective for the viewer, encouraging an active interaction between the individual and the space. This approach not only enhances the sensory and emotional experience but also fosters creativity, empowering users to interpret and create their own journeys within the architectural narrative.

Nearly a century after the concept’s creation, its core characteristics continue to shape projects of various scales, often under different names, but always preserving their essence. This approach serves as a fundamental compositional structure, evident in the spatial sequencing that guides the user on an engaging journey; and in the seamless integration of interior and exterior through expansive openings, terraces, and transitional areas that establish a visual and physical continuity between the built environment and the surrounding landscape; in the ramps and stairs that not only facilitate movement but also offer varied viewpoints and interactions with the space; and in the carefully orchestrated natural light, which guides movement, accentuates architectural features, and creates unique atmospheres throughout the journey.

The connection between modern and contemporary architecture through the lens of promenade architecturale naturally invites comparisons between Villa Savoye and the classic Casa Bordeaux, completed in 1998 by Rem Koolhaas. The primary point of comparison lies in the shared focus on vertical circulation as a central design element. However, while Villa Savoye offers a continuous journey for the user, Koolhaas subverts the rational approach of modernist construction in Casa Bordeaux by introducing an elevator as a mechanized structure that defines the vertical path. This shift not only sequences perceptions but also makes the experience accessible to the owner with reduced mobility, broadening the scope of interaction with the space.

The concept of promenade architecturale, widely used to create an architectural narrative, is also present in contemporary residential projects, such as EA Residence by Jacobsen Arquitetura. In this design, the concept creates an experience that seamlessly integrates the built and natural landscapes, guiding the user through a journey of movement. Similarly, Casa Canal by Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Lair Reis revives this idea with a winding ramp that invites a three-dimensional walk, offering surprises as the user ascends—a concept that closely mirrors Villa Savoye’s design.

In this house [Villa Savoye], we have a true promenade architecturale, constantly offering varied, unexpected, and sometimes surprising aspects. It is interesting to achieve such diversity when, for instance, from the construction perspective, we have a scheme of columns and beams of absolute rigor... It is through movement... that man perceives the orders of architecture unfolding in space. – Le Corbusier, 1995

Beyond residential buildings, the concept is also applied to larger cultural and educational projects. A notable example is the International Community School in Baghdad, where the primary circulation path is a promenade architecturale. This engaging route starts with an amphitheater at ground level and meanders through the school’s various zones, culminating in a rooftop tennis court. Here, the promenade is not just for movement but serves as an experiential journey that activates the space’s diverse functions.

In museums, the concept expands further into choreographed visits that encourage continuous movement, leading to the discovery of key architectural elements. MAXXI Museum by Zaha Hadid Architects (2009), Casa da Música by OMA (2005), and the Soumaya Museum in Mexico City (2011) are all examples where promenade architecturale is used to guide visitors through vertical and horizontal pathways, gradually revealing the building's structure while offering new perspectives at each turn.

The concept is also applied in parks and public spaces, such as the Taiyan Botanical Garden, where concentric circles create a promenade that reflects the idea of a domesticated natural landscape.

In these diverse applications, promenade architecturale not only remains a functional principle but has adapted to the demands of sustainable and inclusive architecture. Contemporary projects use the concept to create accessible paths for all while integrating urban and natural landscapes, addressing both environmental and social concerns. As spatial experiences continue to evolve, promenade architecturale remains a crucial reference, showing how movement and perception can deepen our interaction with architecture. Even in today's context, the modernist legacy of Le Corbusier endures, adapting to the challenges and possibilities of the 21st century.

