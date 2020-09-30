Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. The 5 Points of Modern Architecture in Contemporary Projects

The 5 Points of Modern Architecture in Contemporary Projects

Save this article
The 5 Points of Modern Architecture in Contemporary Projects

In 1926, Le Corbusier developed the five points that would become the foundations for modern architecture. Once materialized in 1929 in the iconic Villa Savoye project, Le Corbusier's principles - pilotis, free design of the ground plan, free design of the facade, horizontal window, and roof garden - have been extensively explored in modern architecture and continue to influence the most diverse contemporary architectural projects to this day.

The five points became a kind of guideline for the New Architecture, as Corbusier used to call it. Even after decades, new technologies, materials, and demands of society have continued to update those architectural solutions, announced almost a century ago as the basis for a new architecture.

Unisociesc Block H / Metroquadrado. Image: © Pablo TeixeiraTorreão House / BLOCO Arquitetos. Image: © Haruo MikamiÁgora Tech Park / Estúdio Módulo. Image: © Nelson KonGarden House / Hayhurst and Co. Image: © Kilian O'Sulivan+ 41

Over the past few decades, many architecture designs have featured at least one of the five points. Whenever a building showcases more than one of them - or even all five - the strong relationship between these points is renewed, and the modernist heritage of current architecture is somehow reaffirmed. 

Based on a list of 20 contemporary projects published by ArchDaily, we present the five points of architecture in different settings and contexts. Check them out:

Pilotis

Lifting a building over pilots frees the ground floor for the circulation of people and vehicles. This fundamentally modern solution is still used today to promote free spaces, with a stronger connection between the public sphere and the building's private spaces.

MAR – Rio Art Museum / Bernardes + Jacobsen Arquitetura

Save this picture!
MAR – Rio Art Museum / Bernardes + Jacobsen Arquitetura. Image: © Leonardo Finotti
MAR – Rio Art Museum / Bernardes + Jacobsen Arquitetura. Image: © Leonardo Finotti
Save this picture!
MAR – Rio Art Museum / Bernardes + Jacobsen Arquitetura. Facade
MAR – Rio Art Museum / Bernardes + Jacobsen Arquitetura. Facade

Head Office of AGC Glass Europe / SAMYN and PARTNERS

Save this picture!
Head Office of AGC Glass Europe / SAMYN and PARTNERS. Image: © Marie-Françoise Plissart
Head Office of AGC Glass Europe / SAMYN and PARTNERS. Image: © Marie-Françoise Plissart
Save this picture!
Head Office of AGC Glass Europe / SAMYN and PARTNERS. Elevation
Head Office of AGC Glass Europe / SAMYN and PARTNERS. Elevation

ABW Office Building / RB Architects + Lang Benedek Associeted Architects

Save this picture!
ABW Office Building / RB Architects + Lang Benedek Associeted Architects. Image: © Welinna
ABW Office Building / RB Architects + Lang Benedek Associeted Architects. Image: © Welinna
Save this picture!
ABW Office Building / RB Architects + Lang Benedek Associeted Architects. Facades
ABW Office Building / RB Architects + Lang Benedek Associeted Architects. Facades

Unisociesc Block H / Metroquadrado

Save this picture!
Unisociesc Block H / Metroquadrado. Image: © Pablo Teixeira
Unisociesc Block H / Metroquadrado. Image: © Pablo Teixeira
Save this picture!
Unisociesc Block H / Metroquadrado. South Elevation
Unisociesc Block H / Metroquadrado. South Elevation

Free Design of the Ground Plan 

The free design of the ground plan is achieved by creating an open plan, freeing the floor plan from structural conditioning so that the partitions and internal spaces of the building become more flexible and integrated. This feature allows for future changes in the building, expansions, or moving partition walls.

Lilla Rågholmen House / Arrhov Frick Arkitektkontor

Save this picture!
Lilla Rågholmen House / Arrhov Frick Arkitektkontor. Image: © Mikael Olsson
Lilla Rågholmen House / Arrhov Frick Arkitektkontor. Image: © Mikael Olsson
Save this picture!
Lilla Rågholmen House / Arrhov Frick Arkitektkontor. Floor Plan
Lilla Rågholmen House / Arrhov Frick Arkitektkontor. Floor Plan

In Between Green House / J.R Architects

Save this picture!
In Between Green House / J.R Architects. Image: © Yu-Chen, Tsao
In Between Green House / J.R Architects. Image: © Yu-Chen, Tsao
Save this picture!
In Between Green House / J.R Architects. Floor Plan
In Between Green House / J.R Architects. Floor Plan

Ágora Tech Park / Estúdio Módulo

Save this picture!
Ágora Tech Park / Estúdio Módulo. Image: © Nelson Kon
Ágora Tech Park / Estúdio Módulo. Image: © Nelson Kon
Save this picture!
Ágora Tech Park / Estúdio Módulo. Floor Plan
Ágora Tech Park / Estúdio Módulo. Floor Plan

MGV Building / +arquitectos + Gubbins Arquitectos

Save this picture!
MGV Building / +arquitectos + Gubbins Arquitectos. Image: © Aryeh Kornfeld
MGV Building / +arquitectos + Gubbins Arquitectos. Image: © Aryeh Kornfeld
Save this picture!
MGV Building / +arquitectos + Gubbins Arquitectos. Typical Floor Plan
MGV Building / +arquitectos + Gubbins Arquitectos. Typical Floor Plan

Free Design of the Facade

Separating the structure from the walls creates not only a free floor plan but also a facade that allows more freedom for windows and openings. As a result, non-structural walls can also enable the installation of horizontal windows, yet another one of the five points for a new architecture.

Badari Residence / Cadence Architects

Save this picture!
Badari Residence / Cadence Architects. Image: © Shamanth Patil
Badari Residence / Cadence Architects. Image: © Shamanth Patil
Save this picture!
Badari Residence / Cadence Architects. Elevation 1
Badari Residence / Cadence Architects. Elevation 1

Paju Book City / Stan Allen Architect

Save this picture!
Paju Book City / Stan Allen Architect. Courtesy of Stan Allen Architect
Paju Book City / Stan Allen Architect. Courtesy of Stan Allen Architect
Save this picture!
Paju Book City / Stan Allen Architect. Diagram
Paju Book City / Stan Allen Architect. Diagram

Xi'an Qujiang Art Center / gad

Save this picture!
Xi'an Qujiang Art Center / gad. Image: © Shiromio Studio
Xi'an Qujiang Art Center / gad. Image: © Shiromio Studio
Save this picture!
Xi'an Qujiang Art Center / gad. Diagram of the curtain wall
Xi'an Qujiang Art Center / gad. Diagram of the curtain wall

Gongshu Intelligence Valley’s Eye / E+LAB

Save this picture!
Gongshu Intelligence Valley’s Eye / E+LAB. Image: © Schran Image
Gongshu Intelligence Valley’s Eye / E+LAB. Image: © Schran Image
Save this picture!
Gongshu Intelligence Valley’s Eye / E+LAB. Section
Gongshu Intelligence Valley’s Eye / E+LAB. Section

Horizontal Windows

Horizontal windows are generous openings that cut through the entire length of the building's facade, providing more indoor lighting and panoramic views of the exterior. Many contemporary projects display variations of this feature by exploring different styles and positions of the window frames.

Villa Oreveien / Lie Øyen Arkitekter

Save this picture!
Villa Oreveien / Lie Øyen Arkitekter. Image: © Hampus Berndtson
Villa Oreveien / Lie Øyen Arkitekter. Image: © Hampus Berndtson
Save this picture!
Villa Oreveien / Lie Øyen Arkitekter. North Facade
Villa Oreveien / Lie Øyen Arkitekter. North Facade

512 West 22nd Street Office Building / COOKFOX Architects

Save this picture!
512 West 22nd Street Office Building / COOKFOX Architects. Image: © Bruce Damonte
512 West 22nd Street Office Building / COOKFOX Architects. Image: © Bruce Damonte
Save this picture!
512 West 22nd Street Office Building / COOKFOX Architects. Section
512 West 22nd Street Office Building / COOKFOX Architects. Section

Tales CBD Kindergarten Renovation / Spacework Architects

Save this picture!
Tales CBD Kindergarten Renovation / Spacework Architects. Image: © Spacework Architects
Tales CBD Kindergarten Renovation / Spacework Architects. Image: © Spacework Architects
Save this picture!
Tales CBD Kindergarten Renovation / Spacework Architects. East Elevation
Tales CBD Kindergarten Renovation / Spacework Architects. East Elevation

MicroCity Het Platform / VenhoevenCS

Save this picture!
MicroCity Het Platform / VenhoevenCS. Image: © Ossip van Duivenbode
MicroCity Het Platform / VenhoevenCS. Image: © Ossip van Duivenbode
Save this picture!
MicroCity Het Platform / VenhoevenCS. Elevation
MicroCity Het Platform / VenhoevenCS. Elevation

Roof Garden

A roof garden, or green roof, is a flat roof that offers additional living space, in contrast to traditional roofs. In the last decades, roof gardens have become very popular, and the improvements in materials and waterproofing systems have allowed for even more freedom when designing this architectural solution.

Punggol Neighbourhood and Polyclinic / Serie Architects + Multiply Architects

Save this picture!
Punggol Neighbourhood and Polyclinic / Serie Architects + Multiply Architects. Image: © Hufton + Crow
Punggol Neighbourhood and Polyclinic / Serie Architects + Multiply Architects. Image: © Hufton + Crow
Save this picture!
Punggol Neighbourhood and Polyclinic / Serie Architects + Multiply Architects. Section
Punggol Neighbourhood and Polyclinic / Serie Architects + Multiply Architects. Section

La Escondida Apartments / Francisco Pardo Arquitecto

Save this picture!
La Escondida Apartments / Francisco Pardo Arquitecto. Image: © Onnis Luque
La Escondida Apartments / Francisco Pardo Arquitecto. Image: © Onnis Luque
Save this picture!
La Escondida Apartments / Francisco Pardo Arquitecto. Section
La Escondida Apartments / Francisco Pardo Arquitecto. Section

Torreão House / BLOCO Arquitetos

Save this picture!
Torreão House / BLOCO Arquitetos. Image: © Haruo Mikami
Torreão House / BLOCO Arquitetos. Image: © Haruo Mikami
Save this picture!
Torreão House / BLOCO Arquitetos. Section BB
Torreão House / BLOCO Arquitetos. Section BB

Garden House / Hayhurst and Co.

Save this picture!
Garden House / Hayhurst and Co. Image: © Kilian O'Sulivan
Garden House / Hayhurst and Co. Image: © Kilian O'Sulivan
Save this picture!
Garden House / Hayhurst and Co. Section
Garden House / Hayhurst and Co. Section

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Susanna Moreira
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Moreira, Susanna. "The 5 Points of Modern Architecture in Contemporary Projects" [Os 5 pontos da arquitetura moderna e suas aplicações em projetos contemporâneos] 30 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. (Trans. Duduch, Tarsila) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/948273/the-5-points-of-modern-architecture-in-contemporary-projects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream