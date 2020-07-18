Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  5. Garden House / Hayhurst and Co.

Garden House / Hayhurst and Co.

Garden House / Hayhurst and Co.

© Kilian O'Sulivan © Kilian O'Sulivan © Kilian O'Sulivan © Kilian O'Sulivan + 38

  • Curated by Julio Effa
Houses
London Borough of Hackney, United Kingdom
  • Architects: Hayhurst and Co.
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  99
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2015
  • Photographs Photographs:  Kilian O'Sulivan
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Glazing Vision, Force 5 Engineering, Sunsquare
© Kilian O'Sulivan
© Kilian O'Sulivan

Text description provided by the architects. Garden House is a new home, studio and gallery under a 'hanging-basket' roof for Whitaker Malem: the artist and costume-maker duo behind works by Allen Jones, fashion designers Hussein Chalayan and Alexander McQueen and numerous film costumes including Harry Potter, Batman and Wonderwoman.

© Kilian O'Sulivan
© Kilian O'Sulivan
3D
3D
© Kilian O'Sulivan
© Kilian O'Sulivan

On the site of a single-storey workshop they self-built in the mid-1990s, the clients wished to create a new home and studio which maximised the space and natural light available within their tight, north-facing site behind Victorian terraced housing in Hackney's de Beauvoir Conservation area, London's East-End

© Kilian O'Sulivan
© Kilian O'Sulivan

Built within the original brick party walls they shared with their neighbours on all sides, the design was devised as three different roof pitches to create a ‘form of best fit’ – a negotiation between maximising internal accommodation and protecting adjacent residential amenity. Garden House sets a model of how to retrofit buildings and maximise residential accommodation in sensitive inner city areas.

© Kilian O'Sulivan
© Kilian O'Sulivan
Section
Section
© Kilian O'Sulivan
© Kilian O'Sulivan

The building is entered through a winter garden with a large skylight and mirror-polished stainless steel reveals which ricochet light around the entrance, distorting the scale of the space and the fall of light. This leads on a connected set of living spaces lit by natural light through sculpted shafts from the roof.

© Kilian O'Sulivan
© Kilian O'Sulivan

On the ground floor, storage and display for the owners’ art collection is provided in the form of bespoke white steel shelves that continue into a steel staircase that floats away from the wall, allowing natural light to pass behind it into the house.

© Kilian O'Sulivan
© Kilian O'Sulivan
Detail
Detail
© Kilian O'Sulivan
© Kilian O'Sulivan

The upper floor is lined with oak panelling to provide a rich environment for the studio, which is also used as a fitting room for clients and as a gallery space for private exhibitions of the owners' work. The space is naturally lit with a large top light and storage and desk space built for sewing machines and embroidery areas.

© Kilian O'Sulivan
© Kilian O'Sulivan

The roof is a bespoke hanging garden formed from lapped, stainless-steel profiles hung over a GRP membrane. Topped with this unique and visually dramatic 'hanging' garden, Garden House provides a prototype for brownfield development that offers dense, adaptable, urban living.

© Kilian O'Sulivan
© Kilian O'Sulivan

Originally published on August 15th, 2016. 

Project gallery

Cite: "Garden House / Hayhurst and Co." 18 Jul 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/793123/garden-house-hayhurst-and-co> ISSN 0719-8884
