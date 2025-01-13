The Evolution of Modernism in Asian Architecture: Key Figures and Landmark Projects

Save this picture! St. Stephen’s College Special Room Block / Tao Ho. Image © Kevin Mak, courtesy of Brutalism Hong Kong Research Group

Modernism in architecture emerged at the beginning of the twentieth century, fueled by advancements in science and engineering and a deliberate departure from historical styles. It championed a focus on social equity, urban development, efficiency, and functional design, marking a significant shift in architectural philosophy. Originating primarily in Europe and the United States, modernism captivated the global imagination with its innovative redefinition of space and architecture. Its spread to Asia was facilitated by cross-cultural exchanges—East Asian architects who studied under prominent modernists and European architects working in East Asia through international collaborations or colonial-era influences.

+ 34

Modernism has profoundly shaped the development of Asian cities, aligning well with the region's high population densities and rapid urbanization during the period. Some Asian cities, particularly newly developed ones, became testing grounds for modern architectural and urban design principles. The movement's signature emphasis on efficiency and reliance on materials such as concrete, steel, and glass are clearly visible in urban planning and architectural language even today in the region. Le Corbusier's concept of the Radiant City, for instance, shares parallels with transit-oriented developments in cities like Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shenzhen, and Taipei.

As we examine the development of modernism in East Asia, its influence can be traced through key figures and landmark projects that have left a lasting impact, shaping the architectural identity and urban fabric of these cities.

Related Article Personalized and Ornamental Modernism: The Story of the Lithuanian Opera and Ballet Theater in Vilnius

Kenzo Tange: An Iconic Figure of Modernism

Kenzo Tange remains one of the most influential figures in Asian modernist architecture. His early works, rooted in wooden structures and single-family homes, such as the Tange House in Seijo, showcased his mastery of traditional forms and materials. However, his architectural vision transformed as he shifted towards public buildings. The Kagawa Prefectural Government Hall, for instance, reflects this evolution. While echoing the wooden structural aesthetic of his earlier works, the building embraces modernist principles through the use of reinforced concrete, open-plan layouts, and a strict adherence to structural grid logic. These elements, coupled with a subtle nod to traditional Japanese wooden structure expression, make the project a hallmark of early modernism, akin to his contemporaneous work on the Hiroshima Peace Peace Center and Memorial Park.

As Tange's portfolio expanded, so did his influence. Perhaps drawing inspiration from Eero Saarinen's thin-shell concrete forms, Tange began to explore a hybrid approach, merging thin-shell concrete with tensile structures. This innovation culminated in some of his most iconic works: the Kagawa Prefectural Gymnasium (now under threat of demolition) and the Yoyogi National Gymnasium. These projects not only established a new architectural language but also paved the way for a wave of concrete-tensile structures across Asia.

Tange's contributions continue to resonate in contemporary architecture. The Yoyogi National Gymnasium, for instance, remains a celebrated venue, hosting events and concerts and serving as the handball venue during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics—nearly 60 years after its completion. Meanwhile, the Kagawa Prefectural Gymnasium has become a focal point of debates surrounding heritage preservation and adaptive reuse, highlighting the enduring impact of Tange's modernist legacy on the architectural and cultural landscape across Asia.

I M. Pei: Bridging Modernism Across Asia

Practicing during the same era as Kenzo Tange and drawing mutual inspiration, I. M. Pei similarly played a pivotal role in shaping modernist architecture. While much of his work is concentrated in the United States, Pei's contributions to Asia are equally noteworthy, if not more iconic. These projects helped to disseminate modernist principles across the continent and adapted them to local climates, cultural contexts, and architectural practices, creating a unique bridge between Western modernism and Asian sensibilities.

Pei's early works in Asia, developed around the same period as Tange's iconic gymnasiums, reveal a similar exploration of curvilinear and catenary forms. A prime example is the Luce Memorial Chapel at Tunghai University, created in collaboration with Chen Chi-Kwan. Its striking design, characterized by monumental and meticulously controlled curvatures, parallels other structural experiments within the modernist movement. Yet, even in its organic form, the Luce Chapel hints at a recurring theme in Pei's portfolio: the emphasis on strong geometric shapes, particularly the triangle, which would become a hallmark of his architectural expression.

This commitment to modernist geometry persisted throughout Pei's later works in Asia, shaping some of the region's most iconic landmarks. The Bank of China Tower in Hong Kong, the Miho Museum in Japan, and the Suzhou Museum in China all exemplify his pursuit of clean, geometric architectural forms. Each project reflects Pei's ability to adapt his modernist principles to distinct cultural contexts while maintaining an unwavering focus on precision and simplicity. This geometric rigor became central to Pei's design language, profoundly influencing modern architecture in Asia. His impact can be seen in the work of architects like Tao Ho, whose contributions will be explored later in the discussion.

Modernism and Post-War Influence: Western Architects in Asia

Modernism in Asia found another avenue of development through the spread of colonialism, where Western architects brought their training and modernist ideals to regions under colonial control. These architects often designed not only modern but also timeless structures, leaving a legacy that continues to serve both elite and public communities in the region to this day.

One notable example is the Murray Building in Hong Kong, designed by Ron Phillips while he was with the Public Works Department during British rule. Despite being situated on a challenging, sloped site, its modular and cohesive facade design made it a standout example of modernist high-rise architecture. Its influence is apparent in later structures, such as Jardine House, which adopted similar facade and ground strategies. Its meticulous response to Hong Kong's hot and humid climate sets the Murray Building apart. Each window, in collaboration with its brise-soleils, was angled precisely to minimize direct sunlight, reducing glare, overheating, and reliance on HVAC systems. Initially serving as a government office, the building was recently rehabilitated into a hotel by Norman Foster in collaboration with Phillips, ensuring its continued relevance in contemporary Hong Kong.

Another landmark of colonial modernism is the Choi Hung Estate, developed by Palmer & Turner for the British Hong Kong government as part of a public housing initiative. Le Corbusier's Radiant City heavily influenced the estate's architectural and urban design principles, creating a township model where high-rise residential blocks were integrated with essential social services such as markets, schools, healthcare, and transit. This approach addressed immediate housing needs and set a precedent for urban residential planning in Hong Kong. The township concept evolved into a dominant model for public housing and private condominium developments, shaping the city's urban landscape well beyond the estate's era, even as it now faces impending demolition.

Murray Building / Ron Philips (Public Works Department)

Choi Hung Estate / Palmer & Turner

Quiet Modernism: Local Architects and Timeless Contributions in Asia

The principles of modernist architecture have often made their way into Asian societies in more understated yet enduring ways. While less celebrated, these contributions have given rise to humble yet timeless buildings that continue to serve their communities. Many local architects, influenced by their exposure to Western modernist practices or through direct mentorship, made localized contributions that shaped their architectural landscapes.

Tao Ho's St. Stephen's College Special Room Block in Hong Kong stands as a prime example of late modernist architecture. Arguably predating I. M. Pei's exploration of strong geometries, Ho designed this campus extension with four interconnected concrete structures, distinguished by their bold, sloping facades. These strong triangular geometries respond thoughtfully to the lush, green site and frame an expansive communal courtyard. The sloping facade plays a dual role, reducing the perceived mass of the building and maintaining the openness of the courtyard while ensuring access to ample daylight from every floor. This seemingly bold and intrusive design, in fact, sensitively merges functionality with elegance in the surrounding environment.

In Taiwan, modernism also reached local architects through joint ventures and international cooperation. The Old Main Library of National Cheng Kung University exemplifies this interplay. Built with U.S. aid and in collaboration with Purdue University after World War II, the library's subdivided facade, ribbon windows, and slightly recessed columns adhere strictly to modernist principles. The elevated entry, accentuated by a grand stairway, creates a visual impression of the building being lifted from the ground, even though the ground plane remains occupied.

This project paved the way for other modernist pursuits in Taiwan, such as the Taipei Fine Arts Museum by Kao Erh-pan. Influenced by Kunio Maekawa, under whom Kao briefly worked, the museum expands upon the controlled rectilinear massing traditions in the NCKU library. Modular rectangles are cantilevered and suspended, evoking a sense of detachment and lightness. This design evolution demonstrates a lineage of modernist thinking while introducing metabolic influences, reinforcing a continuity of innovation in modern Asian architecture.



Old Main Library, National Cheng Kung University / Wang Jichang, Wu Meixing, Chen Wanrong, Fu Lier

Taipei Fine Arts Museum / Kao Erh-pan

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: 100 Years of Modernism. Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.