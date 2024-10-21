UAE National Pavilion Appoints Azza Aboualam as Curator for 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale

Save this picture! mage Courtesy of National Pavilion UAE – La Biennale di Venezia.. Image © Daryll Borja of Seeing Things

The National Pavilion UAE has announced that Azza Aboualam, an Emirati architect and Assistant Professor at Zayed University, has been appointed as the curator for the UAE's participation in the 19th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia, which will take place from May 10 to November 23, 2025. Aboualam's research, which explores the intersection of architecture and societal memory, will be featured in the pavilion's exhibition in Venice, accompanied by a publication. This appointment follows Aboualam's involvement with the UAE Pavilion, where she served as a Venice Intern during the 14th International Architecture Exhibition in 2014.

Aboualam was selected through an open call process initiated by the National Pavilion UAE in July 2023. The open call, now in its third iteration, invites professionals from the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia (MENASA) region, including architects, designers, artists, historians, and researchers, to submit proposals that shed light on untold stories from the UAE's rich architectural and cultural heritage. A panel of specialists from the UAE's creative sector reviewed the submissions, and Aboualam's proposal was selected after an evaluation process that included concept proposals and in-person presentations by the finalists.

In addition to her role at Zayed University, Aboualam is the co-founder of Holesum Studio, an interdisciplinary architecture and design practice with operations in New York and Sharjah. Her work focuses on architecture's role in cultural memory and community spaces, and she has contributed to publications such as In Search of Spaces of Coexistence: An Architect's Journey (2019), which reflects her fieldwork and research on the UAE's built environment.

The exhibition, a collaborative effort between the Ministry and the National Pavilion UAE, will showcase our nation's rich cultural legacy and forward-thinking approach in tackling global issues that concern us all. We commend the National Pavilion UAE's tireless efforts to elevate and share our nation's unique stories with the world, and our joint commitment to fostering talent and expanding their reach globally. -- His Excellency Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, UAE Minister of Culture

The UAE's participation at the Biennale has been a recurring platform for promoting the nation's architectural narratives. The UAE Pavilion previously garnered international acclaim, winning the Golden Lion award for best national participation at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition in 2021 for its Wetland exhibition, curated by Wael Al Awar and Kenichi Teramoto.

Further details regarding Azza Aboualam's curatorial project for the UAE National Pavilion at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale will be released in the coming months as preparations for the exhibition continue. In other related news, Carlo Ratti has been appointed as the curator of the 2025 Venice Biennale, with the theme "Intelligens. Natural. Artificial. Collective." This exhibition will focus on the intersection of natural and artificial intelligence, exploring how these forms can help address global challenges such as climate change.

