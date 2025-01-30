The Austrian Pavilion at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale to Focus on Migration and Affordable Housing

What defines good housing and a good living environment? What political framework is needed to create them? How can we design socially equitable, affordable housing? And what strategies lead to the best results? These are the questions guiding Lorenzo Romito, Sabine Pollak, and Michael Obrist's proposal for the Austrian Pavilion at the Venice Architecture Biennale 2025. The building, designed by Josef Hoffmann and inaugurated in 1934, will become an interactive space with the opening of the "Agency for Better Living", an exhibition dedicated to exploring the new political dimension of the fundamental right to housing. The proposal takes as its starting point a comparison of social housing models in Vienna and Rome, creating a space for sharing ideas on better living for all.

The curatorial concept for the Austrian Pavilion contrasts two approaches to social housing: a top-down model (Austrian) and one characterized by bottom-up practices (Italian). Rome serves as a local case study, illustrating responses to large-scale contemporary displacement as a civil and creative urban laboratory. The curators, academics and practicing architects, are seeking to learn from the juxtaposition of an institutionally organized system and an activist, self-managed approach. In this proposal, visitors will be invited to get involved and actively participate in discussions about migration, economy, nature, climate, tourism, among many others.

The pavilion will host an exhibition and discussion space. Throughout the Biennale, it will be occupied with activities such as presentations, talks, and workshops, bringing together activists, residents, experts, and anyone interested in working toward better living conditions anywhere in the world. The invitation is open, calling for the exchange of ideas in a creative environment. The primary objective is to gather a wide range of experiences and knowledge, not only from the cities studied but from as many voices, places, and institutions as possible. Part of the discussions will also be compiled in a special issue of the architecture and urbanism magazine ARCH+, under the title Agency for Better Living.

With their contribution on the 'housing question,' the curators are devoting themselves to a subject of urgent socio-political relevance. By comparing Vienna's social housing model with the bottom-up practices in Rome, they are opening up a range of perspectives and potential approaches to the development of affordable housing, which is coming under increasing pressure due to phenomena such as gentrification. By integrating workshops, lectures, and interactive formats, the Austrian pavilion will become a dynamic place of knowledge sharing, in which questions of social justice, political responsibility, and sustainable urban development can be addressed – across national boundaries. - Elias Molitschnig, Commissioner of the Austrian Contribution to the Biennale Architettura 2025 / Federal Ministry for Arts, Culture, the Civil Service and Sport

The 19th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia 2025, curated by Carlo Ratti and centered around the theme "Intelligens. Natural. Artificial. Collective.", will feature a wide range of activities from May 10 to November 23, 2025. Alongside the characteristic symmetry of the Austrian Pavilion, visitors to the Biennale will encounter around thirty buildings and installations in the Giardini, each rich in themes and insights. The Swiss Pavilion will explore the equally timely topic of women's participation in the architecture industry, while Denmark's contribution will focus on reuse and resourcefulness in sustainable architectural practices for a better future.

We invite you to check out ArchDaily's comprehensive coverage of the 2025 Venice Biennale.