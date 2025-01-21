Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Denmark Presents 'Build of Site' by Søren Pihlmann at La Biennale di Venezia 2025

Denmark has just announced its national contribution to the 19th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia, taking place from May 10 to November 23, 2025. The Danish pavilion, curated by architect Søren Pihlmann, will feature the exhibition Build of Site, which explores sustainable architectural practices through the lens of reuse and resourcefulness.

Denmark Presents 'Build of Site' by Søren Pihlmann at La Biennale di Venezia 2025 - Image 2 of 16Denmark Presents 'Build of Site' by Søren Pihlmann at La Biennale di Venezia 2025 - Image 3 of 16Denmark Presents 'Build of Site' by Søren Pihlmann at La Biennale di Venezia 2025 - Image 4 of 16Denmark Presents 'Build of Site' by Søren Pihlmann at La Biennale di Venezia 2025 - Image 5 of 16Denmark Presents 'Build of Site' by Søren Pihlmann at La Biennale di Venezia 2025 - More Images+ 11

Aligning with the Biennale's overarching theme, "Intelligens. Natural. Artificial. Collective.," Denmark's contribution examines how rethinking and reusing existing buildings and materials can address critical architectural challenges. Build of Site proposes a mindset that prioritizes resource awareness and the potential of existing structures.

Denmark Presents 'Build of Site' by Søren Pihlmann at La Biennale di Venezia 2025 - Image 2 of 16
Build of Site | Danish Pavilion, Biennale Architettura 2025. Image © hampus berndtson

Housed within a historic building complex comprising Carl Brummer's 1932 structure and Peter Koch's 1958 extension, the Danish pavilion will be reimagined as an active exhibition site. The transformation will illustrate practical maintenance processes that leverage the building's existing resources, offering a tangible demonstration of sustainable practices. Søren Pihlmann, in collaboration with experts from leading institutions such as the Royal Danish Academy, the University of Copenhagen, the Technical University of Denmark, and ETH Zurich, will showcase hyper-local methods for reclaiming building materials. The pavilion will serve as a real-time, full-scale study in sustainable architectural practices.

Related Article

A European Citizens’ Initiative Calls for a “Right to Reuse” Existing Buildings

As part of the exhibition, a comprehensive study of the pavilion's materials has been undertaken to maximize their usability. By combining existing materials with bio-based binders, Build of Site highlights innovative techniques that integrate recycled and bio-based elements. The project underscores the value found in surplus materials and demonstrates an architectural practice rooted in reuse and adaptation.

Denmark Presents 'Build of Site' by Søren Pihlmann at La Biennale di Venezia 2025 - Image 10 of 16
Build of Site | Danish Pavilion, Biennale Architettura 2025. Image © hampus berndtson

We've already created everything we need. The challenge is to better understand and find value in what already exists. -- Søren Pihlmann.

The exhibition encourages visitors to reconsider traditional views of material worth by showcasing how elements from previous construction projects can be repurposed. It aims to inspire a global shift towards resource-conscious architecture that values the inherent qualities and potential of existing materials. Visitors will have the opportunity to witness an ongoing experimental process, observing how the building's resources are creatively reimagined for new uses. The exhibition offers a glimpse into technical and architectural methodologies that are typically behind the scenes.

Denmark Presents 'Build of Site' by Søren Pihlmann at La Biennale di Venezia 2025 - Image 3 of 16
Build of Site | Danish Pavilion, Biennale Architettura 2025. Image © hampus berndtson
Denmark Presents 'Build of Site' by Søren Pihlmann at La Biennale di Venezia 2025 - Image 13 of 16
Build of Site | Danish Pavilion, Biennale Architettura 2025. Image © hampus berndtson

Developed in collaboration with academics, craftsmen, and material specialists, the exhibition brings together technological innovation and local resource utilization. "We integrate both traditional and contemporary technologies, conducting detailed analyses of existing building elements to incorporate them into a sustainable cycle that minimizes resource consumption," notes Pihlmann. Build of Site provides insights into forward-thinking construction methods and presents a scalable model applicable to buildings worldwide. By broadening the definition of architectural value, the Danish pavilion invites visitors to explore new perspectives on sustainability in architecture.

In addition to Denmark's 'Build of Site' exhibition, several other countries have announced their national pavilions for the 19th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia 2025: The U.S. Pavilion will present "PORCH: An Architecture of Generosity," exploring the cultural significance of the American porch as a space for connection and civic engagement. Iceland's pavilion, titled "Lavaforming," will showcase innovative approaches to creating sustainable building materials from controlled lava flows, highlighting the potential of volcanic activity in construction. Finally, the French Pavilion will feature "Vivre avec / Living with," a project focusing on architecture's capacity to address global challenges such as climate change and conflict, utilizing a combination of natural, human, and artificial intelligence.

