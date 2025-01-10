The French Pavilion Explores Concepts of “Living With” at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale

Save this picture! French Pavilion in Venice, 2014. Image © l'Institut français et le Ministère de la Culture et de la Communication

The French Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs have announced that the project, "Vivre avec / Living with," developed by the agency Jakob+Macfarlane, formed by architects Dominique Jakob and Brendan MacFarlane, in collaboration with Martin Duplantier Architects and Eric Daniel Lacombe EDL, will represent France at the 2025 Venice Biennale. The project was selected through a two-phase competition, involving an initial pre-selection of five teams from forty-five applicants, followed by a detailed project presentation. The winning proposal focuses on architecture's capacity to address global challenges such as climate change, conflict, and instability, utilizing a combination of natural, human, and artificial intelligence.

"Vivre avec / Living with" will be a temporary, lightweight structure built from reused materials, situated within the grounds of the French Pavilion, which is undergoing renovation. Designed as an inclusive and interactive space, it will function as an exhibition venue, meeting point, and discussion forum, incorporating contributions from both French and international architectural schools. The project's design emphasizes porosity and coexistence with the existing pavilion restoration site, creating an open and collaborative environment.

The collaborative team behind "Vivre avec / Living with" aims to bring together a diverse range of expertise: Jakob+Macfarlane will be on 's focus on repurposing existing structures, Eric Daniel Lacombe brings experience in building in vulnerable territories, and Martin Duplantier 's work in urban planning and landscape architecture further expands the project's scope. This collaborative effort highlights a multi-faceted approach to contemporary architectural challenges.

In this world of ongoing crises and disruptive changes, where conflicts multiply and the climate becomes increasingly unpredictable, where millions of people are displaced while others live in areas ever more exposed to risk, we must learn to live with a state of permanent instability. How can we keep inhabiting this planet by inventing new ways of life in response to these challenges? – The curatorial team

The 19th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia 2025, running from May 24th to November 23rd, 2025, will be curated by Carlo Ratti and centered around the theme "Intelligens. Natural. Artificial. Collective". The French Pavilion, located in the Giardini, will be closed for renovations during the Biennale to improve visitor experience and energy efficiency, aligning with the Institut Français's commitment to reduce its carbon footprint by at least 25% by 2026 and 40% by 2030. Other countries have also announced their participation, including Argentina, proposing a project focused on the interconnectedness of architecture with diverse disciplines, and Belgium, announcing a pavilion curated by Bas Smets on viewing architecture through the lens of plant intelligence.