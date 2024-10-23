Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Refuges of Hope: 10 Shelters for Vulnerable Children Around the World

Refuges of Hope: 10 Shelters for Vulnerable Children Around the World

  • Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

Architecture in children’s shelters serves a purpose beyond building physical spaces; it is about creating refuges that nurture healing, protection, and growth. For vulnerable children, designing these environments plays a vital role in their emotional recovery. Every aspect—from natural lighting to room layout—works together to create a secure and welcoming atmosphere, supporting their physical well-being and psychological and social development.

Refuges of Hope: 10 Shelters for Vulnerable Children Around the World - Image 2 of 15Refuges of Hope: 10 Shelters for Vulnerable Children Around the World - Image 3 of 15Refuges of Hope: 10 Shelters for Vulnerable Children Around the World - Image 4 of 15Refuges of Hope: 10 Shelters for Vulnerable Children Around the World - Image 5 of 15

Faced with trauma, neglect, and difficult living conditions, well-designed architecture helps restore dignity to children by providing the stability they need after losing a safe home. In this context, the layout of spaces, careful choice of materials, and thoughtful design of indoor and outdoor areas are key to creating a welcoming environment. Bright, naturally lit, and well-ventilated spaces with soft colors help reduce anxiety and stress, while open, airy areas encourage freedom of movement and self-expression.

Refuges of Hope: 10 Shelters for Vulnerable Children Around the World - Image 7 of 15
Ti kay là / Bonaventura Visconti di Modrone. © Marco Cappelletti

Around the world, many shelters have been built based on these principles, from iconic projects like Aldo van Eyck’s 1960s Amsterdam Orphanage to modern ones like the award-winning Girls’ Orphanage by ZAV Architects, built in Iran in 2014. These initiatives, whether public or private, aim to promote the common good through architecture, offering material support and emotional and psychological care.

Refuges of Hope: 10 Shelters for Vulnerable Children Around the World - Image 11 of 15
Econef Children’s Center / Asante Architecture&Design + Lönnqvist & Vanamo Architects. © Robin Hayes

These shelters are found worldwide, and regardless of their budget or location—whether in rural Africa or major European cities—they share a common goal: to offer a temporary home where children can heal, grow, and find hope for the future. These initiatives emphasize the role of humanitarian architecture, transforming spaces into powerful tools for social change and ensuring that vulnerable children can rewrite their stories in environments that promote dignity, protection, and overall development.

Check out the these 10 shelter projects for children in vulnerable situations around the world.

Ti kay là / Bonaventura Visconti di Modrone

Refuges of Hope: 10 Shelters for Vulnerable Children Around the World - Image 2 of 15
Ti kay là / Bonaventura Visconti di Modrone. © Marco Cappelletti

De Sibbe Shelter House for Children / Atelier M Architects + Planners bv

Refuges of Hope: 10 Shelters for Vulnerable Children Around the World - Image 8 of 15
De Sibbe Shelter House for Children / Atelier M Architects + Planners bv . © Jolien Fagard

Habitat for Orphan Girls / ZAV Architects

Refuges of Hope: 10 Shelters for Vulnerable Children Around the World - Image 3 of 15
Habitat for Orphan Girls / ZAV Architects. © Aidin Gilandoost

Welfare Centre for Children and Teenagers / Marjan Hessamfar & Joe Vérons

Refuges of Hope: 10 Shelters for Vulnerable Children Around the World - Image 10 of 15
Welfare Centre for Children and Teenagers / Marjan Hessamfar & Joe Vérons. © Vincent Fillon

Children’s Home / CEBRA

Refuges of Hope: 10 Shelters for Vulnerable Children Around the World - Image 4 of 15
Children’s Home / CEBRA. © Mikkel Frost

Home Kisito / Albert Faus

Refuges of Hope: 10 Shelters for Vulnerable Children Around the World - Image 15 of 15
Casa Kisito / Albert Faus. © Giovanni Quattrocolo

Falatow Jigiyaso Orphanage / F8 architecture + Gérard Violante

Refuges of Hope: 10 Shelters for Vulnerable Children Around the World - Image 14 of 15
Falatow Jigiyaso Orphanage / F8 architecture + Gérard Violante. © Vanja Bjelobaba

Econef Children’s Center / Asante Architecture&Design + Lönnqvist & Vanamo Architects

Refuges of Hope: 10 Shelters for Vulnerable Children Around the World - Image 6 of 15
Econef Children’s Center / Asante Architecture&Design + Lönnqvist & Vanamo Architects. © Robin Hayes

Nakuru Project / Orkidstudio

Refuges of Hope: 10 Shelters for Vulnerable Children Around the World - Image 5 of 15
Nakuru Project / Orkidstudio. © Odysseas Mourtzouchos

Thai Red Cross Foundation Children Home / Plan Architect

Refuges of Hope: 10 Shelters for Vulnerable Children Around the World - Image 13 of 15
Thai Red Cross Foundation Children Home / Plan Architect. © Ketsiree Wongwan

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Designing for the Common Good. Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

