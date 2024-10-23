Refuges of Hope: 10 Shelters for Vulnerable Children Around the World

Save this picture! Econef Children’s Center / Asante Architecture&Design + Lönnqvist & Vanamo Architects. © Robin Hayes

Architecture in children’s shelters serves a purpose beyond building physical spaces; it is about creating refuges that nurture healing, protection, and growth. For vulnerable children, designing these environments plays a vital role in their emotional recovery. Every aspect—from natural lighting to room layout—works together to create a secure and welcoming atmosphere, supporting their physical well-being and psychological and social development.

+ 10

Faced with trauma, neglect, and difficult living conditions, well-designed architecture helps restore dignity to children by providing the stability they need after losing a safe home. In this context, the layout of spaces, careful choice of materials, and thoughtful design of indoor and outdoor areas are key to creating a welcoming environment. Bright, naturally lit, and well-ventilated spaces with soft colors help reduce anxiety and stress, while open, airy areas encourage freedom of movement and self-expression.

Around the world, many shelters have been built based on these principles, from iconic projects like Aldo van Eyck’s 1960s Amsterdam Orphanage to modern ones like the award-winning Girls’ Orphanage by ZAV Architects, built in Iran in 2014. These initiatives, whether public or private, aim to promote the common good through architecture, offering material support and emotional and psychological care.

These shelters are found worldwide, and regardless of their budget or location—whether in rural Africa or major European cities—they share a common goal: to offer a temporary home where children can heal, grow, and find hope for the future. These initiatives emphasize the role of humanitarian architecture, transforming spaces into powerful tools for social change and ensuring that vulnerable children can rewrite their stories in environments that promote dignity, protection, and overall development.

Check out the these 10 shelter projects for children in vulnerable situations around the world.

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Designing for the Common Good. Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.