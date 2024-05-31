7 Latin American Architecture Firms that Achieve More with Less

Save this picture! Community Productive Development Center Las Tejedoras / Natura Futura Arquitectura + Juan Carlos Bamba. © JAG Studio

Young Latin American architecture firms are changing paradigms in the field by promoting a new approach to the profession's role in society. Their innovative explorations, driven by risk-taking, emerge from a deep emotional connection and thorough understanding of their context. They draw inspiration from local elements like geography, materials and available resources. With their unique identities, these firms move away from the still-prevalent modernist legacy, presenting authentic and innovative solutions to tackle contemporary challenges.

In their effort to overcome challenges such as lack of financial investment, scarcity of material resources, and limited professional recognition, these Latin American architecture firms have been exploring ways to create a new future in architecture. They develop alternative economic models by engaging in real projects where students, users, and architects participate in the construction process.

As part of ArchDaily's monthly topic, Doing More with Less, we have selected seven Latin American architecture firms that stand out nationally and internationally. These firms offer fresh insights into architecture and the societal and environmental responsibilities architects hold. They develop innovative projects that treat scarcity as an opportunity for reinvention.

RUÍNA is an architecture studio based in São Paulo, Brazil, focused on the local context and minimizing environmental impact. Their projects respect material resources and aim for greater speed, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. Starting from ruins, the studio promotes reuse as an alternative for the construction industry, exploring new possibilities for recovered materials. This approach reduces demolition waste and provides construction materials with a lower environmental impact. Through a circular process, the team develops strategies to reuse materials, either returning them to their original function or repurposing them for new uses. They see the city and its architecture as sources of resources.

As an Ecuadorian architecture collective, Natura Futura prompts a reconsideration of the prevailing architectural production model. They aim to craft architecture that addresses environmental concerns and meets human needs. Central to their approach is the active involvement of the community in both the design and construction phases, ensuring that their buildings have a positive social impact. This ethos extends to other core principles, including sustainable design practices that utilize natural, locally sourced materials and prioritize the employment of regional labor, thereby minimizing environmental impact.

The Colombian-origin firm originated in Bogotá during the COVID-19 pandemic, aiming to address persistent urban challenges in the Global South through innovative and affordable projects. To tackle the common issue of limited financial resources in many Latin American cities, the studio acts as its investor in projects. This process starts with mapping and engaging with underserved communities, followed by collaborative design efforts and efforts to secure funding through partnerships with organizations, educational institutions, or private donors.

Infraestudio is a practice based in Havana, Cuba. By intersecting art and architecture, the firm creates projects that stand out in a context marked by the informalities of private practice and the scarcity of public resources. Over the past decade, the team has placed contemporary Cuban architecture on the map with projects rooted in their specific contexts yet able to transcend immediate reality and time constraints. They creatively navigate governmental limitations and the lack of economic and material resources.

Operating with a unique modular approach tailored for community engagement, the Ecuadorian firm Al borde adopts a collaborative and cooperative ethos. Their projects emerge from opportunities identified by the studio in response to community needs. Their participatory design process integrates an understanding of local terrain, available materials, and, crucially, the utilization of local labor. Acknowledging the challenges of construction in Ecuador's remote areas, the architects contribute to strengthening the local economy by involving local artisans while crafting original and context-sensitive architectural solutions.

The Rio de Janeiro-based architectural firm, gru.a (group of architects), operates at the intersection of design, education, and research. Their projects, whether installations or buildings, blend art and architecture with a shared ethos: to design and build efficiently, minimizing resource usage. Their approach prioritizes achieving optimal outcomes with minimal material, effort, and energy, rather than resorting to precarious construction methods. This philosophy translates into tactics like rapid assembly and disassembly, as demonstrated in their installation "The Beach and the Time," where they manifest instability, transformation, and uncertainty through a potent yet simple intervention.

ASPJ is an architecture firm based in Mexico City, dedicated to crafting coherent and functional environments through logical and natural systems. They deeply engage with the local context by experimenting with recycled and natural materials, emphasizing construction efficiency, and drawing inspiration from indigenous building techniques. The team actively involves the terrain, local materials, and users in the design process, aiming to leverage natural ecosystem relationships, with a focus on syntropy and permaculture. This thorough approach enriches their creative perspective, enabling them to adeptly address challenges and innovate solutions within the project's context.

