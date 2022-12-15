Submit a Project Advertise
World
B House / Infraestudio - Exterior Photography
B House / Infraestudio - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
B House / Infraestudio - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail, Beam
B House / Infraestudio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Beam, Deck

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Havana, Cuba
  • Design Team : Anadis González, Fernando Martirena, David Medina, Gerardo Guillén
  • Contract : Alexis Igarza Espinosa
  • Carpentry : Andy Suarez
  • Structural Engineer : Yosuany Almaguer
  • City : Havana
  • Country : Cuba
B House / Infraestudio - Exterior Photography
© Laurian Ghinițoiu

Text description provided by the architects. This house is located on a cliff west of Havana, surrounded by the sea. Despite having a large program size required, we had the intuition that the house should use itself to hide in the landscape and maintain the characteristics of an existing old house: its 14m x 14m perimeter, gabled roof and portal on all four sides.

B House / Infraestudio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Laurian Ghinițoiu
B House / Infraestudio - Exterior Photography
© Laurian Ghinițoiu

As it is a weekend house with amazing views, it had to be completely open to the landscape to take advantage of its position, and have the possibility of being closed once the users go back to the city.

B House / Infraestudio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Laurian Ghinițoiu
B House / Infraestudio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Handrail
© Laurian Ghinițoiu
B House / Infraestudio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Beam, Deck
© Laurian Ghinițoiu

Two types of buildings guided us to develop this project: some aboriginal cabins from the West of Cuba, where the roof is also the room as everything else opens up; and the houses that are used to dry tobacco, where palm wood covers the whole area.

B House / Infraestudio - Interior Photography, Beam, Handrail, Deck
© Laurian Ghinițoiu
B House / Infraestudio - Interior Photography, Beam
© Laurian Ghinițoiu

While on the ground floor all the public areas are concentrated, being an open space of 14 x 14m without walls or columns, the main room hangs from the ceiling, and those of the guests are hidden underground illuminated by a long and narrow patio.

B House / Infraestudio - Interior Photography, Beam
© Laurian Ghinițoiu
B House / Infraestudio - Image 23 of 24
Plan
B House / Infraestudio - Interior Photography, Glass
© Laurian Ghinițoiu

The combination of a portico without enclosures and two 14m long beams allows the house to only lean on its perimeter. This is how we achieved a sheltered house made of palm wood, which hides a larger one made of glass and reinforced concrete.

B House / Infraestudio - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Laurian Ghinițoiu

B House / Infraestudio - Exterior Photography, Coast
© Laurian Ghinițoiu

About this office
Infraestudio
Office

Cite: "B House / Infraestudio" 15 Dec 2022. ArchDaily.

