Turning Water into Land: Major Landfill Projects Around the World

The idea of transforming water into land has captivated humanity for centuries. The Netherlands, for example, is a pioneering nation in this field, where approximately 20% of the territory has been reclaimed from the sea or lakes using dikes to control water flow and dry the surfaces. As technology has advanced, this practice has become more widespread. Today, China leads the way, joined by urban centers in the global south, such as cities in West Africa, East Asia, and the Middle East.

These megalomaniacal land reclamations are primarily undertaken in areas with extensive coastlines but insufficient landmass to meet their needs. In this regard, the newly reclaimed areas serve many purposes, ranging from the development of luxury residential complexes to an entertainment archipelago featuring hotels, restaurants, theaters, and shops.

Despite the significant gains in the commercial and tourism sectors, the environmental degradation resulting from interventions on this scale is constantly under scrutiny. Consequences include gentrification, displacement of native communities, and the undermining of their livelihoods, as well as the destruction of entire ecosystems. This situation has prompted cities to seek less aggressive solutions for their expansion needs, such as the development of what is now referred to as "aquatic urbanism." This approach integrates circular and zero-waste systems, closed-loop water systems, net-zero energy, innovative mobility solutions, and the regeneration of coastal habitats.

As technology progresses in tandem with growing environmental concerns and the impacts of climate change, iconic land reclamations built in recent decades serve as crucial examples that can guide strategies on what to do, and perhaps more importantly, what not to do, in new land expansions over the sea. With this in mind, let's take a closer look at some of the most notable examples.

Talking about megalomaniacal landfill projects and not mentioning Dubai's "palm tree" is impossible. In the list of architectural extravagances in the United Arab Emirates region, this project took nine years to build, starting in 2001. In total, its area covers 31 km2, including the main trunk, 17 branches, and a semicircular wall with lateral openings. The extension houses luxurious residences on the "leaves" and a hotel at the sea end, all connected by a surface train, creating a landscape worthy of a science fiction movie. The project cost approximately $12 billion, and the amount of stone and sand used in it could build a 2-meter wall that would circle the Earth three times. Among the many ecosystem impacts, the most discussed is how the project impeded the circulation of seawater, altering the marine ecosystem and generating foul odors.

Eko Atlantic City, Nigeria

Nigeria is poised to surpass South Africa and become the largest economy on the continent, thanks to its oil reserves. However, the country faces many common problems of our era: rising sea levels, storm surges, and devastating floods. In this context, Eko Atlantic is a multibillion-dollar project that promises to protect against marine erosion. With an area of 10 km2, the project, which is still under construction, aims to provide housing for 250,000 people and employment for over 150,000, with parks and other services distributed throughout. However, the project is proceeding amidst criticism, with scholars arguing that the nearly 3 km-long seawall, dubbed the "Great Wall of Lagos," will serve to contain water encroachment but will also segregate the space, creating a closed-off city that only "saves" those who reside within it from flooding.

Singapore's history is marked by numerous land expansion interventions aimed at dealing with an interesting paradox: surplus money and limited land. Through technological acrobatics, the country, currently spanning 700 km2, has managed to increase its territory by 25%. A public policy of "land reclamation" allows the island to advance into the sea by 40 cm per year, according to local journalists (a figure contested by the government, which cites an annual average of 2 cm). This has led Indonesia and Malaysia, the most affected countries, to ban the export of sand to Singapore temporarily. Within this controversial context, Marina Bay stands out as an icon of the country. Initiated in 1969 and built on a 3.6 km2 landfill, the region has become one of the country's premier destinations for restaurants, hotels, and attractions, representing an investment of S$ 4.5 billion. The bold urban design is complemented by iconic architectures, such as the Marina Bay Sands and the world's largest infinity pool elevated 200 meters above ground, designed by Safdie Architects. It is worth noting, however, that plans for further territorial expansion into the sea are still ongoing.

Parque do Flamengo, Brazil

Opened in 1965 in Rio de Janeiro, the popularly known Aterro do Flamengo, spanning 1.3 km2, was built over the sea with material from the dismantling of a nearby hill. Both the park and the intervention on the hill were part of a municipal plan to address the city's traffic issues, avoiding the high cost of expropriations needed to widen the main roads in the area. Its construction marked the modernization of Rio de Janeiro and remains today an interesting example of large-scale land reclamation that assumes a public and cultural vocation. In addition to the roads crossing its expanse, the area is also characterized by extensive vegetated masses – a project by landscape architect Roberto Burle Marx – intersected by curved walkways leading to the sea. Among them, cultural buildings and sports facilities are spread out. In 2012, the park was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the category of "Urban Cultural Landscape."