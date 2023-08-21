Unpacking the History of Artificial Islands: The True Cost on the Built Environment

Contrary to common belief, artificial islands have a lengthy historical background in many regions worldwide. This heritage dates back to the reclaimed islands in Ancient Egypt, the hundreds of Stilt crannogs found in Scottish and Irish lakes and waterways, and the ceremonial islands constructed during the Aztec Empire. By definition, an artificial island is an island that has been constructed by humans rather than formed through natural processes. Artificial islands can be built for many different reasons, and these reasons are only increasing as the world faces the looming issue of space scarcity.

In the past, these islands were intended for ceremonial or agricultural purposes, often verging on solutions for urban space. More recently, the islands have been built to mitigate overcrowding, reclaim land, provide new urban expansions, and meet infrastructure and industrial needs. Artificial islands also have certain strategic advantages and economic gains and can lead to geopolitical benefits. However, these types of projects come at a significant cost to our ecosystem, harming the environment in severe and vast ways.

+ 3

Read on to discover the history of these artificial islands and their contemporary applications in today's built environment.

Religious and Ceremonial Centers

Off the southeast coast of Pohnpei, Nan Madol stands as a group of over 100 islands acting as a ceremonial center of the Saudeleur dynasty. The city was constructed in a lagoon in the middle of the Federated States of Micronesia. It was made up of a series of 92 artificial islands joined together by a canal network. Moreover, it is often referred to as the “8th wonder of the world,” representing the political seat of this dynasty.

Agriculture

During the Aztec Empire, Chinampas were a traditional agricultural technique used by the locals around the area that Mexico City today. These artificial islands were fundamentally elevated garden beds built on top of shallow lake banks. The construction of these chinampas consisted of wooden stakes interwoven with locally sourced branches, forming a preliminary frame. On top of the frame, planting beds made of mud and silt were then piled to create raised gardens. The islands were used mainly for farming, allowing for diverse agriculture.

Urban Centers

Commonly referred to as “The Floating City,” Venice is a prime example of artificial islands' historical significance. The city is composed of 118 islands in the Adriatic Sea, constructed through a combination of canals and retaining walls. Beginning in the 5th century AD, swamp lands were transformed into miniature islands, creating the intricate network known today as Venice. Tree trunks were utilized to level the marshy lands, act as a foundation, and create a solid base, followed by wooden platforms designed on top of them, creating space for buildings and infrastructure.

The examples above showcase the historical implementation of artificial islands for an array of different reasons. Artificial islands are still being produced but at a much larger scale, potentially harming the environment and harboring detrimental effects. In fact, we are constructing more islands than ever before. This construction causes environmental disruption, biodiversity loss, water quality degradation, and climate change vulnerability.

In the Spratly Islands of the South China Sea, China embarked on large-scale construction of artificial islands in hopes of strengthening territorial claims to this crucial trading route. Serving as a central hub of a global trade network between the East and West, these new islands guarantee China’s geo-political positioning with the neighboring countries. Apart from the legal issues surrounding the decision to construct Chinese land on “International Waters,” many environmental concerns have been raised concerning the scheme. The impact on surrounding reef ecosystems has been detrimental.

Once a thriving hub of biodiversity encompassing marine ecosystems, mangrove forests, and a diverse array of fish species, the region's equilibrium has been jeopardized as a result of the construction endeavors. Collectively, China has reclaimed an approximate expanse of 3,200 acres to forge artificial islands, culminating in perturbed wave dynamics and the alteration of migratory routes for numerous species. Additionally, the sand discharges originating from the dredging activities have inflicted harm upon the nearby coral reefs.

Another example of an artificial island is the “Palm Tree Islands,” which were created to increase the coastline for tourists in Dubai. In 2005, this massive island in the shape of a palm tree added about 56 km to the coastline. The development of the Palm Islands has significantly altered the local ecology, including coastal erosion, sediment transfer, and changes in wave patterns. Sediment disturbances have occurred due to construction, suffocating marine life, and altering the quantity of sunshine reaching the beach plants.

About 29km east of the Palm Islands lies about 300 small artificial islands constructed in the shape of a world map off the coast of Dubai. The World Islands' construction began in 2003. All islands have been constructed through sand dredging and the removal of sediments. Although both artificial island projects have been successful in attracting tourists, the islands have proven extremely costly to the environment. The “World Island” waters have become contaminated with silt, “choking the organisms and the reef itself,” leading to complete habitat degradation.

In conclusion, the history of artificial islands uncovers a captivating journey of human construction ingenuity and adaptability. From the ancient civilizations of Egypt and Aztec Mexico to the modern marvels of Dubai and China, artificial islands have been used to tackle a variety of challenges. These islands were once born out of necessity and have now become islands showcasing innovation, reshaping coastlines, creating new urban centers, and redefining the possibilities of the built environment.

Artificial islands continue to capture our attention and significantly impact how cities are constructed. They continue to be utilized to create famous landmarks, extend urban areas, and stake territorial claims in the contemporary era, as shown in China's efforts in the South China Sea and Dubai's Palm Islands. The environmental impact of man-made islands has sparked concerns worldwide about the stability of marine ecosystems, habitat disruption, and coastal dynamics. Moreover, this progress is not without a price.

In the face of growing overpopulation, climate crisis, and resource scarcity, the story of artificial islands serves as a reminder of our capacity to shape the built environment. As we navigate the complexities of modern development, the narrative of artificial islands underscores the importance of harmonizing progress with environmental stewardship. Furthermore, with the COP28 International Climate Conference approaching in Dubai, world leaders aim to discuss courses of action taken to tackle climate change. Artificial Islands are pertinent to this ongoing discussion, with the question of the long-term cost of these islands at this scale at the forefront of our future cities.