Does Size Really Matter? Debunking the Obsession with Super Tall Buildings

PIF Tower, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Photo: Bader Otaby. Image Courtesy: The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

The future Saudi tower designed by Foster + Partners is expected to reach a staggering height of two kilometers. This multibillion-dollar project, towering twice as high as the current record holder, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, will dominate the skyline of Riyadh, accommodating offices, residences, and entertainment spaces. It forms part of a development program led by Saudi Arabia, driven by the vision of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to establish the country's presence through ambitious, large-scale projects. While these super-tall towers symbolize visibility and global recognition, they face criticism for their extravagant construction costs and environmental impact.

In this context, the fascination with super-tall buildings is fueled by a strong political desire for global recognition, alongside practical factors such as attracting foreign investments, optimizing urban land usage, and seeking substantial profits. However, beyond these practical objectives, the choice of super-tall towers as symbols of a location or nation can also be seen from a psychological standpoint.

In 1936, during a visit to the United States, Le Corbusier was struck by the vitality of New York City, which he described as "erect Manhattan." He saw the city as a representation of humanity brimming with confidence and readiness for action. Enamored by the city's vigor, Le Corbusier emphasized the link between skyscrapers and cultural supremacy.

Back then, towering structures were awe-inspiring. However, with buildings stretching kilometers into the sky, their imposing presence is even more striking. Can you imagine a time when building height was constrained by the physical capabilities of human legs? The invention of the elevator in 1853 undoubtedly sparked a technological revolution, altering the scale of structures and distancing us from human reference points. This marked the onset of a continuous technological development aimed at facilitating the construction of ever taller buildings.

As technology progresses, Architecture follows suit, growing in scale and serving as a symbol of a society's creativity, daring, and innovation. Consider the Empire State Building, completed in 1931, which once stood as the world's third-tallest skyscraper but now ranks 53rd globally and sixth in its own city. Tall buildings now dot the skylines of cities worldwide, from Balneário Camboriú in Brazil to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. Architect and scholar Stefan Al identifies "a convergence of two trends: the acceleration of technological progress and new social preferences" as the driving forces behind this era of super-tall buildings. Thanks to technological advancements, architects and engineers can aim higher than ever before, utilizing innovations such as stronger yet lighter concrete, intelligent sensors for enhanced environmental control, and machine-assisted manufacturing enabling the creation of intricate curved designs to mitigate wind forces.

However, there seems to be a considerable journey ahead, both structurally and technologically. Despite the impressive advancements in Architecture, less than a decade after several luxury condominium towers soared to new heights in New York, reports of defects and complaints have surfaced. A prime example is the 432 Park Avenue building, which encountered structural issues due to its height. Once briefly the world's tallest residential tower, it symbolized the luxury real estate boom in New York fueled by foreign investors seeking discretion and high returns. However, many residents have lodged complaints, citing millions of dollars in damages from leaks caused by mechanical and plumbing problems, frequent elevator malfunctions, and walls that creak "like the galley of a ship." Numerous leaks appear to originate from the mechanical floors, sparking controversy as they were accused of artificially inflating the building's height solely to enhance apartment views, as they do not contribute to the overall floor area ratio.

Much like 432 Park Avenue, other super-tall buildings also employ strategies to reach greater heights and claim prestigious titles. For instance, consider the Central Park Tower, which boasts being the world's tallest residential building. However, there's debate over a fifth of its height remaining unoccupied. Out of its 131 floors, only 98 are dedicated to residential use, leaving empty floors not just to secure the title but also to increase the value of its top-floor apartments. The motivation behind building taller is straightforward: offering panoramic views to residents and generating substantial profits for developers. Notably, an apartment on the 95th floor of 432 Park Avenue was sold for $30.7 million, roughly $7,592 per square foot. In comparison, a unit halfway up the building was sold for $4,216 per square foot in the same month.

This discrepancy in prices amplifies the allure of super-tall towers. It's not only about their impressive stature as seen from ground level or their striking appearance dominating the skyline in media coverage. It's also about the feeling of superiority that comes with reaching and living at the top.

Reporter Bianca Bosker visited 432 Park Avenue to delve into the mythical allure surrounding super-tall buildings. Her experience was marked by arriving at the apartment on the 79th floor. She describes a state of suspension immediately settling in, a sensation of being detached from the city, hovering in the air, amidst absolute silence where the honking horns, engines, everything fades into the clouds. The real estate agent accompanying her had a rehearsed sales pitch: "There is absolutely nothing that troubles your mind in this apartment. You take a person who has a high-pressure job, who's stressed out all day – they come here and feel a calmness that soothes their entire body."

The privilege of experiencing silence amidst the city, yet feeling detached from it, is enhanced by the boundless vista of the horizon. This taps into a deep-seated human fascination: the emotional connection to the skyline, the act of beholding the city from towering heights, an experience that impacts everyone. It's a profoundly compelling image, evoking both awe and trepidation at the immense altitude. This exclusive perspective contrasts with the initial public accessibility of Manhattan's early skyscrapers in the 1930s, exemplified by the Empire State Building, which offered a public observatory, sharing its awe-inspiring view with the city.

Amid the complexities surrounding super-tall buildings, numerous renowned architects are increasingly taking on projects of towering heights. Notable names such as Foster + Partners, Zaha Hadid Architects, BIG, Jean Nouvel, Adjaye Associates, Henning Larsen, and others are drawn to the challenge of designing skyscrapers that excel in structural, technological, environmental, and social aspects. However, it's also plausible that ego may factor into their motivations.