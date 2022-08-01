We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  International High-Rise Award: 34 Projects from 13 Countries Are Nominated for the 2022/23 Edition

International High-Rise Award: 34 Projects from 13 Countries Are Nominated for the 2022/23 Edition

The International High-Rise Award 2022/23 has nominated 34 outstanding projects from 13 different countries to compete for this year’s edition. Selected by the Deutsches Architekturmuseum (DAM), the shortlisted buildings were picked from more than 1,000 new high-rises worldwide dating from the past two years. As in previous years, a considerable decline in high-rises completed was to be observed.

The jury of international experts for this year’s High-Rise Award was chaired by architect Sven Thorissen (MVRDV) and included architects, engineers, architectural critics, and representatives of DekaBank, the City of Frankfurt, and Deutsches Architekturmuseum (DAM). In the fall, five finalists will be announced in the second step of the process, and the winner will be released on November 8, 2022.

International High-Rise Award: 34 Projects from 13 Countries Are Nominated for the 2022/23 Edition - Image 2 of 37International High-Rise Award: 34 Projects from 13 Countries Are Nominated for the 2022/23 Edition - Image 3 of 37International High-Rise Award: 34 Projects from 13 Countries Are Nominated for the 2022/23 Edition - Image 4 of 37International High-Rise Award: 34 Projects from 13 Countries Are Nominated for the 2022/23 Edition - Image 5 of 37+ 37

The International High-Rise Award is presented for a high-rise that combines sustainability, external design, and internal use of space and takes full consideration of social and urban planning-related aspects in order to create an exemplary design. Nine of the towers are located in China, and seven in other parts of Asia. Eight nominated projects are in the US, and four are in Europe. Read on to discover the list of 34 selected projects.

111 West 57th Street/ New York NY, USA

SHoP Architects, New York NY, USA

International High-Rise Award: 34 Projects from 13 Countries Are Nominated for the 2022/23 Edition - Image 22 of 37
111 West 57th Street, New York NY, USA Photo: David Sundberg / ESTO. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

130 William/ New York NY, USA

Adjaye Associates, London, UK

International High-Rise Award: 34 Projects from 13 Countries Are Nominated for the 2022/23 Edition - Image 13 of 37
130 William, New York NY, USA Photo: Ivane Katamashvili . Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

425 Park Avenue/ New York NY, USA

Foster + Partners, London, UK

International High-Rise Award: 34 Projects from 13 Countries Are Nominated for the 2022/23 Edition - Image 34 of 37
425 Park Avenue, New York NY, USA Photo: Nigel Young / Foster + Partners. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

Altair/ Colombo, Sri Lanka

Safdie Architects, Somerville MA, USA

International High-Rise Award: 34 Projects from 13 Countries Are Nominated for the 2022/23 Edition - Image 19 of 37
Altair, Colombo, Sri Lanka Photo: Space 80 Architectural Photography. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

Bundang Doosan Tower/ Seoul, South Korea

Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, New York NY, USA

International High-Rise Award: 34 Projects from 13 Countries Are Nominated for the 2022/23 Edition - Image 11 of 37
Bundang Doosan Tower, Seoul, South Korea Photo: Time of Blue. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

Collins Arch/ Melbourne, Australia

Woods Bagot, Melbourne, Australien; SHoP Architects, New York NY, USA

International High-Rise Award: 34 Projects from 13 Countries Are Nominated for the 2022/23 Edition - Image 30 of 37
Collins Arch, Melbourne, Australia Photo: Trevor Mein. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

DJI Headquarters/ Shenzhen, China

Foster + Partners, London, UK

International High-Rise Award: 34 Projects from 13 Countries Are Nominated for the 2022/23 Edition - Image 35 of 37
DJI Headquarters, Shenzhen, China Photo: Zhang Chao. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

Great Mosque of Algiers Tower/ Algiers, Algeria

KSP ENGEL, Frankfurt / Main, Germany

International High-Rise Award: 34 Projects from 13 Countries Are Nominated for the 2022/23 Edition - Image 14 of 37
Great Mosque of Algiers Tower, Algiers, Algeria Photo: KSP ENGEL / Wassil Ahmed Badaou. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

Hanking Center/ Shenzhen, China

Morphosis, Culver City CA, USA

International High-Rise Award: 34 Projects from 13 Countries Are Nominated for the 2022/23 Edition - Image 17 of 37
Hanking Center, Shenzhen, China Photo: Zhang Chao. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

Hills and Valleys/ Shenzhen, China

WOHA, Singapore

International High-Rise Award: 34 Projects from 13 Countries Are Nominated for the 2022/23 Edition - Image 29 of 37
Hills and Valleys, Shenzhen, China Photo: Tim Griffith. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

Museum Tower Kyobashi/ Tokyo, Japan

Nikken Sekkei, Tokyo, Japan

International High-Rise Award: 34 Projects from 13 Countries Are Nominated for the 2022/23 Edition - Image 18 of 37
Museum Tower Kyobashi, Tokyo, Japan Photo: Harunori Noda. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

Nanjing Zendai Himalayas Center/ Nanjing, China

MAD Architects, Bejing, China

International High-Rise Award: 34 Projects from 13 Countries Are Nominated for the 2022/23 Edition - Image 15 of 37
Nanjing Zendai Himalayas Center, Nanjing, China Photo: CreatAR courtesy of MAD Architects. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

One/ Frankfurt / Main, Germany

Meurer Architekten, Frankfurt / Main, Germany

International High-Rise Award: 34 Projects from 13 Countries Are Nominated for the 2022/23 Edition - Image 16 of 37
One, Frankfurt/Main, Germany Photo: CA Immo / Klaus Helbig. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

One Barangaroo/ Sydney, Australia

WilkinsonEyre Architects, London, UK

International High-Rise Award: 34 Projects from 13 Countries Are Nominated for the 2022/23 Edition - Image 28 of 37
One Barangaroo, Sydney, Australia Photo: Tom Roe. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

One Crown Place/ London, UK

Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, New York NY, USA

International High-Rise Award: 34 Projects from 13 Countries Are Nominated for the 2022/23 Edition - Image 5 of 37
One Crown Place, London, UK Photo: TMNikonian. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

One Hundred/ St. Louis MO, USA

Studio Gang, Chicago IL, USA

International High-Rise Award: 34 Projects from 13 Countries Are Nominated for the 2022/23 Edition - Image 25 of 37
One Hundred, St. Louis MO, USA Photo: Tom Harris. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

One Vanderbilt/ New York NY, USA

Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, New York NY, USA

International High-Rise Award: 34 Projects from 13 Countries Are Nominated for the 2022/23 Edition - Image 12 of 37
One Vanderbilt, New York NY, USA Photo: Raimund Koch. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

PIF Tower/ Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

HOK; Omrania & Associates, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

International High-Rise Award: 34 Projects from 13 Countries Are Nominated for the 2022/23 Edition - Image 8 of 37
PIF Tower, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Photo: Bader Otaby. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

Quay Quarter Tower/ Sydney, Australia

3XN, Copenhagen, Denmark

International High-Rise Award: 34 Projects from 13 Countries Are Nominated for the 2022/23 Edition - Image 7 of 37
Quay Quarter Tower, Sydney, Australia Photo: Phil Noller. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

Raffles City Chongqing/ Chongqing, China

Safdie Architects, Somerville MA, USA

International High-Rise Award: 34 Projects from 13 Countries Are Nominated for the 2022/23 Edition - Image 20 of 37
Raffles City Chongqing, Chongqing, China Photo: Shao Feng. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

Samba Bank HQ Tower/ Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Foster + Partners, London, UK

International High-Rise Award: 34 Projects from 13 Countries Are Nominated for the 2022/23 Edition - Image 36 of 37
Samba Bank HQ Tower, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Photo: Foster + Partners. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

Senckenberg Quartier/ Frankfurt / Main, Germany

Cyrus Moser Architekten, Frankfurt / Main, Germany

International High-Rise Award: 34 Projects from 13 Countries Are Nominated for the 2022/23 Edition - Image 32 of 37
Frankfurt am Main, Germany Photo: Wicona / Mediashots 6_. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

Shandong Port Tower/ Qingdao, China

gmp Architekten von Gerkan, Marg und Partner, Hamburg, Germany

International High-Rise Award: 34 Projects from 13 Countries Are Nominated for the 2022/23 Edition - Image 3 of 37
Shandong Port Tower, Qingdao, China Photo: CreatAR Images. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

Shanghai Financial Exchange Plaza/ Shanghai, China

JAHN, Chicago IL, USA; FGP Atelier, Chicago IL, USA

International High-Rise Award: 34 Projects from 13 Countries Are Nominated for the 2022/23 Edition - Image 10 of 37
Shanghai Financial Exchange Plaza, Shanghai, China Photo: Qingyan Zhu. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank HQ/ Shenzhen, China

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, Chicago IL, USA

International High-Rise Award: 34 Projects from 13 Countries Are Nominated for the 2022/23 Edition - Image 23 of 37
Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank HQ, Shenzhen, China Photo: Seth Powers. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

Singapore State Courts/ Singapore

Serie Architects, London, UK; Multiply Architects, Singapore

International High-Rise Award: 34 Projects from 13 Countries Are Nominated for the 2022/23 Edition - Image 21 of 37
Singapore State Courts, Singapore Photo: Khoogj. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

Telus Sky/ Calgary, Canada

BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group, Copenhagen, Denmark / New York NY, USA

International High-Rise Award: 34 Projects from 13 Countries Are Nominated for the 2022/23 Edition - Image 24 of 37
Sky, Calgary, Canada Photo: Ema Peters / Westbank Corp / BIG – Bjarke Ingels Group. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

The Bryant/ New York NY, USA

David Chipperfield Architects, London, UK

International High-Rise Award: 34 Projects from 13 Countries Are Nominated for the 2022/23 Edition - Image 33 of 37
The Bryant, New York NY, USA Photo: Simon Menges. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

The Grand and Conrad Los Angeles/ Los Angeles CA, USA

Gehry Partners, Los Angeles CA, USA

International High-Rise Award: 34 Projects from 13 Countries Are Nominated for the 2022/23 Edition - Image 2 of 37
The Grand and Conrad Los Angeles, Los Angeles CA, USA Photo: Gehry Partners. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

The St. Regis Chicago/ Chicago IL, USA

Studio Gang, Chicago IL, USA

International High-Rise Award: 34 Projects from 13 Countries Are Nominated for the 2022/23 Edition - Image 27 of 37
St. Regis Chicago, Chicago IL, USA Photo: Angie McMonigal. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

Toranomon Hills Towers/ Tokyo, Japan

ingenhoven architects, Dusseldorf, Germany

International High-Rise Award: 34 Projects from 13 Countries Are Nominated for the 2022/23 Edition - Image 9 of 37
Toranomon Hills Towers, Tokyo, Japan Photo: SS Inc. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

TrIIIple Towers/ Vienna, Austria

Henke Schreieck Architekten, Vienna, Austria

International High-Rise Award: 34 Projects from 13 Countries Are Nominated for the 2022/23 Edition - Image 4 of 37
TrIIIple Towers, Vienna, Austria Photo: Christian Pichlkastner. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

Vancouver House/ Vancouver, Canada

BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group, Copenhagen, Denmark / New York NY, USA

International High-Rise Award: 34 Projects from 13 Countries Are Nominated for the 2022/23 Edition - Image 31 of 37
Vancouver House, Vancouver, Canada Photo: Ema Peters / Westbank Corp / BIG – Bjarke Ingels Group. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

Vipshop Headquarters/ Guangzhou, China

gmp Architekten von Gerkan, Marg und Partner, Hamburg, Germany

International High-Rise Award: 34 Projects from 13 Countries Are Nominated for the 2022/23 Edition - Image 6 of 37
Vipshop Headquarters, Guangzhou, China Photo: CreatAR Images. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

News via Deutsches Architekturmuseum (DAM)

