International High-Rise Award: 34 Projects from 13 Countries Are Nominated for the 2022/23 Edition

The International High-Rise Award 2022/23 has nominated 34 outstanding projects from 13 different countries to compete for this year’s edition. Selected by the Deutsches Architekturmuseum (DAM), the shortlisted buildings were picked from more than 1,000 new high-rises worldwide dating from the past two years. As in previous years, a considerable decline in high-rises completed was to be observed.

The jury of international experts for this year’s High-Rise Award was chaired by architect Sven Thorissen (MVRDV) and included architects, engineers, architectural critics, and representatives of DekaBank, the City of Frankfurt, and Deutsches Architekturmuseum (DAM). In the fall, five finalists will be announced in the second step of the process, and the winner will be released on November 8, 2022.

+ 37

The International High-Rise Award is presented for a high-rise that combines sustainability, external design, and internal use of space and takes full consideration of social and urban planning-related aspects in order to create an exemplary design. Nine of the towers are located in China, and seven in other parts of Asia. Eight nominated projects are in the US, and four are in Europe. Read on to discover the list of 34 selected projects.

111 West 57th Street/ New York NY, USA

SHoP Architects, New York NY, USA

Save this picture! 111 West 57th Street, New York NY, USA Photo: David Sundberg / ESTO. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

130 William/ New York NY, USA

Adjaye Associates, London, UK

Save this picture! 130 William, New York NY, USA Photo: Ivane Katamashvili . Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

425 Park Avenue/ New York NY, USA

Foster + Partners, London, UK

Save this picture! 425 Park Avenue, New York NY, USA Photo: Nigel Young / Foster + Partners. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

Altair/ Colombo, Sri Lanka

Safdie Architects, Somerville MA, USA

Save this picture! Altair, Colombo, Sri Lanka Photo: Space 80 Architectural Photography. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

Bundang Doosan Tower/ Seoul, South Korea

Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, New York NY, USA

Save this picture! Bundang Doosan Tower, Seoul, South Korea Photo: Time of Blue. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

Collins Arch/ Melbourne, Australia

Woods Bagot, Melbourne, Australien; SHoP Architects, New York NY, USA

Save this picture! Collins Arch, Melbourne, Australia Photo: Trevor Mein. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

DJI Headquarters/ Shenzhen, China

Foster + Partners, London, UK

Save this picture! DJI Headquarters, Shenzhen, China Photo: Zhang Chao. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

Great Mosque of Algiers Tower/ Algiers, Algeria

KSP ENGEL, Frankfurt / Main, Germany

Save this picture! Great Mosque of Algiers Tower, Algiers, Algeria Photo: KSP ENGEL / Wassil Ahmed Badaou. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

Hanking Center/ Shenzhen, China

Morphosis, Culver City CA, USA

Save this picture! Hanking Center, Shenzhen, China Photo: Zhang Chao. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

Hills and Valleys/ Shenzhen, China

WOHA, Singapore

Save this picture! Hills and Valleys, Shenzhen, China Photo: Tim Griffith. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

Museum Tower Kyobashi/ Tokyo, Japan

Nikken Sekkei, Tokyo, Japan

Save this picture! Museum Tower Kyobashi, Tokyo, Japan Photo: Harunori Noda. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

Nanjing Zendai Himalayas Center/ Nanjing, China

MAD Architects, Bejing, China

Save this picture! Nanjing Zendai Himalayas Center, Nanjing, China Photo: CreatAR courtesy of MAD Architects. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

One/ Frankfurt / Main, Germany

Meurer Architekten, Frankfurt / Main, Germany

Save this picture! One, Frankfurt/Main, Germany Photo: CA Immo / Klaus Helbig. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

One Barangaroo/ Sydney, Australia

WilkinsonEyre Architects, London, UK

Save this picture! One Barangaroo, Sydney, Australia Photo: Tom Roe. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

One Crown Place/ London, UK

Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, New York NY, USA

Save this picture! One Crown Place, London, UK Photo: TMNikonian. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

One Hundred/ St. Louis MO, USA

Studio Gang, Chicago IL, USA

Save this picture! One Hundred, St. Louis MO, USA Photo: Tom Harris. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

One Vanderbilt/ New York NY, USA

Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, New York NY, USA

Save this picture! One Vanderbilt, New York NY, USA Photo: Raimund Koch. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

PIF Tower/ Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

HOK; Omrania & Associates, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Save this picture! PIF Tower, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Photo: Bader Otaby. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

Quay Quarter Tower/ Sydney, Australia

3XN, Copenhagen, Denmark

Save this picture! Quay Quarter Tower, Sydney, Australia Photo: Phil Noller. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

Raffles City Chongqing/ Chongqing, China

Safdie Architects, Somerville MA, USA

Save this picture! Raffles City Chongqing, Chongqing, China Photo: Shao Feng. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

Samba Bank HQ Tower/ Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Foster + Partners, London, UK

Save this picture! Samba Bank HQ Tower, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Photo: Foster + Partners. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

Senckenberg Quartier/ Frankfurt / Main, Germany

Cyrus Moser Architekten, Frankfurt / Main, Germany

Save this picture! Frankfurt am Main, Germany Photo: Wicona / Mediashots 6_. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

Shandong Port Tower/ Qingdao, China

gmp Architekten von Gerkan, Marg und Partner, Hamburg, Germany

Save this picture! Shandong Port Tower, Qingdao, China Photo: CreatAR Images. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

Shanghai Financial Exchange Plaza/ Shanghai, China

JAHN, Chicago IL, USA; FGP Atelier, Chicago IL, USA

Save this picture! Shanghai Financial Exchange Plaza, Shanghai, China Photo: Qingyan Zhu. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank HQ/ Shenzhen, China

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, Chicago IL, USA

Save this picture! Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank HQ, Shenzhen, China Photo: Seth Powers. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

Singapore State Courts/ Singapore

Serie Architects, London, UK; Multiply Architects, Singapore

Save this picture! Singapore State Courts, Singapore Photo: Khoogj. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

Telus Sky/ Calgary, Canada

BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group, Copenhagen, Denmark / New York NY, USA

Save this picture! Sky, Calgary, Canada Photo: Ema Peters / Westbank Corp / BIG – Bjarke Ingels Group. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

The Bryant/ New York NY, USA

David Chipperfield Architects, London, UK

Save this picture! The Bryant, New York NY, USA Photo: Simon Menges. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

The Grand and Conrad Los Angeles/ Los Angeles CA, USA

Gehry Partners, Los Angeles CA, USA

Save this picture! The Grand and Conrad Los Angeles, Los Angeles CA, USA Photo: Gehry Partners. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

The St. Regis Chicago/ Chicago IL, USA

Studio Gang, Chicago IL, USA

Save this picture! St. Regis Chicago, Chicago IL, USA Photo: Angie McMonigal. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

Toranomon Hills Towers/ Tokyo, Japan

ingenhoven architects, Dusseldorf, Germany

Save this picture! Toranomon Hills Towers, Tokyo, Japan Photo: SS Inc. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

TrIIIple Towers/ Vienna, Austria

Henke Schreieck Architekten, Vienna, Austria

Save this picture! TrIIIple Towers, Vienna, Austria Photo: Christian Pichlkastner. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

Vancouver House/ Vancouver, Canada

BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group, Copenhagen, Denmark / New York NY, USA

Save this picture! Vancouver House, Vancouver, Canada Photo: Ema Peters / Westbank Corp / BIG – Bjarke Ingels Group. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

Vipshop Headquarters/ Guangzhou, China

gmp Architekten von Gerkan, Marg und Partner, Hamburg, Germany

Save this picture! Vipshop Headquarters, Guangzhou, China Photo: CreatAR Images. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23

News via Deutsches Architekturmuseum (DAM)