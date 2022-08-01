International High-Rise Award: 34 Projects from 13 Countries Are Nominated for the 2022/23 Edition
The International High-Rise Award 2022/23 has nominated
34 outstanding projects from 13 different countries to compete for this year’s edition. Selected by the Deutsches Architekturmuseum (DAM), the shortlisted buildings were picked from more than 1,000 new high-rises worldwide dating from the past two years. As in previous years, a considerable decline in high-rises completed was to be observed.
The jury of international experts for this year’s High-Rise Award was chaired by architect Sven Thorissen (MVRDV) and included architects, engineers, architectural critics, and representatives of DekaBank, the City of Frankfurt, and
Deutsches Architekturmuseum (DAM). In the fall, five finalists will be announced in the second step of the process, and the winner will be released on November 8, 2022.
+ 37
The International High-Rise Award is presented for a high-rise that combines sustainability, external design, and internal use of space and takes full consideration of social and urban planning-related aspects in order to create an exemplary design. Nine of the towers are located in China, and seven in other parts of Asia. Eight nominated projects are in the US, and four are in Europe. Read on to discover the list of 34 selected projects.
111 West 57th Street/ New York NY, USA SHoP Architects, New York NY, USA 111 West 57th Street, New York NY, USA Photo: David Sundberg / ESTO. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23 130 William/ New York NY, USA Adjaye Associates, London, UK 130 William, New York NY, USA Photo: Ivane Katamashvili . Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23 425 Park Avenue/ New York NY, USA Foster + Partners, London, UK 425 Park Avenue, New York NY, USA Photo: Nigel Young / Foster + Partners. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23 Altair/ Colombo, Sri Lanka Safdie Architects, Somerville MA, USA Altair, Colombo, Sri Lanka Photo: Space 80 Architectural Photography. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23 Bundang Doosan Tower/ Seoul, South Korea Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, New York NY, USA Bundang Doosan Tower, Seoul, South Korea Photo: Time of Blue. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23 Collins Arch/ Melbourne, Australia Woods Bagot, Melbourne, Australien; SHoP Architects, New York NY, USA Collins Arch, Melbourne, Australia Photo: Trevor Mein. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23 DJI Headquarters/ Shenzhen, China Foster + Partners, London, UK DJI Headquarters, Shenzhen, China Photo: Zhang Chao. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23 Great Mosque of Algiers Tower/ Algiers, Algeria KSP ENGEL, Frankfurt / Main, Germany Great Mosque of Algiers Tower, Algiers, Algeria Photo: KSP ENGEL / Wassil Ahmed Badaou. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23 Hanking Center/ Shenzhen, China Morphosis, Culver City CA, USA Hanking Center, Shenzhen, China Photo: Zhang Chao. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23 Hills and Valleys/ Shenzhen, China WOHA, Singapore Hills and Valleys, Shenzhen, China Photo: Tim Griffith. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23 Museum Tower Kyobashi/ Tokyo, Japan Nikken Sekkei, Tokyo, Japan Museum Tower Kyobashi, Tokyo, Japan Photo: Harunori Noda. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23 Nanjing Zendai Himalayas Center/ Nanjing, China MAD Architects, Bejing, China Nanjing Zendai Himalayas Center, Nanjing, China Photo: CreatAR courtesy of MAD Architects. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23 One/ Frankfurt / Main, Germany Meurer Architekten, Frankfurt / Main, Germany One, Frankfurt/Main, Germany Photo: CA Immo / Klaus Helbig. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23 One Barangaroo/ Sydney, Australia WilkinsonEyre Architects, London, UK One Barangaroo, Sydney, Australia Photo: Tom Roe. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23 One Crown Place/ London, UK Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, New York NY, USA One Crown Place, London, UK Photo: TMNikonian. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23 One Hundred/ St. Louis MO, USA Studio Gang, Chicago IL, USA One Hundred, St. Louis MO, USA Photo: Tom Harris. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23 One Vanderbilt/ New York NY, USA Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, New York NY, USA One Vanderbilt, New York NY, USA Photo: Raimund Koch. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23 PIF Tower/ Riyadh, Saudi Arabia HOK; Omrania & Associates, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia PIF Tower, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Photo: Bader Otaby. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23 Quay Quarter Tower/ Sydney, Australia 3XN, Copenhagen, Denmark Quay Quarter Tower, Sydney, Australia Photo: Phil Noller. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23 Raffles City Chongqing/ Chongqing, China Safdie Architects, Somerville MA, USA Raffles City Chongqing, Chongqing, China Photo: Shao Feng. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23 Samba Bank HQ Tower/ Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Foster + Partners, London, UK Samba Bank HQ Tower, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Photo: Foster + Partners. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23 Senckenberg Quartier/ Frankfurt / Main, Germany Cyrus Moser Architekten, Frankfurt / Main, Germany Frankfurt am Main, Germany Photo: Wicona / Mediashots 6_. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23 Shandong Port Tower/ Qingdao, China gmp Architekten von Gerkan, Marg und Partner, Hamburg, Germany Shandong Port Tower, Qingdao, China Photo: CreatAR Images. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23 Shanghai Financial Exchange Plaza/ Shanghai, China JAHN, Chicago IL, USA; FGP Atelier, Chicago IL, USA Shanghai Financial Exchange Plaza, Shanghai, China Photo: Qingyan Zhu. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23 Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank HQ/ Shenzhen, China Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, Chicago IL, USA Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank HQ, Shenzhen, China Photo: Seth Powers. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23 Singapore State Courts/ Singapore Serie Architects, London, UK; Multiply Architects, Singapore Singapore State Courts, Singapore Photo: Khoogj. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23 Telus Sky/ Calgary, Canada BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group, Copenhagen, Denmark / New York NY, USA Sky, Calgary, Canada Photo: Ema Peters / Westbank Corp / BIG – Bjarke Ingels Group. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23 The Bryant/ New York NY, USA David Chipperfield Architects, London, UK The Bryant, New York NY, USA Photo: Simon Menges. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23 The Grand and Conrad Los Angeles/ Los Angeles CA, USA Gehry Partners, Los Angeles CA, USA The Grand and Conrad Los Angeles, Los Angeles CA, USA Photo: Gehry Partners. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23 The St. Regis Chicago/ Chicago IL, USA Studio Gang, Chicago IL, USA St. Regis Chicago, Chicago IL, USA Photo: Angie McMonigal. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23 Toranomon Hills Towers/ Tokyo, Japan ingenhoven architects, Dusseldorf, Germany Toranomon Hills Towers, Tokyo, Japan Photo: SS Inc. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23 TrIIIple Towers/ Vienna, Austria Henke Schreieck Architekten, Vienna, Austria TrIIIple Towers, Vienna, Austria Photo: Christian Pichlkastner. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23 Vancouver House/ Vancouver, Canada BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group, Copenhagen, Denmark / New York NY, USA Vancouver House, Vancouver, Canada Photo: Ema Peters / Westbank Corp / BIG – Bjarke Ingels Group. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23 Vipshop Headquarters/ Guangzhou, China gmp Architekten von Gerkan, Marg und Partner, Hamburg, Germany Vipshop Headquarters, Guangzhou, China Photo: CreatAR Images. Image Courtesy of The International High-Rise Award 2022/23 News via Deutsches Architekturmuseum (DAM)