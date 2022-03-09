Triiiple Housing / Henke Schreieck Architekten

+ 30

Residential • Vienna, Austria Architects: Henke Schreieck Architekten

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 9789 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Ana Barros

Lead Architects : Dieter Henke, Marta Schreieck

Design : Bugra Ceteci, Mc Kelvey Conal, Bocchini Francesca, Ye Bo

Visualisations : Ye Bo

Project Leader : Gavin Rae

City : Vienna

Country : Austria

Text description provided by the architects. Our concept is based on three sculpturally strong individual towers forming a significant highrise ensemble on the Danube Canal.

The staggered levels create projections and recesses that are partly related to the surrounding buildings. This sculptural formulation creates differentiated exterior and interior spaces on all sides as well as a distinct and unique presence in the city.

The individual buildings are connected by a 2 story base structure that contains a kindergarten, stores, restaurant, and offices. Differentiated outdoor spaces like the central square, the gardens, and the community terraces on the different levels of the individual buildings offer space for diverse leisure activities and promote encounters and communication among residents.

Creating a strong Identity, upgrading and revitalizing the surroundings, and providing new public spaces were the premises of our design.