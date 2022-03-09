We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Triiiple Housing / Henke Schreieck Architekten

Triiiple Housing / Henke Schreieck Architekten

Triiiple Housing / Henke Schreieck Architekten
© Ana Barros
© Ana Barros

© Ana Barros

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Residential
Vienna, Austria
  • Architects: Henke Schreieck Architekten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  9789
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Ana Barros
  • Lead Architects : Dieter Henke, Marta Schreieck
  • Design : Bugra Ceteci, Mc Kelvey Conal, Bocchini Francesca, Ye Bo
  • Visualisations : Ye Bo
  • Project Leader : Gavin Rae
  • City : Vienna
  • Country : Austria
© Ana Barros
© Ana Barros

Text description provided by the architects. Our concept is based on three sculpturally strong individual towers forming a significant highrise ensemble on the Danube Canal.

© Ana Barros
© Ana Barros
© Ana Barros
© Ana Barros
The staggered levels create projections and recesses that are partly related to the surrounding buildings. This sculptural formulation creates differentiated exterior and interior spaces on all sides as well as a distinct and unique presence in the city. 

© Ana Barros
© Ana Barros
© Ana Barros
© Ana Barros

The individual buildings are connected by a 2 story base structure that contains a kindergarten, stores, restaurant, and offices. Differentiated outdoor spaces like the central square, the gardens, and the community terraces on the different levels of the individual buildings offer space for diverse leisure activities and promote encounters and communication among residents.

Creating a strong Identity, upgrading and revitalizing the surroundings, and providing new public spaces were the premises of our design.

© Ana Barros
© Ana Barros

Project location

Donaukanal, 1030 Vienna, Austria

Henke Schreieck Architekten
Cite: "Triiiple Housing / Henke Schreieck Architekten" 09 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/977619/triiiple-housing-henke-schreieck-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

