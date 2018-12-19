World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. MAD Architects' Nanjing Zendai Himalayas Center Nears Completion in China

MAD Architects' Nanjing Zendai Himalayas Center Nears Completion in China

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
MAD Architects' Nanjing Zendai Himalayas Center Nears Completion in China
Save this picture!
MAD Architects' Nanjing Zendai Himalayas Center Nears Completion in China, © AR Images via MAD Architects
© AR Images via MAD Architects

MAD Architects have revealed new photographs of their Nanjing Zendai Himalayas Center, as work nears completion in China. The mixed-use development, totaling over 560,000 square meters of building area, will host commercial, hotel, office, and residential functions. The development “seeks to restore the spiritual harmony between humanity and nature” through integrating contemplative spaces that merge nature with the demands of modern living.

A series of low-rise buildings and footbridges allow the scheme to unfold onto the city, with curving, ascending corridors and elevated pathways weaving through commercial buildings. The routes are activated by public gardens and social spaces, to “create a spiritual and poetic retreat in the middle of the city. 

© AR Images via MAD Architects © AR Images via MAD Architects © AR Images via MAD Architects © AR Images via MAD Architects + 7

Along the site’s perimeter, mountain-like towers appear “carved out by wind and water.” White curved glass louvers “flow” like waterfalls, merging with ponds, waterfalls, and brooks to echo Nanjing’s surrounding mountains and rivers.

The Nanjing Zendai Himalayas Center is expected to be completed in 2020. News of the scheme comes weeks after MAD began construction on a floating kindergarten above a historic Beijing courtyard.

Save this picture!
© AR Images via MAD Architects
© AR Images via MAD Architects
Save this picture!
© AR Images via MAD Architects
© AR Images via MAD Architects
Save this picture!
© AR Images via MAD Architects
© AR Images via MAD Architects
Save this picture!
© AR Images via MAD Architects
© AR Images via MAD Architects
Save this picture!
© AR Images via MAD Architects
© AR Images via MAD Architects
Save this picture!
© AR Images via MAD Architects
© AR Images via MAD Architects

News via: MAD Architects

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "MAD Architects' Nanjing Zendai Himalayas Center Nears Completion in China" 19 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/908039/mad-architects-nanjing-zendai-himalayas-center-nears-completion-in-china/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream