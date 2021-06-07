One Hundred Residential Tower / Studio Gang

+ 30

Residential Interiors: Mac Development

Mep Engineer: dbHMS

Fire Protection Consultants: FIRE Solutions

Facades Consultants: Studio NYL

Pool Consultant: Counsilman-Hunsaker

Parking Consultant: WGI

Code Consultants: Code Consultants

Vertical Transportation Systems Consultants: Jenkins & Huntington

Specifications Consultant: Core 10 Architecture

General Contractor : Clayco

City: St. Louis

Country: United States

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. One Hundred is a residential tower overlooking Forest Park in St. Louis. The tower, Studio Gang’s first project in the city, will rise to over 380 feet and include retail, amenities, parking, and residential apartments with views of the park to the west and the Gateway Arch to the east.

Four-story tiers are stacked over the height of the tower. The facade is angled to create generous outdoor spaces on top of each tier, providing terraces for a quarter of the apartments, as well as shared amenity space for the resident community atop the green roof podium.

Working to enhance the opportunities provided by the site orientation and environmental forces, the building’s leaf-shaped plan and tiered massing maximize its performance, reducing overall energy load and increasing occupant comfort.