One Hundred Residential Tower / Studio Gang

One Hundred Residential Tower / Studio Gang

© Sam Fentress© Tom Harris© Tom Harris© Tom Harris+ 30

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
St. Louis, United States
  • Residential Interiors:Mac Development
  • Mep Engineer:dbHMS
  • Fire Protection Consultants:FIRE Solutions
  • Facades Consultants:Studio NYL
  • Pool Consultant:Counsilman-Hunsaker
  • Parking Consultant:WGI
  • Code Consultants:Code Consultants
  • Vertical Transportation Systems Consultants:Jenkins & Huntington
  • Specifications Consultant:Core 10 Architecture
  • General Contractor :Clayco
  • City:St. Louis
Text description provided by the architects. One Hundred is a residential tower overlooking Forest Park in St. Louis. The tower, Studio Gang’s first project in the city, will rise to over 380 feet and include retail, amenities, parking, and residential apartments with views of the park to the west and the Gateway Arch to the east.

Four-story tiers are stacked over the height of the tower. The facade is angled to create generous outdoor spaces on top of each tier, providing terraces for a quarter of the apartments, as well as shared amenity space for the resident community atop the green roof podium.

Working to enhance the opportunities provided by the site orientation and environmental forces, the building’s leaf-shaped plan and tiered massing maximize its performance, reducing overall energy load and increasing occupant comfort.

Project location

Address:St. Louis, MO, United States

Studio Gang
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsUnited States
