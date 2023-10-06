Zaha Hadid Architects Unveils Design for a Crystal-like Skyscraper for NEOM’s Trojena Region

Zaha Hadid Architects has unveiled plans for a striking 330-meter-tall skyscraper within the Trojena ski resort, situated in the Neom development in Saudi Arabia. The design was first presented at the Cityscape Conference in Riyadh as part of an exhibition focused on the Neom project. The new crystal-like skyscraper will be located on a mountain overlooking a central artificial lake, as it is planned to become an integral element of the Trojena, a region allegedly master-planned by LAVA architects.

Neom has released a new set of renders of the skyscraper, illustrating its crystalline appearance created out of a multitude of columns tapering toward a pinnacle. While precise details about its functions are not yet disclosed, the tower is anticipated to house retail outlets, restaurants, exhibition spaces, and observation decks at varying heights, while a cable car is expected to connect it to the lakeside development.

The skyscraper is planned to become a recognizable symbol for Trojena, one of Neom’s four regions of development. The area, located 50km from the Gulf of Aqaba in the Saudi Arabian mountains, is conceived as a tourist destination offering a variety of experiences. Six clusters from the master plan, including year-round outdoor skiing and adventure sports with 36 kilometers of ski slopes planned. The development also includes a variety of leisure activities, music concerts, a high-tech observatory, and a man-made freshwater lake.

The Zaha Hadid Architects-designed tower, named the Discovery Tower, will be located in the Discovery Cluster of Trojena. According to Neom, it will provide a “rich platform for groundbreaking and tech-infused artistic content and experiences.” It will also be accompanied by an open-air museum located nearby within the saddle of the two mountain peaks.

The ambitious and highly-controversial Neom project was first announced two years ago, comprising four distinct regions: the Line, a city-like compact structure measuring only 200 meters in width, but 170 kilometers in length; Oxagon, a reimagined manufacturing city; Trojena, a mountain tourism destination; and Sindalah, an island destination in the Red Sea.